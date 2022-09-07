Read full article on original website
Troy Messenger
BPD arrests man for auto parts theft
The Brundidge Police Department has closed the case on a series of vehicle parts thefts. According to Brundidge Police Chief Sam Green, Terrell Wheeler, 45, of Brundidge, was taken into custody on Thursday without incident. Green said Wheeler became the subject of an ongoing investigation into vehicle parts thefts over the past couple of months. Green said Wheeler was suspected of stealing multiple vehicle parts, including catalytic converters, from a school in Brundidge.
Alabama attempted murder suspect captured in woods after manhunt
An Alabama attempted murder suspect was apprehended Friday following a massive search involving multiple law enforcement agencies, authorities said. Several units from various divisions of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency responded to a request around 7 a.m. Friday from the Bullock County Sheriff’s Office to help in the manhunt for an attempted murder suspect, according to ALEA.
WSFA
Victim killed in Montgomery double shooting identified
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of one victim killed in an early Sunday morning double shooting. Police have since opened a death investigation in connection to the fatal shooting of Jarquerious Turner, 19, of Montgomery. Police and fire medics found Turner’s body around midnight Sunday after responding to a report of a shooting in the 800 block of Air Base Boulevard.
WSFA
Police ID man shot to death Friday in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of a man who was killed in a Friday morning shooting. Investigators say 24-year-old Adarius Felder, of Montgomery, was pronounced dead on the scene after police and medics responded to 3500 block of Carter Hill Road around 4:10 a.m.
alabamanews.net
Manhunt Leads to Arrest of Attempted Murder Suspect in Bullock County
A manhunt for an attempted murder suspect in Bullock County has ended with his arrest. The manhunt began around 7:00 this morning, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, which used several units from its divisions to help the Bullock County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect, 26-year-old Notorius Crenshon Baldwin...
wtvy.com
Enterprise Police mourn the loss of an officer
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their officers. Sergeant Angela Brown, age 52, lost her battle with cancer on Thursday, EPD announced in a Facebook post earlier today. Brown had served as a part of EPD since April of 1994 in...
WSFA
Man killed in Friday morning Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man is dead after a shooting Friday morning. According to Montgomery Police Maj. Saba Coleman, police and fire medics responded to the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road around 4:10 a.m. regarding a person being shot. There, they found a man with a gunshot wound.
thegreenvillestandard.com
Smith arrested for kidnapping
After a manhunt and barricaded suspect situation, Darrius Smith, age 35, was arrested on Aug. 31 for multiple charges to include attempted murder and kidnapping. According to the Georgiana Police Department, at approximately 4 p.m. that day Georgiana officers responded to a 911 call in reference to an assault and possible kidnapping.
WSFA
Man sentenced to 20 years for 2018 Selma murder
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been sentenced for a murder committed in 2018. Jalen Furlow, 24, was sentenced to 20 years in prison, according to court documents. He pleaded guilty to murder in June. Selma police say Furlow shot and killed 24-year-old Leon Sanders on July 14, 2018....
alabamanews.net
Two Men Sentenced, One Extradicted in Dallas Co.
A busy week of cases at the Dallas County Courthouse — saw several high profile being resolved this week. Two murder suspects — are now headed to prison — while another — is headed back to Mississippi to stand trial. Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson...
alabamanews.net
Prattville Police Searching for Missing Woman
Prattville police say they need your help finding a missing woman. Dawn Marie Evans is 67 years old, and investigators say she may be living with a condition that impairs her judgment. She was last seen on Monday, August 29, at approximately 8:15AM in the area of Business Park Drive...
WSFA
Woman charged after deadly Montgomery stabbing
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery woman has been arrested on a homicide charge after a fatal Monday morning stabbing, according to court documents. Celine Dion Harris, 25, is accused of stabbing Tony Taylor, 25, to death with a knife. The stabbing happened around 7 a.m. at a home on...
Montgomery police investigating early morning fatal shooting
Montgomery police say a man was shot to death early this morning. Major Saba Coleman said the incident happened at about 4:10 a.m. in the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road. Police and medics responded to a call of a person shot. They found an adult male with a fatal gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene.
WSFA
Man charged with assault after victim shot multiple times
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a suspect after a man was shot multiple times Saturday. According to court records, Javius Thomas is charged with assault first-degree. An arrest affidavit indicates Thomas was charged following a shooting in the 2500 block of Lower Wetumpka Road around 10 p.m.
WSFA
Prayer vigil held for Prattville man killed in hit-and-run
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Prattville family is mourning the loss of their loved one on what would have been his birthday on Thursday. Perez Bowman Pickett, 23, died in a hit-and-run pedestrian crash Sunday evening. Pickett’s father, Rashaad Pickett, said he is still struggling to process the tragic loss....
WSFA
1 dead in Monday night shooting near downtown Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Police are searching for a suspect after a 31-year-old was found shot to death late Monday night near downtown Montgomery. Montgomery police and fire medics responded to the 500 block of Percy Street around 10:40 p.m. where they found the victim, later identified as Takata Floyd.
WSFA
Prattville man indicted in step-daughter’s beating death
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Autauga County grand jury has indicted a woman’s stepfather with murder a year after she was fatally beaten, according to court records,. Michael Lynn Slayton, 58, was indicted on Aug. 26 for the murder. Court documents say the victim, who has never been publicly identified, sent messages to family and friends that included a photo of injuries to her head and face. The following day, the victim was found unresponsive and taken to Baptist Medical Center South in critical condition.
wtvy.com
Samson man to admit he exploited children
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Harley Dakota Wambles of Samson plans to plead guilty to charges that he sexually exploited children. He made that agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday, per court records. Wambles, 25, is accused of possessing illegal images of children under the age of 12...
WSFA
Multi-vehicle crash cleared on I-65 SB
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A multi-vehicle crash has been cleared on I-65 in Lowndes County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA said the crash happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-65 near the 154 mile marker. That’s between Letohatchee and Hope Hull. The crash brought on major delays for nearly four hours.
Man fatally shot Monday night in Montgomery, police say
Montgomery police are conducting a homicide investigation after a man was fatally shot Monday night. Officers and fire medics responded to the 500 block of Percy Drive around 10:40 p.m. Monday on a call of a person shot, said Capt. Saba Coleman with Montgomery police. Officers found the victim, 31-year-old...
