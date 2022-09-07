Read full article on original website
Foundation Launched to Support Healthcare ServicesConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
Tweed New Haven Flying High as Other Small Airports Face Service CutbacksConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut RiverFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
What is the most dangerous month to drive?McCoy & McCoy Law FirmHartford, CT
House Demolished, Bill Paid
A fire engulfed and destroyed a World War II-era single-family house on the far west side of town in March, leaving the building in such a dangerous state of disarray that the city hired a contractor to demolish it one month later. This week, the Board of Alders closed the...
Register Citizen
Cromwell approves permits for $100 million housing, retail complex at former hotel site
CROMWELL — An application for a $100 million redevelopment project at the former Red Lion hotel property progressed through part of the town’s review process this week, bringing it another step closer to fruition. The Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Agency on Wednesday unanimously approved permits for the Lord...
Bristol Press
Austin House in Plymouth demolished
PLYMOUTH – The Austin House on North Main Street, which was built in the 1800s and has sat vacant for the past two decades, has now been demolished as part of a state project. The demolition of the historical home is nearly complete. As of Thursday, only a portion...
Register Citizen
Torrington announces next round of grant recipients, using ARPA funds
TORRINGTON — The city’s American Rescue Plan Act committee is distributing $83,075 to nonprofits and other groups for projects and programs — the second round of grants from the city’s $10.074 million from the U.S. Treasury Department. In 2021, Torrington received $10.074 million from ARPA, to...
Eyewitness News
Southington school board investigating controversial vocab list
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - One Southington teacher is being questioned about a worksheet that has some students and parents upset. A three page packet was handed out to a Southington high school English class earlier this week. There is controversy over the paper, that has language like cisgender, marginalization, transgender,...
Register Citizen
Middletown mayor: Allowing kids to handle disabled rifles at National Night Out a ‘mistake’
MIDDLETOWN — Following the posting of a photograph on social media of a child holding a non-functioning gun during last month’s National Night Out celebration, the police chief took immediate action, creating a policy that would ban firearms at future public events. Chief Erik Costa said Friday that...
dailylifetravels.com
Bigelow Hollow State Park CT
Looking for a great hiking trail in northeastern Connecticut? Check out Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union, CT! This Connecticut State Park borders the Nipmuck State Forest and Massachusetts. In fact, you can hike right into Massachusetts from this park!. Getting There. Bigelow Hollow State Park is located in Union,...
Register Citizen
Middletown council set to swear in 22-year city officer as new Republican member
MIDDLETOWN — A retired 22-year Middletown police sergeant with a strong background in public safety and vast experience in community policing is expected to be the newest member of the Common Council. Michael A. Marino, 52, who most recently retired from director of security at Mercy High School in...
DEEP delays Trout stocking in Connecticut waters
BURLINGTON, Connecticut — The fish hatchery in Burlington has stayed busy over the past few weeks, there are about 60 thousand trout ready to be released into Connecticut waters – it’s the local waters that aren’t quite ready for the trout. The drought has created a...
Waterbury parents upset at school bus company for poor transportation service
WATERBURY, Conn. — Parents in Waterbury are up in arms after the Durham Bus Services have been failing to pick up and drop off elementary school students. "What?! This is the worst area to drop a 4-year-old off! I don’t even come through here!" said Sherri Delgado of Waterbury.
When could it snow in Connecticut?
(WTNH) – It won’t be long now until the leaves begin to change in Connecticut, highs drop below the 70s, and before we know it, snow will be in the forecast. What is considered measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. When is […]
West Haven highway project to improve half-mile stretch of I-95
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A highway project is getting underway in West Haven that should save drivers on I-95 some time. $105 million from the bipartisan Infrastructure Act will be used to improve a half-mile of stretch on I-95 in New Haven. There will be a new bridge over the Metro North tracks, and […]
NewsTimes
Plan b restaurant coming to downtown Hartford with burgers, beer and bourbon
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Plan b, a Connecticut restaurant brand known for its emphasis on burgers, beer and bourbon, is about to have its first Hartford city address. The newest location will join the restaurant lineup in Hartford's Front Street development, taking over...
ctnewsjunkie.com
Soaking Rains Last Week Didn’t Erase Drought Conditions
Members of the Connecticut Interagency Drought Workgroup decided to keep New London and Windham counties at Stage 3 drought conditions while officials waited to see what the exact impact the latest round of heavy rain had on the state. Workgroup members wanted to stress that communities should continue their efforts...
Bristol Press
Anonymous donation made in former mayor's name
BRISTOL – An anonymous donation supporting a permanent display case that contains items left at the Traveling Vietnam Wall that Heals at Bristol Public Library has been made in the name of the late Art Ward, fulfilling his expressed intention to support it. "The Library and Friends of the...
Bristol Press
Ordinance Committee votes to ban recreational cannabis sales, City Council to review
BRISTOL – A packed, three-and-a-half hours public hearing ran an obstacle course of community opinions pertaining to the potential sale of recreational cannabis in Bristol Tuesday night. This hearing ran before an Ordinance Committee meeting, where members voted to potentially ban such sales within the city. Included in the...
Connecticut is Way Overdue For a License Plate Redesign
While everyone was checking out the beautiful vehicles at the excellent Danbury War Memorial Car Show this weekend, I noticed how boring our current tri-blue Connecticut license plate looks on a 26-coats of paint Mustang. Powder Blue Connecticut? Stank. What I loved seeing were original Connecticut license plates on these...
vikingsaga.org
Beloved ELHS Teacher Mr. Guinez Remembered by All
Loved by all for his kindness and generosity, Marcelo Guinez touched the lives of students and teachers in the East Lyme and Salem communities. Mr. Guinez arrived in the United States in the late ‘90s to pursue a degree in World Language. He began working as a Spanish teacher at Salem Schools before teaching at ELHS. In his passion for education and helping others, Mr. Guinez also volunteered as a soccer coach and was advisor for the chess and ping pong clubs.
newcanaanite.com
Objections Filed to Town’s Application for Relief from State Affordable Housing Law
A prominent Connecticut attorney specializing in housing law last week filed comments with the state that are critical of New Canaan’s recent application for relief from a widely discussed affordable housing law. Raphael L. Podolsky of New Britain-based Connecticut Legal Services, who served on the first Blue Ribbon Commission...
ctexaminer.com
High Bid $4.75 Million, But Reserve Not Met in Auction of Old Lyme Shopping Center
OLD LYME — At $4.75 million, the highest bid did not meet the reserve in the three-day auction of the Old Lyme Shopping Center that ended Thursday afternoon. The starting bid was $1.5 million. The property is owned by 19 Halls Road LLC of Yonkers, New York, with Anna...
