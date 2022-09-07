Our big fall fishing event will be taking place on Saturday, September 10th from 9:30-11am at Voldens Pit over at Lac Qui Parle Lake. This is for kids ages 4-12. Prizes will be given to every kid in attendance with trophies to the kid who catches the most fish, biggest fish, and small fish. Register now by calling us at (320)-269-8816, texting us at (320)-269-8815 or stop into the Runnings store in Montevideo.

MONTEVIDEO, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO