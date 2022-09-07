Read full article on original website
US Army's entire fleet of 400 Chinooks is GROUNDED thanks to engine flaw causing fuel leaks: Manufacturer Honeywell says faulty part came from a third party and was found in at least 70 aircraft
The US army has grounded its entire fleet of 400 Chinook cargo helicopters after fuel leaks caused engine fires. Cynthia Smith, a spokeswoman for the Army, said that the fleet was grounded during the past weekend. The leaks were caused by faulty O-rings that were installed in the Honeywell engines...
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: The Air Force is testing the new ‘Gray Wolf’ helicopter
The Air Force has begun testing four MH-139A “Gray Wolf” helicopters at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida, built in a collaboration between two Philadelphia helicopter plants run by separate multinational defense contractors. These military versions of aircraft first developed for civilian and police use have been cleared...
americanmilitarynews.com
US Army grounds all Chinook helicopters worldwide: Report
The U.S. Army has ordered its entire fleet of CH-47 Chinook helicopters – approximately 400 — grounded this week over engine fires, The Wall Street Journal first reported Tuesday. Officials told the publication that The U.S. Army Materiel Command grounded the Chinook helicopters after engine fires had occurred...
International Business Times
'Leave Immediately Or...' PLA Furiously Warns US Helicopters To Leave Its 'Airspace'
A fierce verbal exchange between a Chinese warplane and a U.S. military aircraft caught the attention of Taiwanese aviation enthusiasts Sunday when a Chinese pilot warned off a U.S. helicopter that allegedly entered its airspace. This comes as China continued its military posturing around Taiwan with 23 People's Liberation Army...
americanmilitarynews.com
Multibillion engine deals show Air Force wants to maintain three future warplane makers
The Air Force plans to invest billions of dollars to develop new combat fighters—and the military engines to power them—over the next decade. The plan shows Air Force leaders’ desire to keep its three large airplane makers—Lockheed Martin, Boeing, and Northrop Grumman—as well as engine makers General Electric and Pratt & Whitney, viable to build aircraft for years to come.
The US Air Force is stocking up on stealth jets in Alaska, and its pilots are learning to thrive in harsh Arctic conditions
"If you don't do all the little things right," Col. David Berkland said this month, "you are going to pay for it when it's 50 below and dark out."
USAF Eyeing MQ-28 Ghost Bat For Next Gen Air Dominance Program
BoeingThe U.S. Air Force secretary has confirmed that the service could buy the Australian drone as part of the NGAD tactical air combat program.
Aviation International News
Aeroflot Signs for 339 Russian-made Jets
Aeroflot on Wednesday signed a framework agreement with United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) covering 339 locally made jetliners for delivery between 2023 and 2030. The flag carrier inked the contract, valued at a trillion roubles ($16.3 billion), during the VII East Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia. Deputy head of the Russian...
Aviation International News
United Airlines Invests in Eve, Signs for 200 eVTOL Aircraft
United Airlines invested $15 million in Eve Air Mobility and placed a conditional purchase agreement for 200 four-seat electric aircraft plus 200 options calling for first deliveries as early as 2026, the Chicago-based carrier said Thursday. Under the terms of the agreement, the companies intend to work on future projects, including studies on the development, use, and application of Eve’s aircraft and the urban air mobility (UAM) ecosystem.
The not-quite-aircraft-carriers that the US Navy and other militaries use to carry jets, tanks, and troops into battle
Amphibious assault ships and helicopter carriers allow smaller navies to flex muscles that usually only larger naval powers have.
freightwaves.com
Werner signs for 500 Cummins hydrogen-powered internal combustion engines
Werner Enterprises is spreading its hydrogen bets beyond fuel cells, signing a letter of intent for 500 hydrogen-fueled internal combustion engines from Cummins Inc., which is pushing its powertrain-agnostic approach to reducing emissions. It is the third significant sales announcement in two weeks for the Columbus, Indiana-based engine maker. Cummins...
China’s New Super Long-Endurance Drone Has Flown, Mirroring U.S. Efforts
AVIC's Qimingxing 50 high-altitude drone. Liu Feng/chinadaily.com.cnDrones like the Qimingxing 50 can fly extremely high for very long periods and could replace military satellites in a pinch, among other uses.
Aviation International News
FAA Publishes Instrument Approach Procedures for KJPX
The FAA this week published new instrument approach procedures for the embattled East Hampton Town Airport (KJPX) on New York's Long Island, a move hailed by the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) and other stakeholders seeking to preserve public access to the general aviation gateway. The airport has been operating...
B-1B Bombers Are Hunting Illegal Fishing Boats Off South America
A B-1B Lancer aircraft assigned to the 7th Bomb Wing, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 927th Air Refueling Wing, MacDill AFB, Florida, over the Caribbean Sea, Sept. 7, 2022. The air operations between 12th Air Force and Air Mobility Command were part of a Partner Interoperability Training exercise with Panama and Ecuador to grow capacity, enhance the ability to respond to illegal fishing practices and maintain shared interest in regional security. Multilateral engagements such as this one ensures maximum resource efficiency and enable the consistent training between U.S. Southern Command, component command and partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings).Recent B-1B sorties highlight the growing maritime role for the bombers, but illegal fishing is a national security concern its own right.
BBC
INS Vikrant: Inside India's first indigenous aircraft carrier
On Friday, India will commission its first indigenously-built aircraft carrier, Vikrant, at a ceremony in the southern state of Kerala. The BBC's Jugal Purohit took a tour of the vessel ahead of its induction into the Indian navy. It is a moment that was 13 years in the making. On...
Insurance industry examines coverage, risks of all-electric vehicles
As state and federal authorities move to prohibit sales of internal combustion vehicles and encourage adoption of all-electric autos, insurers are continuing to examine how coverage options and liability claims may change with the advent of more gas-free cars and trucks. New questions have been rising with the recent announcement...
All about the powerful J58 engine and its many achievements
There are engines and there are engines! The Pratt & Whitney J58 is an American afterburning turbojet engine that powered the Lockheed A-12, the YF-12 interceptor, and the SR-71 Blackbird reconnaissance as well as the SR-71B trainer aircraft. It features a unique compressor bleed to the afterburner that gives it increased thrust at high speeds.
Grist
Proposed Texas oil terminal loses its permit
It’s Friday, September 9, and a proposed oil export terminal in Texas has been ordered to comply with stricter air pollution requirements. In another reversal of Trump-era policies, the Environmental Protection Agency has rescinded a permit for a proposed oil export terminal in Texas that would have allowed the facility to release hundreds of thousands of pounds of toxic air pollution.
