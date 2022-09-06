Tackifier Market size is estimated to reach US$4.9 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of around 4.2% from 2022 to 2027. Tackifier Market size is estimated to reach US$4.9 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of around 4.2% from 2022 to 2027. Tackifier is a chemical compound used in formulating adhesives to increase the track of adhesives and its stickiness. Tackifier have low molecular weight, glass transition and softening temperature above room temperature, which provides them with suitable viscoelasticity.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO