MedicalXpress
Coronary stenting does not benefit patients with severe left ventricular dysfunction
Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) does not reduce all-cause mortality or heart failure hospitalization in patients with severe left ventricular dysfunction and extensive coronary artery disease, according to late breaking research presented in a Hot Line session on 27 August at ESC Congress 2022. Coronary artery disease is the most common...
pharmacytimes.com
Study: Statin Therapy Shows Link to Reduction of All-Cause, Cardiovascular Death
The findings also indicate that that treatment may have protective CV and limb benefits for those with kidney failure and concomitant peripheral artery disease. Statin therapy has been associated with reductions in the risk of all-cause death, cardiovascular (CV)-related death, and composite adverse limb outcomes of endovascular therapy (EVT) and amputation, according to the results of a study published in JAMA Network Open.
pharmacytimes.com
Lifelong Statin Therapy May Benefit Quality of Life Among High-Risk Cardiovascular Disease Patients
The benefits of taking a daily statin may improve as a patient grows older. Lifelong statin therapy may improve the lifespan for patients with a high cardiovascular disease risk, according to a new study. The quality of life among high-risk cardiovascular disease patients improved faster and larger if they took a statin earlier, and never stopped taking it.
healio.com
Urine to phosphate-to-creatinine ratio may predict adverse outcomes in people without CKD
Due to a significant association between the urine to phosphate-to-creatinine ratio and mortality among individuals without chronic kidney disease, researchers suggest this may be a predictor for future adverse events in this population. Further, no correlation was detected between urine to phosphate-to-creatinine (uPiCr) and all-cause and cardiovascular mortality in the...
MedPage Today
Flu Shots Tied to Lower Stroke Risk
Annual flu shots were tied to lower ischemic stroke risk, a case-control study in Spain showed. Older adults who received an influenza vaccine were 12% less likely to have an ischemic stroke versus people who weren't vaccinated (adjusted OR 0.88, 95% CI 0.84-0.92), according to Francisco Jose de Abajo, MD, MPH, PhD, of the University of Alcalá in Madrid, and colleagues.
MedicalXpress
Your blood type could predict your risk of having a stroke before age 60, new study suggests
A person's blood type may be linked to their risk of having an early stroke, according to a new meta-analysis led by University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) researchers. Findings were published today in the journal Neurology. The meta-analysis included all available data from genetic studies focusing on ischemic strokes, which are caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain, occurring in younger adults under age 60.
Blood type tied to risk of stroke
The risk of suffering a stroke at an early age may depend partly on a person's blood type, a large study suggests. When it comes to the risk of ischemic stroke -- the kind caused by a blood clot -- studies have hinted that blood type plays a role. People with type O blood generally have a somewhat lower risk than those with types A, B or AB.
neurologylive.com
Atrial Fibrillation Screening With Implantable Loop Recorder Fails to Significantly Reduce Stroke Risk
Among controls, there was a statistically significant difference of modified Rankin Scale scores between patients with and without atrial fibrillation, whereas no statistical difference was observed in the implantable loop recorder group. Recently published post hoc findings from the LOOP randomized clinical trial (NCT02036450) showed that screening for atrial fibrillation...
natureworldnews.com
People Who Have Type 2 Diabetes or High Blood Pressure Are at Risk of Developing Primary Open-angle Glaucoma
Researchers from UT Southwestern stated in a new study that the sooner people get Type 2 diabetes or hypertension, the earlier they are likely to develop primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the leading cause of irreversible blindness globally. The findings, which were published in Clinical Ophthalmology, might lead to better screening...
Nature.com
Association between long-term weight-change trajectory and cardiovascular disease risk by physical activity level
Using data from the Korean Genome and Epidemiology Study, we identified weight-change patterns during midlife using a group-based trajectory model, and evaluated their associations with the incidence of cardiovascular disease (CVD). At baseline, there were 8774 CVD-free participants. Group-based modeling was used to analyze patterns of weight change over about 16Â years. Using multiple model, we evaluated the association between weight-change patterns and CVD risk. During the follow-up period, 741 new CVD cases were identified. The weight-change patterns were characterized as 'gradual weight gain', 'stable weight', 'slight weight loss', and 'gradual weight loss'. The association between weight-change patterns and CVD risk differed depending on the level of physical activity (PA) at baseline (pinteraction"‰<"‰0.05). Compared with the stable-weight group, the risk of all CVD (HR 2.5, 95% CI 1.5"“4.3) and non-fatal CVD (HR 2.8, 95% CI 1.6"“4.9) among the gradual-weight-loss group was apparent in the lowest PA quartile. In addition, on average, a decrease in skeletal-muscle-mass (SMM) levels was observed during the follow-up period, but the decrease in SMM in the gradual-weight-loss group was greater than in the gradual-weight-gain group. Our findings show that gradual weight loss was associated with CVD risk, which was dependent on PA levels.
2minutemedicine.com
Aspirin associated with significantly higher rate of symptomatic venous thromboembolism compared to enoxaparin in patients undergoing hip or knee arthroplasty – the CRISTAL randomized trial
1. In this randomized controlled trial that included 9711 patients undergoing hip or knee arthroplasty, treatment with aspirin vs enoxaparin resulted in symptomatic VTE in 3.45% vs 1.82% of patients, respectively. 2. Death within 90 days occurred in 0.07% of patients in the aspirin group and 0.05% in the enoxaparin...
healio.com
Top in cardiology: Detecting ‘hot’ disease in arteries; small muscle pain risk with statins
Last week, Healio reported from the European Society of Cardiology Congress. The top five stories in cardiology are on research presented at the meeting. Predicting future cardiovascular events in patients with myocardial infarction can be done through noninvasive 18F-sodium fluoride PET and coronary CTA instead of traditional strategies, a professor of cardiology said at a press conference. The new technique detected “hot” disease in arteries, which can increase the risk for coronary heart disease death/myocardial infarction. It was the top story in cardiology last week.
healio.com
Top in endocrinology: Body fat and mortality risk; cardiovascular risks in osteoporosis
According to a recent study, higher body fat in adults was associated with a higher risk for all-cause mortality. Researchers found that for every 10% increment in body fat, all-cause mortality risk increased by 11%. It was the top story in endocrinology last week. Another top story was on a...
Nature.com
Impacts of opium addiction on patterns of angiographic findings in patients with acute coronary syndrome
Opium is one of the most abused substances in the Middle East. The effects of opium use on coronary artery disease (CAD) are a matter of debate. This study aimed to assess the association between opium use and angiographic findings as well as the complexity of CAD in patients with acute coronary syndrome (ACS) diagnosis. In this case"“control study, all patients admitted for coronary angiography from 2019 to 2020 were evaluated. After applying the eligibility criteria, they were categorized into two groups opium and non-opium based on their history of opium use. Both groups were matched regarding the demographic features. The prevalence, location, and severity of obstruction of the vessels were compared between the non-opium and opium groups. The SYNTAX score was also calculated and compared between the two groups. The scores"‰â‰¤"‰22 are considered low risk and the higher scores are a non-low risk. P value"‰<"‰0.05 is considered significant. A total of 170 patients with a mean age of 61.59"‰Â±"‰9.07Â years were finally enrolled in our study. Regarding the severity of vascular involvement, there was a significant difference between the non-opium and opium groups in LAD (P"‰="‰0.025), and PLV (P"‰="‰0.018) vessels. From the location points of view of obstructive coronary artery involved segments, only in the PDA (P"‰="‰0.006), and LCX (P"‰="‰0.004) vessels, a significant difference was observed. Moreover, 47.1% of opium and 30.6% of non-opium use group were in the non-low risk SYNTAX score classification which is a statistically significant difference between these two groups (P value"‰="‰0.048). Opium, as an independent risk factor for cardiovascular diseases, can have specific effects on angiographic findings in patients with acute coronary syndrome. Likewise, the complexity of CAD in opium users who undergo percutaneous coronary intervention is significantly higher.
neurology.org
Multivariable Prediction Model for Futile Recanalization Therapies in Patients With Acute Ischemic Stroke
Background and Objectives Very poor outcome despite IV thrombolysis (IVT) and mechanical thrombectomy (MT) occurs in approximately 1 of 4 patients with ischemic stroke and is associated with a high logistic and economic burden. We aimed to develop and validate a multivariable prognostic model to identify futile recanalization therapies (FRTs) in patients undergoing those therapies.
Hemoglobin Versus Hematocrit: What's The Difference?
Two blood tests are required to determine the state of your red blood cells: the hemoglobin and hematocrit tests. What are their differences?
tctmd.com
Late Bleeding Not Rare, Ups Mortality After TAVI in All-Asian Cohort: OCEAN-TAVI
Late bleeding up to 3 years after TAVI is not uncommon—in fact is more likely than stroke—and portends worse mortality over time, even with minor bleeding events, according to the OCEAN-TAVI study. One in 20 patients experienced major bleeding after being discharged from the hospital, researchers found. “The...
MedicalXpress
Regulation is the name of the game in pulmonary arterial hypertension
Matters of the heart can sometimes be resolved from within. Pulmonary arterial hypertension, or PAH, caused by a thickening of the arterial walls and narrowing of the lumen can be fatal if left untreated. The use of vasodilators has been shown to improve the prognosis in only some cases. Now,...
targetedonc.com
Camrelizumab/Rivoceranib Improves PFS, OS Vs Sorafenib for Unresectable HCC
Findings presented at ESMO 2022 show the survival benefits of camrelizumab plus rivoceranib in patients with unresectable HCC. The combination use of the PD-1 inhibitor camrelizumab and the VEGFR2 TKI rivoceranib significantly improved both progression-free (PFS) and overall survival (OS) compared with sorafenib (Nexavar) for patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), according to findings from a phase 3 study (NCT03764293) presented at the ESMO Congress 2022.1.
Digital Collegian
A-Fib Risk Higher in Women After Adjusting for Height, Size
FRIDAY, Sept. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- After controlling for height and/or body size, women without cardiovascular disease (CVD) at baseline have an increased risk for atrial fibrillation (AF) compared with men, according to a study published online Aug. 31 in JAMA Cardiology. Hasan K. Siddiqi, M.D., from the Vanderbilt...
