Updated COVID-19 boosters available at Winona Health beginning September 12
Beginning Monday, September 12, Winona Health will begin administering Pfizer and Moderna boosters developed to provide additional protection against the COVID-19 Omicron variant. These boosters are approved for ages 12 and up. Those who have not had a COVID-19 vaccination or booster in the last two months may receive this...
Betty beats cancer: La Crosse survivor gives back to local hospital
Every year, over 43,000 women nationwide die from breast cancer, but according to the American Cancer Society, when breast cancer is detected early, the five-year survival rate is 99%. One La Crosse cancer survivor has dedicated her life to making sure everyone gets tested for breast cancer.
Mayo Clinic to end routine COVID tests before surgery
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Starting Monday, patients will no longer have to have routine COVID-19 tests before surgeries and other procedures at Mayo Clinic in Rochester and Mayo Clinic Health System locations. Mayo Clinic says “This change is possible now because of the reduced risk of severe COVID-19 disease, staff...
Landscape artist bounces back from chemo at St. Elizabeth’s
What happens when a landscape designer and horticultural specialist faces an unexpected scourge of thorns and thistles? Not the garden variety type that invades and threatens the natural world, but the life-altering kind that ravages body, mind, and spirit and endangers his very existence. He stops and smells the roses.
New Minnesota Veterans Homes will soon be accepting applications for residency
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Resident applications will soon be accepted for the Minnesota Veterans Homes now under construction in Preston, Bemidji, and Montevideo. “We are grateful for the significant community interest we have received,” says Douglas Hughes, Deputy Director - Veterans Healthcare, Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA). “We know many people are planning to apply for admission to our new Veterans Homes. Our application, waiting list and admission process is guided by Minnesota Administrative Rule 9050. While want to be sure people are aware of the application date, applicants are placed on the waiting list in a first-come, first-served basis. Admission decisions occur later in the process by our admissions committee and are determined by the clinical needs of the applicant.”
Yvonne Treece, MD
I enjoy connecting with people and getting to know them. People everywhere need support, and they need a doctor who cares about them. I believe in treating the whole person by really listening and being in tune to how they’re feeling on every level. I’m also interested in caring for people who are LGBTQ. A significant portion of my medical career has been caring for people in underserved communities. I’m dedicated to providing excellent care based on the latest research and evidence-based recommendations. In my free time, I enjoy gardening, reading and hiking.
Renovated La Crosse landmark will be unveiled on Sunday
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A La Crosse landmark is about to make its debut. The iconic Cathedral–also known as the St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral–will be unveiled on Sunday. The renovation was officially completed in June, costing just over $6 million. All funds for the project came from donations. Church officials say the La Crosse community was an important part...
This Minnesota City Is Ranked In Top 10 Most Depressed Cities In The United States
A nursing website took a look at one of the most common mental illnesses in the United States and did research to identify the most depressed cities including one Minnesota city in the top 10. CEUfast was established in 1987 and their mission is to provide quality nursing continuing education...
City of La Crosse may buy Northside building for affordable housing
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The City of La Crosse wants to purchase a building on the City’s northside for affordable housing. Some council members say they still do not know specific details about the purchase. According to documents posted online, city leaders may purchase the former Marine Credit Union Building located on the corner of Monitor and Avon Street to...
Why MnDOT is closing off left turns in Hwy. 43 work zone
Starting September 8, Winonans will be driving in circles in order to get to their destinations on Mankato Avenue, just not in the way they might expect. As construction on the east side of Mankato Avenue spins up, the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) and construction crews will restrict left turns off of Mankato Avenue in the construction zone through October.
Road construction update: September 9, 2022
When coming to Winona Health, remember that the entrance from Hwy 61 next to the YMCA will always be open. Construction work continues on the Hwy 43 project in Winona. Traffic changes and new work is starting so crews can finish in November. Traffic changes. Traffic changes on Hwy 43/Mankato...
Steppin’ Out In Pink canceled due to weather
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — An honored tradition in La Crosse wasn’t able to beat the rain. Steppin’ Out In Pink’s first year at Riverside Park was canceled due to lightning. Although, walkers and staff are disappointed they couldn’t fundraise for breast cancer research, the weather didn’t stop them from supporting each other.
Winona is Minnesota’s Most Charming Small Town
There are plenty of quaint small towns around southeast Minnesota. Lanesboro specifically gets shouted out quite a bit for being the best small town for this and that in the entire state. Surprisingly, though, they were not named the most charming small town in Minnesota. This is according to a...
Parent group files lawsuit against Eau Claire school district over gender identity policy
The lawsuit alleges that the purpose of this policy is to "prevent parents from making critical decisions for their own minor children" and brings up concerns of religious liberty.
10,000 People Expected in Downtown Rochester On September 17th
A huge crowd is expected to gather in downtown Rochester on Saturday, September 17th for a special event that is free and open to the public. Organizers are planning for more than 10,000 people and 1,000 dogs to show up at the Peace Plaza between 11:00 AM and 3:00 PM that day.
I Found the Best Thing In SE Minnesota – Free Lasagna!
If you were to ask 100 Minnesotans, "What's the best comfort food in the world and why is it lasagna?" At least 90% would say, "Because my mom used to make it so every time I eat lasagna I'm literally feeling my mom's love. Plus leftovers!" Lasagna Love Isn't Just...
Monroe County: Down a Country Road
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Today, a small business near the village of Cashton doesn’t really look like a business at all. In fact, it resembles a small town. Kathy Kuderer lives a few miles outside the village of Cashton, where she’s created her own personal village. Down a Country Road is a collection of gift shops situated on the Kuderer farm, which are managed by Kathy and her husband.
SportScene 13 for Friday, September 9 (Part 1)
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - SportScene 13 has football highlights from the Chippewa Valley. North beats Superior for their first conference win since 2014. We also have Memorial vs New Richmond, Chippewa Falls vs Menomonie, Osseo-Fairchild vs Mondovi, Colfax vs Boyceville and more.
Level 3 predatory offender changes Rochester residence
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Police Department (RPD) in accordance with Minnesota’s Community Notification Act are releasing information regarding a Level 3 predatory offender’s change of residence. Matthew Ryan Judy, 34, changed his residence to the 1300 block of 4th St. SE in Rochester on September...
Iowa Star Does Impromptu Concert At Family Farm
It looks like all it takes to get a Grammy nominated artist to perform on your family farm is to post a video on Tik Tok. We're all going to have to take a page out of one Minnesota farmer's book. A little over a week ago a Minnesotan farmer...
