FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Suspect shot by Houston Police Officer after a vehicle pursuit in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Sheriff: Deputy Omar Ursin was murdered by two suspects who were out on bond for prior murder chargeshoustonstringer_comAtascocita, TX
Did This Billionaire Kill Himself To Avoid Prison?Jeffery MacHouston, TX
City of Houston pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth IIhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston vs. Texas Tech odds, spread, line: Week 2 college football picks, predictions
Coming off a very close opener last weekend, Houston is back on the road in Week 2 against Texas Tech. Houston needed three overtimes to skirt past UTSA by a 2 point margin, while Tech handled Murray State by 53, but lost quarterback Tyler Shough in the process. Shough is dealing with a collarbone ...
Houston vs. Texas Tech schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming info
Houston vs. Texas Tech football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming infoHow to watchWhen: Sat., Sept. 10 Time: 4 p.m. Eastern TV: FS1 Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) What you need to knowHouston: Watch for Clayton Tune to build his connection with receiver Nathaniel Dell early ...
Red Raiders vs. Houston Cougars: How to Watch, Listen, Stream, Betting Odds
The Texas Tech Red Raiders will continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the Houston Cougars. Here is how to watch and listen.
herosports.com
Group of Five Underdog of the Week: Houston
With the first full weekend of college football games in the books, only one team from a Group of Five conference remains in the AP Top 25: the University of Houston. Here’s a look at why the Cougars are the Group of Five Underdog of the Week, per the college football betting odds, plus a few honorable mentions:
Click2Houston.com
FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Baytown Sterling Rangers
Realignment shook some things up for the Goose Creek CISD programs. When the UIL made changes in February, GCCISD programs landed in District 8-5A-DI and moved from Region III to Region II, which for playoffs means more travel. As far as the competition goes, trade Beaumont United for Crosby, Friendswood for Barbers Hill giving Baytown Sterling a “competitive district”.
How Houston's oldest crawfish restaurant pioneered Cajun food in the city
Ragin' Cajun evolved from a 1970s po'boy shop and seasonal parking lot crawfish boils.
gotodestinations.com
The Most Essential Breakfast in Houston TX
A good breakfast spot can make or break your entire day. You wouldn’t want to start your day with a lackluster meal, right? Finding those tried-and-tested breakfast and brunch spots is essential in a new city. And we’re here to help you with that. Plus, a good brunch...
Resident near Houston claims $1 million Powerball Texas Lottery ticket prize
It's a great day to claim a seven-figure win from the Texas Lottery don't you think?
KWTX
Texas high school students make racists chants to Black players at game
KATY, Texas (KWTX) - Accusations of racist taunting at a Texas high school volleyball game Sept. 2 in the Houston area. A parent pulled out her phone during the rivalry game and recorded students in the stands making money noises toward Black players. She is not satisfied with the response...
Eat of the Week: Smoked oxtails served only on Thursdays
Ray's BBQ Shack on Old Spanish Trail serves this barbecue special once a week.
fsrmagazine.com
Walk-On's Comes to Baytown, Texas
Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is getting ready to bring gameday with a taste of Louisiana to Baytown. This fall, the award-winning restaurant will open its doors at 10528 I-10 Service Road in front of Showbiz Cinema. The new 8,500-square-foot Walk-On’s will mark the first in Baytown, third in the Houston area and 17th in Texas.
University of Houston's president was victim of crime while testifying in Austin, picture shows
University of Houston President Renu Khator shared a picture on Twitter of the conditions she found her car in after testifying in Austin.
HOV/HOT lanes in Houston to open 7 days a week permanently, METRO says
The Express Lanes that help you avoid traffic on weekdays will be open seven days a week, including holidays, starting Sept. 10.
12newsnow.com
12News welcomes evening anchor Brenda Matute to Southeast Texas
Brenda Matute is a Houston native who graduated from the University of Houston. She worked in San Angelo, Corpus Christi and most recently, the Rio Grande Valley.
cw39.com
The first Tim Hortons in Texas to open on Friday in Katy
HOUSTON (CW39) — Tim Hortons, the coffee and bakery shop popular in Canada and the northern U.S., will make its first venture into Texas when it opens its first store in the Houston suburb of Katy this month. The first Tim Hortons restaurant in the Lone Star State will...
City of Houston's new noise ordinance goes into effect
HOUSTON — A crackdown on bars and nightclubs that play loud music will begin on Tuesday as Houston's new noise ordinance goes into effect. The revised noise ordinance was approved by City Council back in May after numerous complaints from residents across the area that live near those types of businesses.
mocomotive.com
Six celebrities you didn’t know hailed from The Woodlands
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Among the suburbs of Houston, one of Texas’ treasures resides as none other than The Woodlands Township. Home to a population of nearly 120,000 and rising, The Woodlands is best known for its nature, park trails, hospitality, and much more. Ranging from lively dining out and concerts at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, it’s also considered one of the most desirable places to live in the United States.
Texas Is Home to the Most Dangerous Highway in the United States
It's no surprise to anyone who grew up in Texas that we have some of the worst drivers known to mankind. What's worse is that we also have the most dangerous highway in the United States: I-45 Houstonia Magazine reported in 2021 that I-45 was the most dangerous road in...
