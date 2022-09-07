Read full article on original website
Spin supersolidity in nearly ideal easy-axis triangular quantum antiferromagnet NaBaCo(PO)
Prototypical models and their material incarnations are cornerstones to the understanding of quantum magnetism. Here we show theoretically that the recently synthesized magnetic compound Na2BaCo(PO4)2 (NBCP) is a rare, nearly ideal material realization of the S"‰="‰1/2 triangular-lattice antiferromagnet with significant easy-axis spin exchange anisotropy. By combining the automatic parameter searching and tensor-network simulations, we establish a microscopic model description of this material with realistic model parameters, which can not only fit well the experimental thermodynamic data but also reproduce the measured magnetization curves without further adjustment of parameters. According to the established model, the NBCP hosts a spin supersolid state that breaks both the lattice translation symmetry and the spin rotational symmetry. Such a state is a spin analog of the long-sought supersolid state, thought to exist in solid Helium and optical lattice systems, and share similar traits. The NBCP therefore represents an ideal material-based platform to explore the physics of supersolidity as well as its quantum and thermal melting.
Topological triplet-superconductivity in spin-1 semimetal
Superconductivity in topological semimetals gives a new paradigm of unconventional superconductors. Their exotic gap structures and topological properties have fascinated searching for material realizations and applications. In this work, we focus on a triple point semimetal where quasiparticle excitations, triple point fermions, carry the effective integer spin-1 in two distinct valleys. Our work demonstrates that the triple point fermion stabilizes inter-valley s-wave spin-triplet pairing. This is due to Fermi statistics, which strictly forbids the formation of inter-valley s-wave spin-singlet pairings. This feature is clearly distinct from the BCS and other multi-band superconductors. We find that two distinct inter-valley s-wave spin-triplet superconductors are allowed which in principle can be controlled by tuning the chemical potential: time-reversal symmetric (sz) state with topologically protected nodal lines and time-reversal broken (sx"‰+"‰isy) state with topologically protected Bogoliubov Fermi surfaces. Our study provides guidance in searching for spin-triplet superconductivity.
Design, synthesis and insecticidal activity and mechanism research of Chasmanthinine derivatives
Unrestricted reproduction and spread of pest had caused great damage to the quality and yield of crops in recent years. Besides the use of traditional chemical pesticides, natural products also make a huge contribution against pests. Chasmanthinine, a diterpenoid alkaloid isolated from Aconitum franchetii var. villosulum, shown extremely antifeedant activity against Spodoptera exigua. Therefore, a series of novel Chasmanthinine derivatives were synthesized and their biological activity was studied in this work. Compound 33 showed the strongest antifeedant activity (EC50"‰="‰0.10Â mg/cm2) among all the test compounds. The mechanism research of 33 revealed that its antifeedant effect was related to the inhibition of carboxylesterase (CES), and proved the thiophene acyl group could form a strong binding effect with CES by molecular docking. Moreover, compound 10 exhibited the strongest cytotoxicity (IC50"‰="‰12.87Â Î¼M) against Sf9 cell line and moderate contact toxicity. The mechanism research indicated that compound 10 could induce Sf9 cells apoptosis. In summary, the results lay a foundation for the application of diterpene alkaloids in plant protection.
Topological nonlinear optics with spin-orbit coupled Bose-Einstein condensate in cavity
We investigate topological nonlinear optics with spin-orbit coupled Bose-Einstein condensate in a cavity. The cavity is driven by a pump laser and a weak probe laser. Both lasers excite Bose-Einstein condensate, in the presence of standard Raman process for spin-orbit coupling, to an intermediate storage level. We theoretically show that the quantum interference at the transitional pathways of dressed atomic states results in different types of optical transparencies, which get completely inverted in atomic damping induced gain regime. The synthetic pseudo-spin states also implant different phases in the probe field forcing modes in probe transparencies to form gapless Dirac cones, which become gapped in presence of Raman detuning. These features get interestingly enhanced in gain regime where the amplified part of probe transparencies appear as gapless topological edge-like states between the probe bulk modes and cause non-trivial phase transition. We illustrate that the nonlinear interactions of the pseudo-spin states also enhance the slow light features in probe transmission. The manipulation of dressed states for topological optical transparencies in our findings could be a crucial step towards topological photonics and their application in quantum computation.
Non-relativistic molecular modified shifted Morse potential system
A shifted Morse potential model is modified to fit the study of the vibrational energies of some molecules. Using a traditional technique/methodology, the vibrational energy and the un-normalized radial wave functions were calculated for the modified shifted Morse potential model. The condition that fits the modified potential for molecular description were deduced together with the expression for the screening parameter. The vibrational energies of SiC, NbO, CP, PH, SiF, NH and Cs2 molecules were computed by inserting their respective spectroscopic constants into the calculated energy equation. It was shown that the calculated results for all the molecules agreement perfectly with the experimental RKR values. The present potential performs better than Improved Morse and Morse potentials for cesium dimer. Finally, the real Morse potential model was obtained as a special case of the modified shifted potential.
Morphometric assessment of the left inferior phrenic vein in patients with portal hypertension
The left inferior phrenic vein (LIPV) is a major drainage vessel of gastric varices and serves as an important conduit in endovascular treatment for gastric varices. The narrowing of LIPV has been empirically demonstrated and sometimes hinders catheter insertion for the treatment of gastric varices. We herein investigated the morphology of narrowed LIPV in patients with portal hypertension. Venograms of LIPV on 25 patients with gastric varices (15 males; 10 females; age range, 45"“79Â years with a mean of 67Â years) were retrospectively reviewed, the following four parameters were measured: the diameter of LIPV, the diameter of narrowed LIPV, the narrowing rate, and the distance to narrowed LIPV from the left renal vein. On all 25 venograms, a narrowing was detected just above the common trunk with the left adrenal vein. The diameter of LIPV was 9.0"‰Â±"‰4.2Â mm, the diameter of narrowed LIPV was 5.1"‰Â±"‰2.3Â mm, the narrowing rate was 40.6"‰Â±"‰16.0%, and the distance to narrowed LIPV from the left renal vein was 20.0"‰Â±"‰7.4Â mm. This anatomical information about the narrowing of LIPV may contribute to the safe and efficacious treatment of gastric varices.
Triple ionization and fragmentation of benzene trimers following ultrafast intermolecular Coulombic decay
Intermolecular interactions involving aromatic rings are ubiquitous in biochemistry and they govern the properties of many organic materials. Nevertheless, our understanding of the structures and dynamics of aromatic clusters remains incomplete, in particular for systems beyond the dimers, despite their high presence in many macromolecular systems such as DNA and proteins. Here, we study the fragmentation dynamics of benzene trimer that represents a prototype of higher-order aromatic clusters. The trimers are initially ionized by electron-collision with the creation of a deep-lying carbon 2sâˆ’1 state or one outer-valence and one inner-valence vacancies at two separate molecules. The system can thus relax via ultrafast intermolecular decay mechanisms, leading to the formation of C\({}_{6}{{{{{{{{{\rm{H}}}}}}}}}_{6}}^{+}\cdot\)C\({}_{6}{{{{{{{{{\rm{H}}}}}}}}}_{6}}^{+}\cdot\)C\({}_{6}{{{{{{{{{\rm{H}}}}}}}}}_{6}}^{+}\) trications and followed by a concerted three-body Coulomb explosion. Triple-coincidence ion momentum spectroscopy, accompanied by ab-initio calculations and further supported by strong-field laser experiments, allows us to elucidate the details on the fragmentation dynamics of benzene trimers.
Quantum light in complex media and its applications
Photons are often referred to as flying quantum bits, a phrase that emphasizes both their quantum character and their ability to carry quantum information between two distant points. To what extent this holds for complex disordered media, such as the turbulent atmosphere or multimode optical fibres, is an active avenue of research. Over the past few decades physicists have discovered fascinating transport properties of classical light in complex media and developed incredibly powerful tools for controlling it. Recently, these findings have been extended to the quantum realm, demonstrating that quantum properties of light can also be controlled while traversing a complex scattering medium. In this Perspective we highlight some of the main developments in this endeavour, as well as their relevance to applications in quantum key distribution, quantum authentication and Boson sampling.
Nanoscale electric field imaging with an ambient scanning quantum sensor microscope
Nitrogen-vacancy (NV) center in diamond is a promising quantum sensor with remarkably versatile sensing capabilities. While scanning NV magnetometry is well-established, NV electrometry has been so far limited to bulk diamonds. Here we demonstrate imaging external alternating (AC) and direct (DC) electric fields with a single NV at the apex of a diamond scanning tip under ambient conditions. A strong electric field screening effect is observed at low frequencies. We quantitatively measure its frequency dependence and overcome this screening by mechanically oscillating the tip for imaging DC fields. Our scanning NV electrometry achieved an AC E-field sensitivity of 26"‰mV"‰Î¼mâˆ’1"‰Hzâˆ’1/2, a DC E-field gradient sensitivity of 2"‰V"‰Î¼mâˆ’2"‰Hzâˆ’1/2, and sub-100"‰nm resolution limited by the NV-sample distance. Our work represents an important step toward building a scanning-probe-based multimodal quantum sensing platform.
Integrating quantum processor device and control optimization in a gradient-based framework
In a quantum processor, the device design and external controls together contribute to the quality of the target quantum operations. As we continuously seek better alternative qubit platforms, we explore the increasingly large device and control design space. Thus, optimization becomes more and more challenging. In this work, we demonstrate that the figure of merit reflecting a design goal can be made differentiable with respect to the device and control parameters. In addition, we can compute the gradient of the design objective efficiently in a similar manner to the back-propagation algorithm and then utilize the gradient to optimize the device and the control parameters jointly and efficiently. Therefore, our work extends the scope of the quantum optimal control to device design and provides an efficient optimization method. We also demonstrate the viability of gradient-based joint optimization over the device and control parameters through a few examples based on the superconducting qubits.
Machine learning in project analytics: a data-driven framework and case study
The analytic procedures incorporated to facilitate the delivery of projects are often referred to as project analytics. Existing techniques focus on retrospective reporting and understanding the underlying relationships to make informed decisions. Although machine learning algorithms have been widely used in addressing problems within various contexts (e.g., streamlining the design of construction projects), limited studies have evaluated pre-existing machine learning methods within the delivery of construction projects. Due to this, the current research aims to contribute further to this convergence between artificial intelligence and the execution construction project through the evaluation of a specific set of machine learning algorithms. This study proposes a machine learning-based data-driven research framework for addressing problems related to project analytics. It then illustrates an example of the application of this framework. In this illustration, existing data from an open-source data repository on construction projects and cost overrun frequencies was studied in which several machine learning models (Python's Scikit-learn package) were tested and evaluated. The data consisted of 44 independent variables (from materials to labour and contracting) and one dependent variable (project cost overrun frequency), which has been categorised for processing under several machine learning models. These models include support vector machine, logistic regression, k-nearest neighbour, random forest, stacking (ensemble) model and artificial neural network. Feature selection and evaluation methods, including the Univariate feature selection, Recursive feature elimination, SelectFromModel and confusion matrix, were applied to determine the most accurate prediction model. This study also discusses the generalisability of using the proposed research framework in other research contexts within the field of project management. The proposed framework, its illustration in the context of construction projects and its potential to be adopted in different contexts will significantly contribute to project practitioners, stakeholders and academics in addressing many project-related issues.
Synergistic antibacterial activity of silver nanoparticles biosynthesized by carbapenem-resistant Gram-negative bacilli
Nanotechnology is being investigated for its potential to improve nanomedicine for human health. The purpose of this study was to isolate carbapenemase-producing Gram-negative bacilli (CPGB), investigate the presence of carbapenemase resistance genes, determine their antibiogram and ability to biosynthesise silver nanoparticles (Ag NPs), and estimate the antibacterial activity of Acinetobacter baumannii-biosynthesised Ag NPs on CPGB alone and in combination with antibiotics. A total of 51 CPGBs were isolated from various specimens in the study. The automated Vitek-2 system was used to identify and test these strains' antimicrobial susceptibilities. The carbapenemase resistance genes were identified using a polymerase chain reaction (PCR). Under the CPGB, A. baumannii could biosynthesise Ag NPs. X-ray diffraction (XRD), Fourier-transform infrared spectroscopy (FT-IR), transmission electron microscopy (TEM), and field emission scanning electron were used to characterise Ag NPs. The antibacterial activity of Ag NP alone and in combination with antibiotics against CPGB was determined using the broth microdilution method, and their synergistic effect was determined using the checkerboard assay. bla NDM and bla OXA-48 were the most commonly reported, and 90% of the isolates produced multiple carbapenemase genes. Tigecycline proved to be the most effective anti-CPGB antibiotic. Isolates with more resistance genes were more resistant to antibiotics, and isolates with three genes (42%) had the most extensively drug-resistant patterns (38%). A significant relationship was discovered between genetic and antibiotic resistance patterns. Only A. baumannii produced Ag NPs out of all the isolates tested. Ag NPs with a size of 10Â nm were confirmed by UV"“visible spectroscopy, FT-IR, XRD, and TEM analysis. The Ag NPs were effective against CPGB, with minimum inhibitory concentrations ranging from 64 to 8Â Î¼g/ml on average. Surprisingly, the combination of Ag NPs and antibiotics demonstrated synergistic and partial synergistic activity (fractional inhibitory concentration between 0.13 and 0.56) against CPGB, as well as a significant reduction in antibiotic concentrations, particularly in the case of A. baumanii versus ceftriaxone (1024 to 4Â Î¼g/ml). The notable synergistic activity of Ag NPs with antibiotics represents a valuable nanomedicine that may find clinical application in the future as a combined remedy.
Understanding ancient human adaptations in silico
By way of serendipity Alejandro Ordonez and I are both associated with a major project led by our shared friend and colleague, Jens-Christian Svenning. His centre by the name of BIOCHANGE (Center for Biodiversity Dynamics in a Changing World: https://bio.au.dk/en/research/research-centres/biochange) is concerned with how nature and human-environment relations will change due to growing human populations, intensifying land-use, and the massive climate change projected to occur in the coming years. The nature of this work requires perspectives from multiple disciplines – and this also includes archaeology. Alejandro is a quantitative macroecologist deeply invested in understanding biodiversity issues, while I spend most of my time thinking about how the long-dead humans of the ice age adapted to the dramatic climatic changes that occurred in their time, these days in the context of my European Research Council-funded project CLIOARCH (Riede et al. 2020; https://cas.au.dk/en/erc-clioarch). Over time, over a bunch of meetings and many a cup of coffee, we began to discover a shared interest in quantifying and hence qualifying these Late Pleistocene population dynamics, and in this way, to better understand patterns and processes of adaptation.
Biofeedback electrostimulation for bionic and long-lasting neural modulation
Invasive electrical stimulation (iES) is prone to cause neural stimulus-inertia owing to its excessive accumulation of exogenous charges, thereby resulting in many side effects and even failure of nerve regeneration and functional recovery. Here, a wearable neural iES system is well designed and built for bionic and long-lasting neural modulation. It can automatically yield biomimetic pulsed electrical signals under the driven of respiratory motion. These electrical signals are full of unique physiological synchronization can give biofeedback to respiratory behaviors, self-adjusting with different physiological states of the living body, and thus realizing a dynamic and biological self-matched modulation of voltage-gated calcium channels on the cell membrane. Abundant cellular and animal experimental evidence confirm an effective elimination of neural stimulus-inertia by these bioelectrical signals. An unprecedented nerve regeneration and motor functional reconstruction are achieved in long-segmental peripheral nerve defects, which is equal to the gold standard of nerve repair -- autograft. The wearable neural iES system provides an advanced platform to overcome the common neural stimulus-inertia and gives a broad avenue for personalized iES therapy of nerve injury and neurodegenerative diseases.
Chromosomal-scale genome assembly of the near-extinction big-head schizothorcin (Aspiorhynchus laticeps)
The big-head schizothorcin (Aspiorhynchus laticeps) is an endemic and near-extinction freshwater fish in Xinjiang, China. In this study, a chromosome-scale genome assembly of A. laticeps was generated using PacBio and Hi-C techniques. The PacBio sequencing data resulted in a 1.58"‰Gb assembly with a contig N50 of 1.27"‰Mb. Using Hi-C scaffolding approach, 88.38% of the initial assembled sequences were anchored and oriented into a chromosomal-scale assembly. The final assembly consisted of 25 pseudo-chromosomes that yielded 1.37"‰Gb of sequence, with a scaffold N50 of 44.02"‰Mb. BUSCO analysis showed a completeness score of 93.7%. The genome contained 48,537 predicted protein-coding genes and 58.31% of the assembly was annotated as repetitive sequences. Whole genome duplication events were further confirmed using 4dTv analysis. The genome assembly of A. laticeps should be valuable and important to understand the genetic adaptation and endangerment process of this species, which could lead to more effective management and conservation of the big-head schizothorcin and related freshwater fish species.
Engineering atomic antennas for quantum sensing
Jennifer Choy makes atom-size antennas. They bear no resemblance to the telescoping rod that transmits pop hits through a portable stereo. But functionally, they're similar. They're quantum sensors, picking up tiny electromagnetic signals and relaying them in a way we can measure. How tiny a signal? A quantum sensor could...
High-energy neutrino transients and the future of multi-messenger astronomy
The discovery of high-energy astrophysical neutrinos and the first hints of coincident electromagnetic and neutrino emissions opened new opportunities in multi-messenger astronomy. Owing to their high power, transient sources are expected to supply a significant fraction of the observed energetic astroparticles, through enhanced particle acceleration and interactions. Here, we review theoretical expectations of neutrino emission from transient astrophysical sources and the current and upcoming experimental landscape, highlighting the most promising channels for discovery and specifying their detectability.
