These are the five best features of iOS 16
IOS 16 will launch later today. Announced during the WWDC 2022 keynote in June, iPhone users will finally be able to take advantage of this operating system. Here are the five best features of iOS 16 that I think you’ll love to take advantage of. Edit, unsend, and unread...
Uninstall iOS 16 beta: How to remove the beta profile
Been testing out the iPhone beta? If you’re ready to shift back to the stable release, read along for a step-by-step guide on how to uninstall the iOS 16 beta. Update 9/12/22: With iOS 16 set to be officially released today, September 12, you might want to hop off the beta train and return to the stable public release.
Meta Quest Pro headset revealed as it was left in hotel room; will launch ahead of Apple headset
The Meta Quest Pro headset is set to launch next month, and it’s believed to have many features in common with the upcoming Apple headset expected to be launched early next year. We already knew the name, and it now appears we know what both the device and its packaging look like, thanks to a careless employee.
Kuo: iPhone 14 Pro Max dominates first weekend of pre-orders, iPhone 14 Plus disappoints
Apple may be paying the price for being too confident regarding the regular iPhone 14 models. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus versions are selling worse than the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone SE 3 – both phones that had disappointing sales when their pre-orders started. On the other hand, the redesigned iPhone 14 Pro Max is selling better than its predecessor.
iPhone 14 battery capacity: Here’s how the numbers compare to iPhone 13
When the iPhone 14 lineup was announced last week, Apple touted that you can expect improved battery life across the board compared to the iPhone 13. Now, we have more details on the battery inside each iPhone 14 model, including the iPhone 14 Plus… which Apple says has the “best battery life ever in an iPhone.”
iPhone 14 is eSIM-only in the US: Here’s what you need to know
In the United States, the new iPhone 14 lineup won’t ship with a physical SIM card slot. Instead, Apple is pivoting entirely to eSIM technology. While some iPhone users may have already made the transition to eSIM, most have not. Ahead of the first iPhone 14 orders arriving on September 16, here are some details on eSIM support from Apple.
Here are more details on how iOS 16’s new ‘Clean Energy Charging’ feature could work
Apple finally made iOS 16 available to all users on Monday, and the update comes with long-awaited features such as the new, customizable lock screen, as well as improvements to apps like Music, Mail, and Messages. The company also quietly announced a new feature called “Clean Energy Charging” coming later this year. Read on as we detail how this feature is supposed to work.
These are all the iOS 16 features that won’t be available at launch
IOS 16 will launch this Monday. Previewed during the WWDC 2022 keynote, it’s been three months since Apple started beta testing the new operating system for iPhones. Unfortunately, some of its key features won’t be available at launch. Last year, the same happened with several functions, whether they...
Widgetsmith adds Lock Screen widgets, new photos features, custom URLs, and more
IOS 16 brings support for adding widgets to your iPhone’s Lock Screen, and Widgetsmith is here to take this customization to the next level. Widgetsmith 4.0 is available now on the App Store not only with Lock Screen widgets but also improvements to the widget editor, a ton of new functionality for widgets, and much more.
Apple Watch running metrics: How to use the new Workout features in watchOS 9
A wide range of valuable new running features comes with watchOS 9. From heart rate zones and stride length, ground contact time to vertical oscillation, and new features like ghost racing your personal best and creating custom workouts, here’s a hands-on look at the new Apple Watch running metrics in watchOS 9.
9to5Mac Daily: September 12, 2022 – All the new iOS 16 features
Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. Sponsored by Decluttr: Trade in your iPhone or other devices...
Carrot Weather for iOS 16 brings 20 Lock Screen widgets and 10 more custom layout sections
Carrot Weather is out with a new update today for iOS 16 that brings 20+ handy Lock Screen Widgets, 10 new layout sections to customize your setup, a major multicolumn redesign for iPad, and more. Read on for everything new in the major release. The headlining feature of Carrot Weather...
Apple letting users stay on iOS 15.7 with security updates before upgrading to iOS 16
Apple on Monday finally released iOS 16 to the public after months of beta testing. While some users have waited long for the new lock screen and other new features coming with the update, some may prefer to wait a little longer before installing iOS 16. This is why Apple is letting users stay on iOS 15, while still getting security updates before upgrading to iOS 16.
Severance and Schmigadoon stars Adam Scott and Cecily Strong lead new iPhone Verizon ad
Apple TV+ stars Adam Scott (Severance) and Cecily Strong (Schmigadoon) are promoting the new Verizon One Unlimited plan for iPhone as part of a marketing campaign between Apple and Verizon. Verizon is the exclusive carrier in the United States to offer a mobile phone service plan with Apple One as...
watchOS 9 adds redesigned Compass app with wayfinding integration
WatchOS 9 is finally available to Apple Watch users. After three months of beta testing, the company highlighted several features that are now available but saved a few for the introduction of new Watches, such as the extreme-sports variant Apple Watch Ultra last week. One of the new features available with watchOS 9 is the redesigned Compass app with wayfinding integration.
Apple antitrust complaint in Mexico by former telecoms regulator; not hard to guess why
Yet another Apple antitrust complaint has been filed, this time in Mexico. What makes this one unusual is that it has been filed by former head of the country’s telecoms regulator. The oddity of a former regulator filing a complaint is likely explained by the fact that the individual...
tvOS 16 now available to Apple TV and HomePod users, here are the new features
After three months of beta testing, tvOS 16 is finally available to all users. With that, Apple TV and HomePod owners can take advantage of new functions, which, to be fair, are a little underwhelming compared to the other operating systems. Here’s everything new with it. Today’s build is...
Federico Viticci goes in-depth on iOS 16 with annual review: ‘Apple’s having fun again’
Our friend Federico Viticci at MacStories is back once again with his annual comprehensive review of Apple’s latest software release. This year, Viticci has an in-depth look at everything you need to know about iOS 16: “Customization is back, and Apple’s having fun again.”. iOS 16 was...
iOS 16 brings a new iPhone lock screen, but there are still some things you can’t change
IOS 16 is finally here, and it comes with a new, customizable lock screen for iPhone. For the first time, iPhone users can not only create multiple lock screens with different wallpapers, but also change aspects of the interface such as the font, colors, and add widgets. But there are still some things that you can’t change on the iPhone lock screen with iOS 16.
