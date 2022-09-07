Annual fabric and craft sale starts Sept. 13 in Janesville Uptown Mall

JANESVILLE

The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary is holding its annual fabric and craft sale starting Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Uptown Janesville, according to a woman’s auxiliary news release.

Items on sale include fabrics, quilting cottons, notions, yarn, scrapbooking supplies, craft items and holiday décor. The organization can no longer accepted donated items for the sale, according to the release.

Only cash and check payments will be accepted. Proceeds from the sale will be used for food and to support Salvation Army programs in Janesville and Beloit, according to the news release.

The sale will be held in the mall between Kohl’s and the food court. Sale hours are from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, Sept. 13-16, and from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.

Shoppers who stop by Sept. 13 must pay a $5 early shopping fee, according to the release.

For more information, contact Dawn at 608-371-3851.