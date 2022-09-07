According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Tian Ruixiang Holdings TIRX stock rose 16.38% to $0.82 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 166.2K, which is 72.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.6 million.

STOCKS ・ 21 HOURS AGO