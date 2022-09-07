Read full article on original website
Related
kdmanews.com
Jacob Sanow
Jacob Sanow passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at the Madison Hospital in Madison at the age of 36. Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Anderson – TeBeest Funeral Home of Granite Falls (845 HWY 212 West). Visitation will be held...
kdmanews.com
Kim Quenemoen
Kim Quenemoen, of Montevideo, passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD at the age of 62. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 10:30 AM at the Church of St. Joseph in Montevideo. Fr. Paul Timmerman will be the celebrant at interment will be at Terrace Lawn Memory Gardens, rural Montevideo.
kdmanews.com
Myles Gulden
Myles Gulden, age 75, of Sacred Heart, Minnesota passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022 at the Renville Nursing Home. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Hawk Creek Lutheran Church. Visitation will be from 10:00 –11:00 AM, one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.
kdmanews.com
Ann Olson
Ann Olson of Montevideo, passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at Avera Granite Falls Care Center at the age of 88. Memorial services will be held Sunday, September 18, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Anderson – TeBeest Funeral Home in Montevideo. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kdmanews.com
Robert Larsen
Robert Larsen, age 57, of Canby, MN passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at the Sanford Canby Medical Center. Memorial service will be 2 pm Thursday, September 15, 2022 at the Houseman Funeral Home, Birk Chapel in Canby with Rev. Levi Bollerud officiating. Burial will be in the St. Stephen’s Cemetery, Canby. Visitation will be 5 – 7 p.m. with a 7 pm Prayer service on Wednesday, September 14th at the Houseman Funeral Home, Birk Chapel in Canby, MN and will resume Thursday one hour prior to the service.
kdmanews.com
Patricia Goblish
Patricia Goblish, age 61, of Clara City, Minnesota, passed away on August 21, 2022 at her home. Prayer Service will be Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Wing-Bain Funeral Home in Montevideo. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Fellowship and food will follow the service at Off Center Tavern and Grill in Clara City.
kdmanews.com
Take A Kid Fishing
Our big fall fishing event will be taking place on Saturday, September 10th from 9:30-11am at Voldens Pit over at Lac Qui Parle Lake. This is for kids ages 4-12. Prizes will be given to every kid in attendance with trophies to the kid who catches the most fish, biggest fish, and small fish. Register now by calling us at (320)-269-8816, texting us at (320)-269-8815 or stop into the Runnings store in Montevideo.
kdmanews.com
SWCD Reveals Mapping Tool
Exciting news!!! The Yellow Medicine Soil and Water Conservation District has announced a virtual hub of maps and data to the natural resources in the area. This map will give viewers a diverse pallet of GIS mapping with conservation easements, water resources, and much more!. To access the map, visit...
Comments / 0