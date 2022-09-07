ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

pittsburghsportsnow.com

Return of The Scoring Factory: Pittsburgh Basketball Mogul Pete Strobl is Back in the Steel City

After six years away from Western Pennsylvania — and the United States as a whole — Pittsburgh basketball mogul Pete Strobl is finally back in the Steel City. Strobl, a nine-year European Professional Basketball veteran and former Austrian National Team competitor, founded The Scoring Factory — Pittsburgh’s home for advanced basketball skill training — back in 2009. After building The Scoring Factory to city-wide prominence, in 2016, Strobl decided to head back overseas to coach in the German Bundesliga, taking his wife and four kids along for the experience. However, in May 2022, the family moved back to the South Hills and is now once again ready to flourish in the area.
PITTSBURGH, PA
steelers.com

WATCH: Football for a Cure

Bethel Park had a gold out tonight to show their support for childhood cancer awareness month and their very own, Joey Fabus, who lost his fight to cancer in 2015. #JoeyStrong.
BETHEL PARK, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

WPIAL Football Week 2 Friday Night Scoreboard

It’s another Friday Night of High School Football in Western Pennsylvania. Stick with Pittsburgh Sports Now throughout the evening as we’ll provide you with constant in-game updates, highlights and final scores all evening long. Update (10:00 PM)- Update (9:56 PM)- Update (9:47 PM)- Update (9:33 PM)- Update (9:27...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Attorney for WPIAL, PIAA in concussion lawsuit shares vacation photos to downplay plaintiff's alleged injuries

Photos shared in Allegheny County Common Pleas Court showed Shane Skillpa smiling with his girlfriend on a beach, posing on a jet ski and enjoying vacation. Skillpa is suing West Mifflin Area School District, the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League and the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association, alleging that an August 2009 concussion he suffered at football practice has caused him debilitating, permanent injuries.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Basketball Schedules Two Exhibition Games to Start Season

On Wednesday, Pitt announced that it will play two exhibition games to kick off the 2022-23 basketball season. The Panthers will take on Clarion on Oct. 22 and Edinboro on Nov. 2 prior to their season opener against UT Martin on Nov. 7. Both exhibition games will be played at the Petersen Events Center.
EDINBORO, PA
wtae.com

Operation Football: Tonight's featured high school football games

PITTSBURGH — It's another high school football Friday in Western Pennsylvania. Below is a list of the WPIAL games that Operation Football will be covering Friday night. NOTE: Lineup is subject to change. Download the WTAE app to receive a mobile alert with final scores on Friday night. Watch...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Former high school football player testifies against WPIAL/PIAA and West Mifflin School District, sues them for concussion

PITTSBURGH — Shane Skillpa testified that both his helmet and his teammate's helmet broke during a helmet-to-helmet contact drill, while he was a sophomore at West Mifflin High School. Skillpa told the jury that when he told the coach that he was seeing stars, his coach told him he had his bell rung, to take a break then get a new helmet and get back to practice.
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA's Your Day Pittsburgh debuts new look, anchor team

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - When you tune into Your Day Pittsburgh each morning, it's going to have a new look. After anchoring the morning news for six years and reporting for the morning newscasts for six years before that, Heather Abraham is moving on...sort of. She'll be staying right here at KDKA, hosting Pittsburgh Today Live and contributing to Your Day Pittsburgh. Meanwhile, Lindsay Ward will take the chair next to David Highfield each morning for Your Day Pittsburgh. "Lindsay and I share the same love for Pittsburgh and this important role of morning anchor," Heather said. "She is a bright spot here at KDKA...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Stay Weird, Pittsburgh: Big ol' boys, Mac Miller's diet, and more

Alright, everybody: after a week off, welcome back to Stay Weird, Pittsburgh — a column documenting all of the strange occurrences that make Pittsburgh the one-of-a-kind place it is!. I'm your host, Hannah, and fortunately for me (and you), the past two weeks have provided no shortage of uh,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Pittsburgh Brewing Co. settles into its state-of-the-art new home of Iron City Beer in East Deer

The makers of Iron City Beer are now brewing on a large scale in the Alle-Kiski Valley. The Pittsburgh Brewing Co. is settling in at its state-of-the-art brewery in the Creighton neighborhood of East Deer. It’s more than 150,000 square feet. Brandon Mayes, director of brewing and quality, watched Thursday as 400 cans of beer per minute rolled through the automated production line.
PITTSBURGH, PA
messengerpaper.com

LIVE! CASINO GUEST WINS OVER $300K PLAYING BLACKJACK

To Date In 2022, Live! Casino Has Paid Out Over 17,000 Jackpots for Over $43 Million In Cash. A Washington County man is celebrating after winning more than $300,000 at Live! Casino Pittsburgh playing Blackjack. Kevin Lin (at left) with Isaiah Tipton, Live! Casino Table Games Shift manager. Lin hit...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Fox Chapel Area SD mourns loss of student

Counselors and psychologists were available to Fox Chapel Area students after a district student died Sept. 2 in a fatal shooting in Duquesne. Lajaponis Roberts, 14, had been a passenger in a burgundy-colored Chevy Cruze that was hit by gunfire shortly before 5:15 p.m. in the 700 block of Priscilla Avenue, Allegheny County police said. The driver fled, police said.
DUQUESNE, PA
kidsburgh.org

6 farms for apple picking in Pittsburgh this season

Photo above by Zen Chung. Apples are the perfect snack: sweet, crunchy and thirst-quenching all at once. And they’re a tasty ingredient for pies, muffins and quickbreads. We love that kids love apples, too, which makes apple picking in Pittsburgh and around our region that much more fun. Pittsburgh-area...
PITTSBURGH, PA

