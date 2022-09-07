All products featured on Epicurious are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you interview enough chefs about their preferred kitchen equipment a pattern emerges: No matter how hard you try to get them to extol the virtues of a particular peeler or spatula, more often than not they declare a good chef’s knife as their favorite cooking tool. Whether you know it or not, your chef’s knife is your most important kitchen tool too. That means taking care of it and keeping it sharp. A pull-through sharpener is a good start; they’re dead simple to use. But to maintain—or restore—the blade your knife came out of the box with, you really need to master the how to use a whetstone and honing steel. Using a whetstone can seem intimidating, but it doesn’t have to be. Follow the guide below and you can keep your knives in prime cutting shape.

SHOPPING ・ 16 DAYS AGO