Read full article on original website
Related
Benzinga
Vegetable Oil Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Latest Insights, Business Opportunities and Forecast 2022-2027
The Vegetable Oil Market to reach US$ 324.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.92% during 2022-2027. According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Vegetable Oil (Palm Oil, Canola Oil, Coconut Oil and Soybean Oil) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global vegetable oil market size reached US$ 241.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 324.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.92% during 2022-2027.
Benzinga
Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Share Estimated to Garner US$ 95.51 Billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 15.60% – Report by IMARC Group
The global solid state drive (SSD) market size reached US$ 37.6 Billion in 2021. By 2027, it will reach a value of US$ 95.51 Billion, growing at 15.60% (2022-2027). According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027“, the global solid state drive (SSD) market size reached a value of US$ 37.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 95.51 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.60% during 2022-2027.
Benzinga
Tackifier Market size is estimated to reach US$4.9 billion by 2027 – IndustryARC
Tackifier Market size is estimated to reach US$4.9 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of around 4.2% from 2022 to 2027. Tackifier Market size is estimated to reach US$4.9 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of around 4.2% from 2022 to 2027. Tackifier is a chemical compound used in formulating adhesives to increase the track of adhesives and its stickiness. Tackifier have low molecular weight, glass transition and softening temperature above room temperature, which provides them with suitable viscoelasticity.
North Korea passes new law authorizing its military to 'automatically' launch nuclear strikes if the country's leadership is threatened
The new law specifies several scenarios in which a nuclear first strike can be used, such as to gain the upper hand in a war.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Fed is making a big mistake with its outsized interest rate hikes as inflation turns into deflation, Ark's Cathie Wood says
Cathie Wood believes the Fed has gone too far in its bid to tame inflation via interest rate hikes. She argues that the Fed is overly focused on lagging indicators that show inflation, while leading indicators show signs of deflation. "Even the oil price has dropped more than 35% from...
Water is in short supply. Markets should pay attention
The world is in desperate need of water. Drought and increasing temperatures have threatened to impact nearly every major sector of the economy, from energy to agriculture to shipping.
CNBC
Amazon acquires warehouse machinery and robotics maker Cloostermans
Amazon said Friday it's acquiring Cloostermans, a company that builds warehouse machinery and robotics. Cloostermans employees will join Amazon Robotics, Amazon's division focused on automating aspects of its warehouse operations. Amazon has acquired Cloostermans, a Belgian company that makes technology used in warehouses, the company announced Friday. Terms of the...
PC Magazine
Samsung Data Breach Ensnares US Customers
A hacker has infiltrated Samsung’s US systems and may have stolen information on customers. On Friday, Samsung sent an email alert to affected consumers about the breach, which occurred sometime in late July. “On or around August 4, 2022, we determined through our ongoing investigation that personal information of certain customers was affected,” the company said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
freightwaves.com
A dumb box no more: Warehouses are built with intelligence in mind
PHILADELPHIA — The basic warehouse is made up of four walls. What makes a facility effective is what is built inside those four walls. In 2022, that means building facilities with the future in mind, yet one capable of leveraging robotics and business intelligence today. The warehouse is no...
New Omicron offshoot BA.4.6 evades protection of Evusheld's antibodies, study finds
The antibodies in Evusheld, the only therapy available to protect people with reduced immune function against Covid-19, may lose their punch against the BA.4.6 subvariant, a new study shows.
Vitamin D won't protect you from Covid or respiratory infections, studies say
Boosting vitamin D levels in adults during the pandemic was not associated with protection against Covid-19 or respiratory tract infections such as colds or the flu, according to two large clinical trials.
Target, McDonald's announce bond offerings
Sept 6 (Reuters) - Target Corp (TGT.N) will raise about $1 billion in bonds and McDonald's Corp (MCD.N) about $1.5 billion, the companies disclosed in separate filings on Tuesday.
U.S. household wealth suffers record drop in second quarter
Sept 9 (Reuters) - U.S. household wealth fell by a record $6.1 trillion in the second quarter to its lowest in a year as a bear market in stocks far outweighed further gains in real estate values, a Federal Reserve report showed on Friday.
Benzinga
5G Infrastructure Market 2022-2027, Global Size, Share, Growth and Industry Analysis
"The global 5G infrastructure market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 49.4% during 2022-2027. The market is primarily being driven by significant growth in the telecommunications industry." According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “5G Infrastructure Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global...
Motley Fool
Why Rivian Reversed Yesterday's Gains Today
Investors added more than $3 billion to Rivian's valuation yesterday after news of partnership plans with Mercedes-Benz. Production from the new joint venture won't begin until 2025. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
US News and World Report
Bank of England Proposes 'More British Style' of Finance Regulation
LONDON (Reuters) -The Bank of England said on Thursday it would move to a "more British style of regulation" for the country's huge financial services industry as it seeks to take advantage of Brexit. The BoE's Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA), which oversees the stability of banks and other finance firms,...
U.S. firms see tentative progress on inflation and labor supply, Fed says
Sept 7 (Reuters) - U.S. firms reported economic activity was unchanged in July through late August, with further softening expected over the next year even as they saw some tentative greenshoots in the ongoing battle against labor shortages and price pressures, a Federal Reserve report showed on Wednesday.
TechCrunch
7 AI startups that stood out in YC’s Summer ’22 batch
The competition was fiercer than usual, owing to YC’s decision in early August to cut the batch size by 40% to around 250 companies in light of economic headwinds. But a particular category of startup stood out: those applying AI and machine learning to solve problems, especially for business-to-business clients.
The Under-the-Radar Stock Simplifying Clinical Trials
It's often said that investing in biotech stocks is binary. A clinical trial either succeeds or it doesn’t, and shares of a drug developer either rise or fall – often quite dramatically. At a high level that's true, but this is a significant oversimplification. Drug developers must navigate...
TechCrunch
Gravitee nabs new cash to simplify API development and management
At least, that’s how Rory Blundell sees it. He’s the co-founder of Gravitee, a startup building a tool for designing, securing, managing and deploying APIs that supports both asynchronous APIs (i.e., APIs that return data at a later time) and synchronous APIs (APIs that return data immediately). It’s unlike some legacy, traditional API management solutions in use today, which only work with synchronous APIs — limiting the types of applications that they can orchestrate.
Comments / 0