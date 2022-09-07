Read full article on original website
globalconstructionreview.com
When the levee breaks: How they made Florida’s great lake safe, for now
This year, ground engineering specialist Treviicos expects to finish a decade-long project to shore up the Herbert Hoover Dike enclosing Lake Okeechobee in southern Florida. To make surrounding communities safe from further catastrophic floods, Treviicos inserted 25 miles of cutoff wall inside the 143-mile earthen dam. GCR caught up with them to find out more.
wmfe.org
Sea level rise will most affect the property lines of Florida’s coastal counties, a new report says
A new analysis released Thursday highlights how sea level rise will change private property boundaries along coastal areas. Using the latest climate models and current emissions data, researchers with Climate Central, a nonprofit news organization that analyzes and reports on climate science, have determined that private property owners across the U.S. will lose an area the size of New Jersey by the year 2050.
clayconews.com
Governor Ron DeSantis Announces the Activation of National Guard Soldiers in Tallahassee, Florida
Tallahassee, FL - The Office of Florida Governor Ron Desantis (pictured above) is reporting the following concerning the activation of the Florida National Guard. FROM: Taryn Fenske, Director of Communications, Governor Ron DeSantis. DATE: Friday, September 9, 2022. RE: Executive Order 22-213 (Activating Florida National Guard to Assist the Department...
5 Small Florida Towns With Strange Names. (And Theories on How They Got Them.)
Some Florida towns arguably have unique names. Sometimes, how these towns got their names is documented. Other times, name origins are hotly debated because there isn't a consensus. This article will look at the name origins of 5 small towns with unique names and provide general information about each.
villages-news.com
20 percent maintenance assessment hike packs meeting at Savannah Center
Community Development District 4 residents upset about a 20 percent maintenance assessment increase packed Savannah Center. Residents from the Marion County section of The Villages were at Friday’s meeting of the CDD 4 Board of Supervisors where the 2022-23 budget was up for approval. The board was set to...
This Florida State Park Features an Award-Winning Beach and a Historic Lighthouse
Many Florida State Parks are popular because they offer a reprieve close to an urban center. Visitors can travel a short distance and escape into nature, history, and enjoyable activities. Some of Florida's state parks have bonus features like caves, beaches, or lighthouses. Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park, just a short drive from Miami, has two of the three.
click orlando
Nighttime Falcon 9 launch planned Sunday at Florida’s Space Coast
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – SpaceX on Sunday will attempt to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station laden with another batch of Starlink internet satellites, the second night launch planned on the Space Coast in just as many days. Starlink Group 4-34 is scheduled to...
This Huge Flea Market in Florida is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Webster Westside Flea Market website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an amazing flea market to spend you day at in Florida, you've come to the right place.
Neighbors accuse door-to-door solicitors of pitching free roof replacement
Tampa Bay homeowner makes a call for action after strangers went door-to-door in her neighborhood claiming they could help residents get their insurance to pay for a new roof.
Reedy Creek replacement in the works
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — In 1967, Florida Gov. Claude Kirk signed into law the legislation creating Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District. In 2022, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law the legislation abolishing the Reedy Creek Improvement District. Now a new district is on its way. “Since we...
Small plane crashes into marshy area of Osceola County lake
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A small plane crashed into a marshy area of a lake in Osceola County on Friday afternoon. Osceola County Fire Rescue said the single-engine plane crashed into a marshy area of Lake Tohopekaliga. FAA officials said the plane was approaching Kissimmee Gateway Airport before the crash.
3 Florida power companies seek rate hikes up to 15%
Three power companies in Florida are asking the Public Service Commission to let them raise their monthly prices due to "volatile" natural gas costs.
Crisp & Green will open first Central Florida restaurant next month
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Crisp & Green will open a new restaurant in Winter Park next month, Steele Brands announced Tuesday. The Minnesota-based company said the new location will open in October in the Winter Park Village. “We are excited to bring fresh menu items and establish Crisp &...
click orlando
Help Wanted: Poll workers needed for elections in several Central Florida counties
ORLANDO, Fla. – The county supervisor of elections offices in Florida are gearing up for the November elections and some say they need more people to work the polling places and help others vote. Several elections offices are looking for poll workers to help process voters and ballots, monitor...
See what’s next for SunRail expansion
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. SunRail is nearing construction on its expansion further into Volusia County. The commuter rail system is set to begin construction on the 12-mile, roughly $42...
villages-news.com
Villagers in bitterly contested deed compliance case named ‘re-occurring’ violator
A couple in The Villages locked in a bitterly contested deed compliance case could face hefty daily fines if they don’t keep the property in compliance. The home of Thomas and Elaine Bergman at 8381 SE 178th Deveaux Lane in the Village of Piedmont was the subject of a deed compliance case Friday afternoon in front of the Community Development District 4 Board of Supervisors.
click orlando
Orlando grandmother faces foreclosure after Homeowners Assistant Fund account vanishes
ORLANDO, Fla. – Paula Bijeau has been patiently waiting since June to get an update on her Homeowner Assistance Fund application. The East Orlando grandmother has been paying the bills with furniture and jewelry she restores and sells on Facebook Marketplace. [TRENDING: Last chance to win Universal Orlando’s Halloween...
allears.net
NEWS: Flood Advisory Now in Effect for Disney World Counties
If you’re in Disney World today, we hope you packed your ponchos!. Disney has seen some severe weather in the past with flooding and flood advisories, and it seems like today is expected to be another rainy day at the Most Magical Place on Earth. As of the writing...
wogx.com
Watch again: SpaceX launches more Starlink satellites from Florida to space
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - SpaceX launched its latest round of Starlink satellites -- 34 of them, in fact – and AST SpaceMobile’s BlueWalker 3 satellite into low-Earth orbit Saturday night from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The launch was initially scheduled for 9:10 p.m., but was delayed by...
mountain-topmedia.com
On This Day, Sept. 9: Hurricane Irma makes landfall in Florida
On Sept. 9, 2017, Hurricane Irma made landfall in Florida, leaving millions without power. The Category 5 storm was blamed for more than 130 deaths.
