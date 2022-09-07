Read full article on original website
wooderice.com
Kismet Bagels and Pat’s King of Steaks are Teaming Up for Cheesesteak Bialy Pop-Up
Popular bagel spot, Kismet Bagels and Pat’s King of Steaks are teaming up for a “Cheesesteak Bialy” collaboration on Tuesday, September 13th beginning at 10 a.m. at Pat’s Steaks located at 1237 East Passyunk Avenue. As the only bagel shop in Philly that also specializes in...
phillyvoice.com
Three Philly restaurants named to Bon Appétit's 50 best new spots in 2022
The restaurant industry has stormed back from the dark depths of the COVID-19 pandemic, when thousands of businesses shuttered amid uncertain times in the culinary world. The public's appetite not just for dining out, but also for trying new cuisines, has encouraged entrepreneurs and chefs to take swings on new concepts and capitalize on that wave of enthusiasm.
Jessica Boyington's local brewery tour continues
Jessica Boyington continues her tour of Philadelphia breweries - including one with Nintendo!
wooderice.com
Four Time Burger Brawl Champs, Lucky’s Last Chance is Opening the “Sunshine Sandwich Shop”
Four time Burger Brawl champs and all-around amazing food makers Lucky’s Last Chance are opening a new sandwich shop dubbed “Sunshine Sandwich Shop” that will be located at Lucky’s Last Chance Co. (5154 Ridge Ave.) and will feature a slew of new mouth watering sandwiches. “We...
phl17.com
Phatso’s Bakery Serving Sweetness in Chester for Nearly 22 Years
Phatso’s Bakery is a staple in the Chester community. They’ve been open for 21 years and are excited to celebrate their 22nd anniversary very soon. The bakers start work before the sun comes up to ensure each customer gets their goods as fresh as possible. But make sure you get there early, because they will sell out!
buckscountyherald.com
Dining Out: Satisfy sweet and salty cravings at The Salt Box
Vince Marinelli grew up in Philadelphia eating soft pretzels and later selling them on street corners. He ate a lot of pretzels over the years, but never grew tired of them. Instead, he decided he wanted to learn to make them, said his daughter, Olivia. After apprenticing with a Philly...
Popular burger chain set to open its first New Jersey locations
BurgerFi, a national chain burger place, is set to open two New Jersey locations. Their newest restaurant is scheduled to open on Sep. 23 at the Ellsburg Shopping Center in Cherry Hill, with another planned for Newark Liberty Airport to open in the coming months. As you might imagine, BurgerFi...
wooderice.com
The 6th Annual Philly Music Fest Will Take Place Over Six Nights at Six Different Venues
Philly Music Fest announces it will return for its sixth annual event over six nights, in six venues from October 10 – 15, 2022. Uniquely known for exclusively featuring artists who consider Philadelphia home, PMF is a non-profit organization founded by a local husband and wife team, Greg and Jenn Seltzer.
wooderice.com
Northern Liberties Night Market is Back With Over 60 Food Trucks and Vendors
The organizers of 2nd Street Festival announce the second fall edition of the new Northern Liberties Night Market Series. This inaugural series of outdoor food festivals is rolling into the single fastest growing neighborhood in Philadelphia on Thursday, September 22,2022, from 5:00pm to 10:00pm, on N. 2nd Street between Fairmount and W. Laurel streets- expanding it by an additional block. This newer event will take place every spring and fall and is a pivot and expansion by the operators of the city’s 2nd Street Festival, which returned this summer after a pandemic break. For this pop-up food festival, look for dozens of food trucks, food vendors, shopping vendors, sidewalk cafes, entertainment, music, street performers, and other fun surprises. The festival is free to attend and food/drink are pay-as-you-go.
townandtourist.com
45 Best Black Owned Restaurants in Philadelphia, PA (Too Much Good Food!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Philadelphia is known for a lot of things: the birthplace of American democracy, Benjamin Franklin, the team everyone loves to hate in the Eagles, and the famous Rocky Stairs in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The big, beautiful city is also known to be home to some incredible culinary options.
foodgressing.com
Jollibee Philadelphia PA Now Open: What to Order
On Friday, September 2, the global restaurant brand taking America by storm, Jollibee, celebrated the opening of its first-ever Philadelphia location and 85th location in North America. Fans and first-timers from around the city (and state!) lined up for hours at Jollibee Philadelphia to finally get their hands on Jollibee’s iconic Chickenjoy, Chicken Sandwiches, Peach Mango Pie and other delicious menu items.
PhillyBite
Cavanaugh's Rittenhouse Announces Brand New Philadelphia Location
Philadelphia, PA - Cavanaugh's Rittenhouse, an award-winning sports bar, is opening a new location in Philadelphia. The restaurant will feature two stories and 4,000 square feet of space. The ground floor will feature 45 seats at the bar and 70 at tables on the ground main level. The second level will have 40 tables, and there will also be a full bar, plenty of televisions, and sound systems.
Some of the Best Pizza — Ahem, Tomato Pie — in the Entire Country Is Right Here in Montco
Two Montgomery County bakeries have helped Pennsylvania snag one of the spots among the ten best pizza states in America, writes David Landsel for the Food & Wine. But the pizza recommendations sidestep a local point of clarity, for when it comes to dough covered with gravy and cheese, a pizza is one thing, and a tomato pie is something else altogether.
PhillyBite
Exploring Elfreth's Alley Philadelphia's Oldest Residential Street
Founded in 1706, the street is named after the silversmith Jeremiah Elfreth. It was initially a cart path. Today, it's one of Philadelphia's most popular historical sites. In addition to the street's historical importance, you can visit the Elfreth's Alley Association museum to learn more about the alley's history. The...
phillyvoice.com
Walnut Street Theatre to give out free cheesesteaks, beer with tickets for 'Rocky, the Musical'
To celebrate its 214th season, Walnut Street Theatre is offering free Pat's cheesesteaks and a beer from Yards Brewing to the first 100 customers who purchase tickets in-person to "Rocky, the Musical" on Sept. 12. The performance runs from Oct. 4 through Oct. 30 and tickets start at $25. The...
PhillyBite
Jollibee Opens Restaurant In Philadelphia
- You can find Jollibee Philadelphia at 7340 Bustleton Ave if you're in the Philadelphia area. Their varied menu features chicken sandwiches, spaghetti, burgers, and pies. The prices are reasonable, and the service is friendly and efficient. They also offer takeout and delivery services. The company prides itself on its family values, which makes it a great choice for families.
New Store at King of Prussia Mall Introduces Stylish-Sustainable Clothing Brand to Phila. Area
Everlane's King of Prussia presence is the Phila. area's introduction to its couture. Everlane has opened its first store in the Greater Philadelphia area at the King of Prussia Mall; it is the brand’s tenth retail location nationally. Lisa Hay buttoned up the story for What Now Philly. The...
Steve Martorano to open an Italian Steakhouse at Rivers Casino Philadelphia
Steve Martorano, "the most famous cook that nobody knows," is coming home to Philly with the announcement that "Martorano’s Prime" is planned for Rivers Casino Philadelphia. This will be the acclaimed cook’s first restaurant in his hometown.
wooderice.com
Outdoor Movies, Concerts and Bachata Classes are Coming to the Newly Developed “Pause Park” in Frankford
The Frankford CDC, a community development organization located in the lower Northeast section of Philadelphia, just announced its fall. community event series in the newly completed Frankford Pause Park (4673 Paul St.), September 8 – October 22, 2022. The event series kicks off on Thursday, September 8th with the...
West Philly recreation center employee caught in crossfire of "gun battle" between two groups
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 14-year-old is in custody police say a "gun battle" between two groups left a woman critically wounded at a West Philadelphia recreation center. Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw says the 41-year-old employee of Mill Creek Recreation Center was outside when she walked into the crossfire of bullets near 46th and Brown Streets just before 1:30 p.m. Friday."She was outside and she walked into what turned into a gun battle between two groups of people," Outlaw said. The victim was shot once on the left side and once on the right side. She was transported to an area hospital...
