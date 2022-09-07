ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
globalconstructionreview.com

When the levee breaks: How they made Florida’s great lake safe, for now

This year, ground engineering specialist Treviicos expects to finish a decade-long project to shore up the Herbert Hoover Dike enclosing Lake Okeechobee in southern Florida. To make surrounding communities safe from further catastrophic floods, Treviicos inserted 25 miles of cutoff wall inside the 143-mile earthen dam. GCR caught up with them to find out more.
FLORIDA STATE
wmfe.org

Sea level rise will most affect the property lines of Florida’s coastal counties, a new report says

A new analysis released Thursday highlights how sea level rise will change private property boundaries along coastal areas. Using the latest climate models and current emissions data, researchers with Climate Central, a nonprofit news organization that analyzes and reports on climate science, have determined that private property owners across the U.S. will lose an area the size of New Jersey by the year 2050.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
clayconews.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Announces the Activation of National Guard Soldiers in Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, FL - The Office of Florida Governor Ron Desantis (pictured above) is reporting the following concerning the activation of the Florida National Guard. FROM: Taryn Fenske, Director of Communications, Governor Ron DeSantis. DATE: Friday, September 9, 2022. RE: Executive Order 22-213 (Activating Florida National Guard to Assist the Department...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Reedy Creek replacement in the works

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — In 1967, Florida Gov. Claude Kirk signed into law the legislation creating Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District. In 2022, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law the legislation abolishing the Reedy Creek Improvement District. Now a new district is on its way. “Since we...
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

See what’s next for SunRail expansion

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. SunRail is nearing construction on its expansion further into Volusia County. The commuter rail system is set to begin construction on the 12-mile, roughly $42...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Villagers in bitterly contested deed compliance case named ‘re-occurring’ violator

A couple in The Villages locked in a bitterly contested deed compliance case could face hefty daily fines if they don’t keep the property in compliance. The home of Thomas and Elaine Bergman at 8381 SE 178th Deveaux Lane in the Village of Piedmont was the subject of a deed compliance case Friday afternoon in front of the Community Development District 4 Board of Supervisors.
THE VILLAGES, FL

