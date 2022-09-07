ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

phillyvoice.com

Three Philly restaurants named to Bon Appétit's 50 best new spots in 2022

The restaurant industry has stormed back from the dark depths of the COVID-19 pandemic, when thousands of businesses shuttered amid uncertain times in the culinary world. The public's appetite not just for dining out, but also for trying new cuisines, has encouraged entrepreneurs and chefs to take swings on new concepts and capitalize on that wave of enthusiasm.
phl17.com

Phatso’s Bakery Serving Sweetness in Chester for Nearly 22 Years

Phatso’s Bakery is a staple in the Chester community. They’ve been open for 21 years and are excited to celebrate their 22nd anniversary very soon. The bakers start work before the sun comes up to ensure each customer gets their goods as fresh as possible. But make sure you get there early, because they will sell out!
CHESTER, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Dining Out: Satisfy sweet and salty cravings at The Salt Box

Vince Marinelli grew up in Philadelphia eating soft pretzels and later selling them on street corners. He ate a lot of pretzels over the years, but never grew tired of them. Instead, he decided he wanted to learn to make them, said his daughter, Olivia. After apprenticing with a Philly...
PLUMSTEADVILLE, PA
wooderice.com

Northern Liberties Night Market is Back With Over 60 Food Trucks and Vendors

The organizers of 2nd Street Festival announce the second fall edition of the new Northern Liberties Night Market Series. This inaugural series of outdoor food festivals is rolling into the single fastest growing neighborhood in Philadelphia on Thursday, September 22,2022, from 5:00pm to 10:00pm, on N. 2nd Street between Fairmount and W. Laurel streets- expanding it by an additional block. This newer event will take place every spring and fall and is a pivot and expansion by the operators of the city’s 2nd Street Festival, which returned this summer after a pandemic break. For this pop-up food festival, look for dozens of food trucks, food vendors, shopping vendors, sidewalk cafes, entertainment, music, street performers, and other fun surprises. The festival is free to attend and food/drink are pay-as-you-go.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
townandtourist.com

45 Best Black Owned Restaurants in Philadelphia, PA (Too Much Good Food!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Philadelphia is known for a lot of things: the birthplace of American democracy, Benjamin Franklin, the team everyone loves to hate in the Eagles, and the famous Rocky Stairs in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The big, beautiful city is also known to be home to some incredible culinary options.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
foodgressing.com

Jollibee Philadelphia PA Now Open: What to Order

On Friday, September 2, the global restaurant brand taking America by storm, Jollibee, celebrated the opening of its first-ever Philadelphia location and 85th location in North America. Fans and first-timers from around the city (and state!) lined up for hours at Jollibee Philadelphia to finally get their hands on Jollibee’s iconic Chickenjoy, Chicken Sandwiches, Peach Mango Pie and other delicious menu items.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Cavanaugh's Rittenhouse Announces Brand New Philadelphia Location

Philadelphia, PA - Cavanaugh's Rittenhouse, an award-winning sports bar, is opening a new location in Philadelphia. The restaurant will feature two stories and 4,000 square feet of space. The ground floor will feature 45 seats at the bar and 70 at tables on the ground main level. The second level will have 40 tables, and there will also be a full bar, plenty of televisions, and sound systems.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Some of the Best Pizza — Ahem, Tomato Pie — in the Entire Country Is Right Here in Montco

Two Montgomery County bakeries have helped Pennsylvania snag one of the spots among the ten best pizza states in America, writes David Landsel for the Food & Wine. But the pizza recommendations sidestep a local point of clarity, for when it comes to dough covered with gravy and cheese, a pizza is one thing, and a tomato pie is something else altogether.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Exploring Elfreth's Alley Philadelphia's Oldest Residential Street

Founded in 1706, the street is named after the silversmith Jeremiah Elfreth. It was initially a cart path. Today, it's one of Philadelphia's most popular historical sites. In addition to the street's historical importance, you can visit the Elfreth's Alley Association museum to learn more about the alley's history. The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Jollibee Opens Restaurant In Philadelphia

- You can find Jollibee Philadelphia at 7340 Bustleton Ave if you're in the Philadelphia area. Their varied menu features chicken sandwiches, spaghetti, burgers, and pies. The prices are reasonable, and the service is friendly and efficient. They also offer takeout and delivery services. The company prides itself on its family values, which makes it a great choice for families.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

West Philly recreation center employee caught in crossfire of "gun battle" between two groups

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 14-year-old is in custody police say a "gun battle" between two groups left a woman critically wounded at a West Philadelphia recreation center. Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw says the 41-year-old employee of Mill Creek Recreation Center was outside when she walked into the crossfire of bullets near 46th and Brown Streets just before 1:30 p.m. Friday."She was outside and she walked into what turned into a gun battle between two groups of people," Outlaw said. The victim was shot once on the left side and once on the right side. She was transported to an area hospital...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

