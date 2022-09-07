BEFORE THE HAMILTON COUNTY DRAINAGE BOARD IN THE MATTER OF. Little Eagle Creek Drain, Courtyards of Westfield Shed & Assessment Revision. Notice is hereby given of the hearing of the Hamilton County Drainage Board on the Little Eagle Creek Drain, Courtyards of Westfield Shed & Assessment Revision on September 26, 2022 at 9:00 A.M. in Commissioners Court, Hamilton County Judicial Center, One Hamilton County Square, Noblesville, Indiana, and which construction and maintenance reports of the Surveyor and the Schedule of Assessments made by the Drainage Board have been filed and are available for public inspection in the office of the Hamilton County Surveyor.

