New Haven Independent

House Demolished, Bill Paid

A fire engulfed and destroyed a World War II-era single-family house on the far west side of town in March, leaving the building in such a dangerous state of disarray that the city hired a contractor to demolish it one month later. This week, the Board of Alders closed the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Bristol Press

Austin House in Plymouth demolished

PLYMOUTH – The Austin House on North Main Street, which was built in the 1800s and has sat vacant for the past two decades, has now been demolished as part of a state project. The demolition of the historical home is nearly complete. As of Thursday, only a portion...
PLYMOUTH, CT
Register Citizen

Torrington announces next round of grant recipients, using ARPA funds

TORRINGTON — The city’s American Rescue Plan Act committee is distributing $83,075 to nonprofits and other groups for projects and programs — the second round of grants from the city’s $10.074 million from the U.S. Treasury Department. In 2021, Torrington received $10.074 million from ARPA, to...
TORRINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Southington school board investigating controversial vocab list

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - One Southington teacher is being questioned about a worksheet that has some students and parents upset. A three page packet was handed out to a Southington high school English class earlier this week. There is controversy over the paper, that has language like cisgender, marginalization, transgender,...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
dailylifetravels.com

Bigelow Hollow State Park CT

Looking for a great hiking trail in northeastern Connecticut? Check out Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union, CT! This Connecticut State Park borders the Nipmuck State Forest and Massachusetts. In fact, you can hike right into Massachusetts from this park!. Getting There. Bigelow Hollow State Park is located in Union,...
UNION, CT
FOX 61

DEEP delays Trout stocking in Connecticut waters

BURLINGTON, Connecticut — The fish hatchery in Burlington has stayed busy over the past few weeks, there are about 60 thousand trout ready to be released into Connecticut waters – it’s the local waters that aren’t quite ready for the trout. The drought has created a...
BURLINGTON, CT
WTNH

When could it snow in Connecticut?

(WTNH) – It won’t be long now until the leaves begin to change in Connecticut, highs drop below the 70s, and before we know it, snow will be in the forecast. What is considered measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. When is […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

West Haven highway project to improve half-mile stretch of I-95

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A highway project is getting underway in West Haven that should save drivers on I-95 some time. $105 million from the bipartisan Infrastructure Act will be used to improve a half-mile of stretch on I-95 in New Haven. There will be a new bridge over the Metro North tracks, and […]
WEST HAVEN, CT
ctnewsjunkie.com

Soaking Rains Last Week Didn’t Erase Drought Conditions

Members of the Connecticut Interagency Drought Workgroup decided to keep New London and Windham counties at Stage 3 drought conditions while officials waited to see what the exact impact the latest round of heavy rain had on the state. Workgroup members wanted to stress that communities should continue their efforts...
NEW LONDON COUNTY, CT
Bristol Press

Anonymous donation made in former mayor's name

BRISTOL – An anonymous donation supporting a permanent display case that contains items left at the Traveling Vietnam Wall that Heals at Bristol Public Library has been made in the name of the late Art Ward, fulfilling his expressed intention to support it. "The Library and Friends of the...
BRISTOL, CT
105.5 The Wolf

Connecticut is Way Overdue For a License Plate Redesign

While everyone was checking out the beautiful vehicles at the excellent Danbury War Memorial Car Show this weekend, I noticed how boring our current tri-blue Connecticut license plate looks on a 26-coats of paint Mustang. Powder Blue Connecticut? Stank. What I loved seeing were original Connecticut license plates on these...
CONNECTICUT STATE
vikingsaga.org

Beloved ELHS Teacher Mr. Guinez Remembered by All

Loved by all for his kindness and generosity, Marcelo Guinez touched the lives of students and teachers in the East Lyme and Salem communities. Mr. Guinez arrived in the United States in the late ‘90s to pursue a degree in World Language. He began working as a Spanish teacher at Salem Schools before teaching at ELHS. In his passion for education and helping others, Mr. Guinez also volunteered as a soccer coach and was advisor for the chess and ping pong clubs.
EAST LYME, CT

