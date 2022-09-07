ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

herosports.com

Group of Five Underdog of the Week: Houston

With the first full weekend of college football games in the books, only one team from a Group of Five conference remains in the AP Top 25: the University of Houston. Here’s a look at why the Cougars are the Group of Five Underdog of the Week, per the college football betting odds, plus a few honorable mentions:
Click2Houston.com

FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Baytown Sterling Rangers

Realignment shook some things up for the Goose Creek CISD programs. When the UIL made changes in February, GCCISD programs landed in District 8-5A-DI and moved from Region III to Region II, which for playoffs means more travel. As far as the competition goes, trade Beaumont United for Crosby, Friendswood for Barbers Hill giving Baytown Sterling a “competitive district”.
gotodestinations.com

The Most Essential Breakfast in Houston TX

A good breakfast spot can make or break your entire day. You wouldn’t want to start your day with a lackluster meal, right? Finding those tried-and-tested breakfast and brunch spots is essential in a new city. And we’re here to help you with that. Plus, a good brunch...
fsrmagazine.com

Walk-On's Comes to Baytown, Texas

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is getting ready to bring gameday with a taste of Louisiana to Baytown. This fall, the award-winning restaurant will open its doors at 10528 I-10 Service Road in front of Showbiz Cinema. The new 8,500-square-foot Walk-On’s will mark the first in Baytown, third in the Houston area and 17th in Texas.
cw39.com

The first Tim Hortons in Texas to open on Friday in Katy

HOUSTON (CW39) — Tim Hortons, the coffee and bakery shop popular in Canada and the northern U.S., will make its first venture into Texas when it opens its first store in the Houston suburb of Katy this month. The first Tim Hortons restaurant in the Lone Star State will...
KHOU

City of Houston's new noise ordinance goes into effect

HOUSTON — A crackdown on bars and nightclubs that play loud music will begin on Tuesday as Houston's new noise ordinance goes into effect. The revised noise ordinance was approved by City Council back in May after numerous complaints from residents across the area that live near those types of businesses.
mocomotive.com

Six celebrities you didn’t know hailed from The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, TX – Among the suburbs of Houston, one of Texas’ treasures resides as none other than The Woodlands Township. Home to a population of nearly 120,000 and rising, The Woodlands is best known for its nature, park trails, hospitality, and much more. Ranging from lively dining out and concerts at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, it’s also considered one of the most desirable places to live in the United States.
