New Haven, IN

WANE-TV

Recycler proposes building 140 feet high on Adams Center Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A UK-based company has proposed building a 76-acre recycling plant on Adams Center Road close to Paulding Road with buildings two to three times the maximum height allowed under local zoning laws. Exurban Recycling, with headquarters in London, England, is applying for a height...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

US 30 traffic flowing again after semi rollover

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A semi rolled over on U.S. 30 in western Allen County Thursday morning, snarling traffic on the highway. Indiana State Police responded around 8 a.m. to a report of a semi rollover on U.S. 30 near Stalhut Road, less than four miles from the Allen-Whitley line.
in.gov

Little Eagle Creek Drain, Courtyards of Westfield Shed & Assessment Revision

BEFORE THE HAMILTON COUNTY DRAINAGE BOARD IN THE MATTER OF. Little Eagle Creek Drain, Courtyards of Westfield Shed & Assessment Revision. Notice is hereby given of the hearing of the Hamilton County Drainage Board on the Little Eagle Creek Drain, Courtyards of Westfield Shed & Assessment Revision on September 26, 2022 at 9:00 A.M. in Commissioners Court, Hamilton County Judicial Center, One Hamilton County Square, Noblesville, Indiana, and which construction and maintenance reports of the Surveyor and the Schedule of Assessments made by the Drainage Board have been filed and are available for public inspection in the office of the Hamilton County Surveyor.
HAMILTON, IN
New Haven, IN
Indiana Government
New Haven, IN
in.gov

J.R. McKinzie Drain, John Osborn Arm & John Osborn Arms 1 & 2

BEFORE THE HAMILTON COUNTY DRAINAGE BOARD IN THE MATTER OF THE. J. R. McKinzie Drain, John Osborn Arm & John Osborn Arms 1 & 2. Station 0+00 to Station 29+82; Station 0+00 to Station 11+11; Station 0+00 to Station 3+40. ____________________. ____________________. ____________________. NOTICE is hereby given that a petition...
HAMILTON, IN
WANE-TV

Fire crews put out flames at home on Fort Wayne’s southwest side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Fire crews put out flames at a home on the city’s southwest side Saturday afternoon, FWFD said in a press release. The fire started around 2:52 p.m. at a home in the 2300 block of Miner Street. Crews reported they had the fire under control by 3:14 p.m.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Power restored in southwest Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Southwest Allen County Schools announced Friday morning that Deer Ridge Elementary School will be on an eLearning day. The move was prompted by what the school district described as ‘inconsistent power.’. The electrical issue was due to an outage affecting Indiana Michigan Power customers in...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
in.gov

Thorpe Creek Drainage Area, Drainage Shed Extension

BEFORE THE HAMILTON COUNTY DRAINAGE BOARD IN THE MATTER OF. Thorpe Creek Drainage Area, Drainage Shed Extension. Notice is hereby given of the hearing of the Hamilton County Drainage Board on the Thorpe Creek Drainage Area, Drainage Shed Extension on September 26, 2022 at 9:30 A.M. in Commissioners Court, Hamilton County Judicial Center, One Hamilton County Square, Noblesville, Indiana, and which construction and maintenance reports of the Surveyor and the Schedule of Assessments made by the Drainage Board have been filed and are available for public inspection in the office of the Hamilton County Surveyor.
HAMILTON, IN
in.gov

Williams Creek Drain, Jackson's Grant Village Section 1 Arm

BEFORE THE HAMILTON COUNTY DRAINAGE BOARD IN THE MATTER OF. Williams Creek Drain, Jackson’s Grant Village Section 1 Arm. Notice is hereby given of the hearing of the Hamilton County Drainage Board on the Williams Creek Drain, Jackson’s Grant Village Section 1 Arm on September 26, 2022 at 9:00 A.M. in Commissioners Court, Hamilton County Judicial Center, One Hamilton County Square, Noblesville, Indiana, and which construction and maintenance reports of the Surveyor and the Schedule of Assessments made by the Drainage Board have been filed and are available for public inspection in the office of the Hamilton County Surveyor.
HAMILTON, IN
Recycling Today

MetalX completes purchase of secondary aluminum melter

MetalX, headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, has completed the transaction to acquire the assets and business of secondary aluminum melter SRT Aluminum in Wabash, Indiana, which converts aluminum scrap into specification remelt scrap ingot (RSI) in sow and ingot form. With the closing of the purchase, the newly acquired company is operating as MetalX Aluminum Conversion LLC, or MAC.
WABASH, IN
WANE-TV

An oasis in the heart of downtown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Tucked away in the heart of downtown is one of Fort Wayne’s most unique attractions. The Botanical Conservatory is an oasis of living things. Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams takes us on a tour.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

2 Scout lodge concession trailers stolen

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A pair of trailers used as concession stands to support a Fort Wayne Scout lodge were stolen this week. The St. Vincent Scout Lodge said the two trailers were stolen from its property on Auburn Road between 5:50 and 6:05 a.m. Wednesday. The lodge...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Minor Injuries In 6-Vehicle U.S. 30 Crash

Only minor injuries were reported from a six-vehicle accident Tuesday on U.S. 30 and Parker Street in?Warsaw. According to the Warsaw Police Department accident report, at approximately 3:36 p.m. Tuesday, Brant A. Jones, 44, Hartford City, was driving a fully-loaded dump truck westbound on U.S. 30 approaching Parker Street. Jones looked down to pick up his soda and when he looked back up, traffic had stopped.
WARSAW, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

West Nile found in Huntington County, health department says

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Huntington County Health Department is urging residents to protect themselves from mosquitoes after officials say West Nile Virus was found in the area. The department posted on its Facebook page Thursday morning, saying the Indiana Department of Health recently collected mosquito...
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN
in.gov

Vermillion Drain, The Woods at Vermillion Section 4 Arm

BEFORE THE HAMILTON COUNTY DRAINAGE BOARD IN THE MATTER OF. Vermillion Drain, The Woods at Vermillion Section 4 Arm. Notice is hereby given of the hearing of the Hamilton County Drainage Board on the Vermillion Drain, The Woods at Vermillion Section 4 Arm on September 26, 2022 at 9:00 A.M. in Commissioners Court, Hamilton County Judicial Center, One Hamilton County Square, Noblesville, Indiana, and which construction and maintenance reports of the Surveyor and the Schedule of Assessments made by the Drainage Board have been filed and are available for public inspection in the office of the Hamilton County Surveyor.
HAMILTON, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Rain likely for Patriot Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - We saw a few rain showers on Saturday, but most everyone will get in on some rain before the weekend is over. Mostly cloudy skies on Saturday evening with an isolated rain chance possible. Temperatures will hang out in the 70s during the evening. Overnight, isolated rain showers are possible and temperatures will settle into the mid 60s by morning.
FORT WAYNE, IN

