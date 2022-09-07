ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Daily Mail

US Army's entire fleet of 400 Chinooks is GROUNDED thanks to engine flaw causing fuel leaks: Manufacturer Honeywell says faulty part came from a third party and was found in at least 70 aircraft

The US army has grounded its entire fleet of 400 Chinook cargo helicopters after fuel leaks caused engine fires. Cynthia Smith, a spokeswoman for the Army, said that the fleet was grounded during the past weekend. The leaks were caused by faulty O-rings that were installed in the Honeywell engines...
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: The Air Force is testing the new ‘Gray Wolf’ helicopter

The Air Force has begun testing four MH-139A “Gray Wolf” helicopters at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida, built in a collaboration between two Philadelphia helicopter plants run by separate multinational defense contractors. These military versions of aircraft first developed for civilian and police use have been cleared...
americanmilitarynews.com

US Army grounds all Chinook helicopters worldwide: Report

The U.S. Army has ordered its entire fleet of CH-47 Chinook helicopters – approximately 400 — grounded this week over engine fires, The Wall Street Journal first reported Tuesday. Officials told the publication that The U.S. Army Materiel Command grounded the Chinook helicopters after engine fires had occurred...
americanmilitarynews.com

Multibillion engine deals show Air Force wants to maintain three future warplane makers

The Air Force plans to invest billions of dollars to develop new combat fighters—and the military engines to power them—over the next decade. The plan shows Air Force leaders’ desire to keep its three large airplane makers—Lockheed Martin, Boeing, and Northrop Grumman—as well as engine makers General Electric and Pratt & Whitney, viable to build aircraft for years to come.
Aviation International News

Aeroflot Signs for 339 Russian-made Jets

Aeroflot on Wednesday signed a framework agreement with United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) covering 339 locally made jetliners for delivery between 2023 and 2030. The flag carrier inked the contract, valued at a trillion roubles ($16.3 billion), during the VII East Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia. Deputy head of the Russian...
Aviation International News

United Airlines Invests in Eve, Signs for 200 eVTOL Aircraft

United Airlines invested $15 million in Eve Air Mobility and placed a conditional purchase agreement for 200 four-seat electric aircraft plus 200 options calling for first deliveries as early as 2026, the Chicago-based carrier said Thursday. Under the terms of the agreement, the companies intend to work on future projects, including studies on the development, use, and application of Eve’s aircraft and the urban air mobility (UAM) ecosystem.
freightwaves.com

Werner signs for 500 Cummins hydrogen-powered internal combustion engines

Werner Enterprises is spreading its hydrogen bets beyond fuel cells, signing a letter of intent for 500 hydrogen-fueled internal combustion engines from Cummins Inc., which is pushing its powertrain-agnostic approach to reducing emissions. It is the third significant sales announcement in two weeks for the Columbus, Indiana-based engine maker. Cummins...
Aviation International News

FAA Publishes Instrument Approach Procedures for KJPX

The FAA this week published new instrument approach procedures for the embattled East Hampton Town Airport (KJPX) on New York's Long Island, a move hailed by the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) and other stakeholders seeking to preserve public access to the general aviation gateway. The airport has been operating...
The Drive

B-1B Bombers Are Hunting Illegal Fishing Boats Off South America

A B-1B Lancer aircraft assigned to the 7th Bomb Wing, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 927th Air Refueling Wing, MacDill AFB, Florida, over the Caribbean Sea, Sept. 7, 2022. The air operations between 12th Air Force and Air Mobility Command were part of a Partner Interoperability Training exercise with Panama and Ecuador to grow capacity, enhance the ability to respond to illegal fishing practices and maintain shared interest in regional security. Multilateral engagements such as this one ensures maximum resource efficiency and enable the consistent training between U.S. Southern Command, component command and partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings).Recent B-1B sorties highlight the growing maritime role for the bombers, but illegal fishing is a national security concern its own right.
BBC

INS Vikrant: Inside India's first indigenous aircraft carrier

On Friday, India will commission its first indigenously-built aircraft carrier, Vikrant, at a ceremony in the southern state of Kerala. The BBC's Jugal Purohit took a tour of the vessel ahead of its induction into the Indian navy. It is a moment that was 13 years in the making. On...
Interesting Engineering

All about the powerful J58 engine and its many achievements

There are engines and there are engines! The Pratt & Whitney J58 is an American afterburning turbojet engine that powered the Lockheed A-12, the YF-12 interceptor, and the SR-71 Blackbird reconnaissance as well as the SR-71B trainer aircraft. It features a unique compressor bleed to the afterburner that gives it increased thrust at high speeds.
Grist

Proposed Texas oil terminal loses its permit

It’s Friday, September 9, and a proposed oil export terminal in Texas has been ordered to comply with stricter air pollution requirements. In another reversal of Trump-era policies, the Environmental Protection Agency has rescinded a permit for a proposed oil export terminal in Texas that would have allowed the facility to release hundreds of thousands of pounds of toxic air pollution.
