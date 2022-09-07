Investigation and research on elderly people’s willingness to combine medical and health care and related factors in coastal cities in eastern China

Read full article on original website
Related
Water is in short supply. Markets should pay attention
The world is in desperate need of water. Drought and increasing temperatures have threatened to impact nearly every major sector of the economy, from energy to agriculture to shipping.
UK must insulate homes or face a worse energy crisis in 2023, say experts
Britain will be plunged into an even worse energy crisis in a year’s time without an immediate plan to improve leaky homes and dramatically reduce demand for gas, ministers have been warned. The UK ranks among the worst in Europe for the energy efficiency of its homes, according to...
Sweden holds election expected to boost anti-immigrant party
STOCKHOLM, Sweden (AP) — Sweden is holding an election Sunday that is expected to boost a populist anti- immigration party that is vowing to crack down on gang violence that has shaken many people’s sense of security. The Sweden Democrats won seats in parliament for the first time in 2010 and have steadily gained more votes in parliament with each election. The party’s fortunes have risen following massive migration in recent years, particularly in Europe’s crisis year of 2015, and as crime has grown in segregated neighborhoods. The populist party was founded by far-right extremists decades ago, but in recent years has worked hard to change its image. For many years, voters viewed it as unacceptable and other parties shunned it. That is changing. Polls ahead of the vote projected that the Sweden Democrats, which won 13% in 2018, would take about 20% of the vote this time and become the second-largest party in the parliament. That would put it only behind the center-left Social Democrats of Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson.
China and India bought $9 billion worth of additional Russian crude in the 2nd quarter, undercutting the West's attempt to squeeze Moscow's finances
The two nations bought $9 billion in additional Russian crude in the second quarter compared to the first quarter, a Financial Times report says. China and India together imported 11 million additional tonnes during that span. India alone imported 8.42 million tonnes in the second quarter, up from 0.66 million...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Markets are bracing for key inflation data next week. Analysts say expect a 'knee-jerk' gain if CPI falls, but don't bet on the Fed to pivot at its upcoming meeting.
Cooling inflation in August could stoke hopes the Fed will downsize its next rate hike. Headline inflation may ease to a still-hot reading of 8.1%, and stocks could rally if it comes in under that. But the Fed has a long way to go to bring down inflation to the...
Indian imports of Russian oil have surged as the country tries to curb inflation with cheap crude, official says
Russia's share of India's oil imports has increased this year to 12% from 2% since the start of the war. Nirmala Sitharaman, India's Financial Minister, said that was part of the nation's effort to control rising inflation. Discounted imports of Russian crude keep India's fuel prices lower, while the West...
Dubai will be home to the world’s largest net-zero carbon urban tech district
Architectural practice URB has been commissioned to engineer the world’s largest Urban Tech District along the Al Jaddaf Creekside in Dubai. “Rising population, urbanization and impacts of climate change are increasing the need for cities to be resilient, liveable and smart. Thus the creation of sustainable cities is no longer a choice, it has become a necessity. This requires planners with experience in designing and delivering sustainable communities,” says URB on its website.
F-35 Deliveries Halted After Chinese Alloy Discovered In Key Component (Updated)
Lockheed MartinThe alloy was found in Honeywell-built turbomachine pumps that provide critical power functions to the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechCrunch
Sequoia India and SEA taps international operators to help startups launch and expand overseas
In addition to providing founders with advice, connections and help, the operators will also invest in the startups as part of the program, called Pathfinders, the storied venture firm said. The program’s launch comes at a time when an increasingly growing number of Indian startups, especially in the SaaS space, are expanding to the U.S., the UK, Europe and other international markets. Startups including Byju’s, Freshworks, Chargebee and Clevertap today count U.S. and Europe as some of their biggest markets.
No need for Germany to shift central bank cash deposits for now - finance agency
Sept 9 (Reuters) - Germany will not need to invest its central bank cash deposits in new ways for now after the European Central Bank decided to pay interest on them, a finance agency spokesperson told Reuters on Friday.
Mexico says bankrupt airline Interjet owes $1.5 billion in tax
MEXICO CITY, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Mexican airline Interjet, which was declared bankrupt by a judge last week, owes around $1.5 billion in back taxes, the head of Mexico's tax administration service said Tuesday.
Stocks jump as growth shares lead; 2-year U.S. yields hit 14-year highs
NEW YORK, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Global stocks rallied on Friday, led by technology and growth shares, and interest-rate sensitive two-year U.S. Treasury yields hit more than 14-year highs as investors digested the view that more interest rate hikes are needed.
U.S. firms see tentative progress on inflation and labor supply, Fed says
Sept 7 (Reuters) - U.S. firms reported economic activity was unchanged in July through late August, with further softening expected over the next year even as they saw some tentative greenshoots in the ongoing battle against labor shortages and price pressures, a Federal Reserve report showed on Wednesday.
Oil settles below $90 as recession fears mount
Sept 7 (Reuters) - Oil prices settled sharply lower on Wednesday, slumping below levels seen prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine as downbeat Chinese trade data fed investor worries about recession risks.
EU to claw back energy firms' profits rather than cap Russian gas price
BRUSSELS, Sept 9 (Reuters) - European Union energy ministers on Friday tasked Brussels with drafting proposals within a few days to cap the revenues of non-gas energy producers and help power firms stay afloat.
UK to cap energy prices, end fracking ban to ease crisis
LONDON (AP) — New British Prime Minister Liz Truss announced Thursday that her Conservative government will cap domestic energy prices for homes and businesses to ease a cost-of-living crisis that has left residents across the United Kingdom facing a bleak winter. The moves are a huge government intervention in the economy by Truss, who sees herself as a small-state, free-market conservative. She says she favors tax cuts over handouts, but she has been forced to act by the scale of the crisis as Russia’s war in Ukraine has sent energy prices surging. Truss also said she will approve more North Sea oil drilling and lift a ban on fracking to increase the domestic energy supply. It was a huge policy announcement from a prime minister who only took office on Tuesday. And it was overshadowed by concerns about the health of 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II. As Truss made her statement in the House of Commons, she was informed that the queen is under medical care and doctors are “concerned” for her health.
The market is still underestimating how hawkish the Fed will be - and it's too soon to worry about going overboard with hikes, says former NY Fed president
The market is underestimating how hawkish the Fed will be, said former New York Fed President Bill Dudley. Policymakers have made it clear that they will err on the side of getting inflation back down to their 2% target, he told Bloomberg TV. "So they're going to be tighter for...
Fed's Brainard: Rates to rise higher, stay elevated longer
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve will need to continue lifting its short-term interest rate to a level that restricts economic growth and keep it there for an extended period, a top Fed official said Wednesday. In her remarks to a banking industry conference, Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard echoed similarly tough comments about inflation delivered by Chair Jerome Powell late last month in Jackson Hole. Other Fed officials have also in recent weeks emphasized their views that the Fed has to push borrowing costs higher to bring down inflation, currently near a four-decade high. “We are in this for as long as it takes to get inflation down,” Brainard said in prepared remarks. “Our resolve is firm, our goals are clear, and our tools are up to the task.” The Fed’s benchmark interest rate “will need to rise further” and stay at a level high enough to slow the economy “for some time to provide confidence that inflation is moving down” to the Fed’s 2% target, Brainard said. In July, prices were 8.5% higher than a year earlier.
Exclusive-General Motors targets China's urban rich with luxury imports
BEIJING, Sept 8 (Reuters) - General Motors has lost its mojo in China. Sales of its flagship Buick, Cadillac and Chevrolet brands have slumped by a third over the past five years to 1.3 million cars a year as consumers snap up smart EVs made by home-grown firms such as Xpeng (9868.HK), Nio (9866.HK) and BYD .
U.S. markets break three-week slump with strong Friday close
U.S. markets finished the week ahead after a third day of gains broke a three-week slump.
Comments / 0