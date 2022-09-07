Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Recycler proposes building 140 feet high on Adams Center Road
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A UK-based company has proposed building a 76-acre recycling plant on Adams Center Road close to Paulding Road with buildings two to three times the maximum height allowed under local zoning laws. Exurban Recycling, with headquarters in London, England, is applying for a height...
WANE-TV
US 30 traffic flowing again after semi rollover
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A semi rolled over on U.S. 30 in western Allen County Thursday morning, snarling traffic on the highway. Indiana State Police responded around 8 a.m. to a report of a semi rollover on U.S. 30 near Stalhut Road, less than four miles from the Allen-Whitley line.
in.gov
Little Eagle Creek Drain, Courtyards of Westfield Shed & Assessment Revision
BEFORE THE HAMILTON COUNTY DRAINAGE BOARD IN THE MATTER OF. Little Eagle Creek Drain, Courtyards of Westfield Shed & Assessment Revision. Notice is hereby given of the hearing of the Hamilton County Drainage Board on the Little Eagle Creek Drain, Courtyards of Westfield Shed & Assessment Revision on September 26, 2022 at 9:00 A.M. in Commissioners Court, Hamilton County Judicial Center, One Hamilton County Square, Noblesville, Indiana, and which construction and maintenance reports of the Surveyor and the Schedule of Assessments made by the Drainage Board have been filed and are available for public inspection in the office of the Hamilton County Surveyor.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Decatur flood mitigation celebrates milestone, preparing city for climate change
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A project that’s been in the works for 25 years took another step forward Thursday. The people who run the flood buyout plan in Decatur purchased their 100th property. Decatur Mayor Dan Rickord says the project has continued under 4 different...
in.gov
J.R. McKinzie Drain, John Osborn Arm & John Osborn Arms 1 & 2
BEFORE THE HAMILTON COUNTY DRAINAGE BOARD IN THE MATTER OF THE. J. R. McKinzie Drain, John Osborn Arm & John Osborn Arms 1 & 2. Station 0+00 to Station 29+82; Station 0+00 to Station 11+11; Station 0+00 to Station 3+40. ____________________. ____________________. ____________________. NOTICE is hereby given that a petition...
WANE-TV
Fire crews put out flames at home on Fort Wayne’s southwest side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Fire crews put out flames at a home on the city’s southwest side Saturday afternoon, FWFD said in a press release. The fire started around 2:52 p.m. at a home in the 2300 block of Miner Street. Crews reported they had the fire under control by 3:14 p.m.
WANE-TV
Power restored in southwest Allen County
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Southwest Allen County Schools announced Friday morning that Deer Ridge Elementary School will be on an eLearning day. The move was prompted by what the school district described as ‘inconsistent power.’. The electrical issue was due to an outage affecting Indiana Michigan Power customers in...
in.gov
Thorpe Creek Drainage Area, Drainage Shed Extension
BEFORE THE HAMILTON COUNTY DRAINAGE BOARD IN THE MATTER OF. Thorpe Creek Drainage Area, Drainage Shed Extension. Notice is hereby given of the hearing of the Hamilton County Drainage Board on the Thorpe Creek Drainage Area, Drainage Shed Extension on September 26, 2022 at 9:30 A.M. in Commissioners Court, Hamilton County Judicial Center, One Hamilton County Square, Noblesville, Indiana, and which construction and maintenance reports of the Surveyor and the Schedule of Assessments made by the Drainage Board have been filed and are available for public inspection in the office of the Hamilton County Surveyor.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne couple shares favorite features of historic West Central home
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After more than two decades living in the West Central neighborhood, Jake Patten and Becky Johnson are known for opening their doors often to visitors. That includes featuring their historic home on the 40th annual West Central Neighborhood Home & Garden Tour. Both have...
WANE-TV
New apartments planned off Washington Center Road and Fernwood Avenue
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A local developer plans on building a total of 78 apartment units on two different land parcels in Fort Wayne, one on Washington Center Road and Homewood Drive, and the other at 718 Fernwood Ave. Both are on the city’s north side. Revolver...
in.gov
Williams Creek Drain, Jackson's Grant Village Section 1 Arm
BEFORE THE HAMILTON COUNTY DRAINAGE BOARD IN THE MATTER OF. Williams Creek Drain, Jackson’s Grant Village Section 1 Arm. Notice is hereby given of the hearing of the Hamilton County Drainage Board on the Williams Creek Drain, Jackson’s Grant Village Section 1 Arm on September 26, 2022 at 9:00 A.M. in Commissioners Court, Hamilton County Judicial Center, One Hamilton County Square, Noblesville, Indiana, and which construction and maintenance reports of the Surveyor and the Schedule of Assessments made by the Drainage Board have been filed and are available for public inspection in the office of the Hamilton County Surveyor.
Recycling Today
MetalX completes purchase of secondary aluminum melter
MetalX, headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, has completed the transaction to acquire the assets and business of secondary aluminum melter SRT Aluminum in Wabash, Indiana, which converts aluminum scrap into specification remelt scrap ingot (RSI) in sow and ingot form. With the closing of the purchase, the newly acquired company is operating as MetalX Aluminum Conversion LLC, or MAC.
WANE-TV
An oasis in the heart of downtown
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Tucked away in the heart of downtown is one of Fort Wayne’s most unique attractions. The Botanical Conservatory is an oasis of living things. Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams takes us on a tour.
WANE-TV
2 Scout lodge concession trailers stolen
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A pair of trailers used as concession stands to support a Fort Wayne Scout lodge were stolen this week. The St. Vincent Scout Lodge said the two trailers were stolen from its property on Auburn Road between 5:50 and 6:05 a.m. Wednesday. The lodge...
Times-Union Newspaper
Minor Injuries In 6-Vehicle U.S. 30 Crash
Only minor injuries were reported from a six-vehicle accident Tuesday on U.S. 30 and Parker Street in?Warsaw. According to the Warsaw Police Department accident report, at approximately 3:36 p.m. Tuesday, Brant A. Jones, 44, Hartford City, was driving a fully-loaded dump truck westbound on U.S. 30 approaching Parker Street. Jones looked down to pick up his soda and when he looked back up, traffic had stopped.
fortwaynesnbc.com
West Nile found in Huntington County, health department says
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Huntington County Health Department is urging residents to protect themselves from mosquitoes after officials say West Nile Virus was found in the area. The department posted on its Facebook page Thursday morning, saying the Indiana Department of Health recently collected mosquito...
in.gov
Vermillion Drain, The Woods at Vermillion Section 4 Arm
BEFORE THE HAMILTON COUNTY DRAINAGE BOARD IN THE MATTER OF. Vermillion Drain, The Woods at Vermillion Section 4 Arm. Notice is hereby given of the hearing of the Hamilton County Drainage Board on the Vermillion Drain, The Woods at Vermillion Section 4 Arm on September 26, 2022 at 9:00 A.M. in Commissioners Court, Hamilton County Judicial Center, One Hamilton County Square, Noblesville, Indiana, and which construction and maintenance reports of the Surveyor and the Schedule of Assessments made by the Drainage Board have been filed and are available for public inspection in the office of the Hamilton County Surveyor.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Rain likely for Patriot Day
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - We saw a few rain showers on Saturday, but most everyone will get in on some rain before the weekend is over. Mostly cloudy skies on Saturday evening with an isolated rain chance possible. Temperatures will hang out in the 70s during the evening. Overnight, isolated rain showers are possible and temperatures will settle into the mid 60s by morning.
Paulding County Progress
One of the world’s wonders is passing through Paulding County
I have a love/hate relationship with this time of year. I love the cooling temperatures and the different feel the air has. The skies seem to be bluer, and the scent of fall is unmistakable. But I know what is to follow and of that, I am not a fan.
wfft.com
Man critically wounded in shooting near St. Marys River in Southwest Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Police say a man drove home after he was severely wounded in a shooting near the St. Marys River in Southwest Fort Wayne Saturday night. Officers responded to the home at the 3500 block of Owaissa Way at 10:13 p.m. and found the man with the gunshot wound.
