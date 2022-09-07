Read full article on original website
Wetumpka Herald
Holtville drops region matchup to Selma after three lightning delays
Following three lightning delays on Thursday night, the Holtville Bulldogs couldn’t get enough done to pull out another victory. Selma defeated Holtville, 18-7, in a region matchup on Thursday night. The Bulldogs, now 2-2 with a 1-1 record in AHSAA Class 5A, Region 3, could only muster up one first-half touchdown in the loss.
unionspringsherald.com
Hornets scoreless versus Montgomery Academy
On September 2, 2022, the Bullock County Hornets faced the Montgomery Academy Eagles. Bullock County High School started the season with a 2-0 record, but they took on a squad that played in the 3A State Championship last season (lost to Piedmont 27-18). It was a wet night at home,...
The Extra Point: Smiths Station vs Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Coming off back-to-back weeks facing the top two teams at the 7A level, the Enterprise Wildcats return home to host Smiths Station. Enterprise has not lost to Smiths Station since 2018 and the Cats really needed a win Friday night. Wildcats win 58-16.
CBS Sports
How to watch Troy vs. Alabama A&M: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Alabama A&M Bulldogs will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so their meeting could be a low-scoring affair.
What Nick Saban said about penalties, QB play after Alabama beats Texas
Crammed into a tiny room under the stadium, Nick Saban is set to address the 20-19 win over Texas. It was a wild one so this should get interesting. We’ll have all the updates. Stay tuned. -- Saban said they showed great resilience after not playing Alabama football for...
wtvy.com
Georgiana @ Kinston | 2022 Week 3
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 3 matchup, as Georgiana takes on Kinston. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wdhn.com
Community members want to name field at Rip Hewes Stadium after local legend
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — 200 signatures have been turned in to the Dothan Recreation Board to name the field at Rip Hewes Stadium after a former Dothan legend. The proposal will not change the name of Rip Hewes Stadium. Members of the community want the field to be named...
Greenville Advocate
Frieda Cross is committed to Fort Deposit
The Town of Fort Deposit, located in the southern portion of Lowndes County, is known for its beginnings as supply depot during the Creek Indian War when General Ferdinand J. Claiborne engaged the Creeks at the Battle of The Holy Ground, but is now known primarily for Calico Fort, the arts and crafts festival each April, and for Priester’s Pecans, located just off Interstate 65 where locals and weary travelers alike stop for lunch or to buy their famous pecan pies, gifts, and baked goods. In a quieter part of town there is a small printing business that once housed The Lowndes Signal and still houses Cross Printing, owned by Frieda Cross.
WSFA
Alabama is losing daylight at the fastest rate all year
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For summer lovers it’s one of not-so-great times of year. Those who like fall, on the other hand, probably enjoy what I’m about to say about September and October. During September and October the days get shorter and shorter. Not only that, but they...
WSFA
A look to next week: Our first true shot of fall?
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Who’s ready to step outside in the morning and take a deep breath of autumn air? I know I certainly am! It has been a hot, muggy and wet summer with plenty of sauna-like air in Alabama (as expected, of course). Now with mid-September just...
WSFA
Guthrie’s plans 2023 return to Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fast food chain Guthrie’s is making its return to Montgomery. The Auburn-based chicken finger chain recently broke ground on a new location on EastChase Parkway, near Taco Bell. “We’ve just begun construction and anticipate opening early next year,” said Matthew Myers, Guthrie’s chief operating officer....
wdhn.com
Wiregrass still seeing high covid numbers
WIREGRASS (WDHN)— With nearly half of the counties in Alabama now out of the red due to dropping Covid rates, the Wiregrass is still facing high numbers. See which counties are the highest. 34 of the 67 counties in the state of Alabama have been reported still in the...
WSFA
Prattville police searching for woman missing over a week
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police are asking for the public’s help finding a woman who’s been missing since Aug. 29. Authorities say 67-year-old Dawn Marie Evans was last seen in the area of Business Park Drive in Prattville. She may have been driving a plum or purple 2006 Hyundai Azera with Alabama license plate number 32A039B.
WSFA
Exclusive: Inside one of Alabama’s First Class Pre-K classrooms
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The state allocates millions to its First-Class Pre-K Program through the Department of Early Childhood Education. Recognized by many groups as one of the best programs in the country, it currently costs $174 million to operate. WSFA 12 News was given an exclusive look inside one...
utv44.com
Spire warns of scammers targeting customers in several areas of Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Spire is raising community awareness of recent scam attempts targeting customers in the Mobile, Prattville and Prichard, Alabama areas. In this scam, customers are contacted by someone posing as a Spire representative and are told if they purchase pre-paid gift cards and divulge the information on the cards, they will receive 50% off their gas bill.
Troy Messenger
World’s Largest Peanut Boil: Sold Out
Late on Sunday afternoon, two cars “came trickling in” around the same time at the World Largest Peanut Boil in Luverne. The occupants had great goober expectations. Those in one car left happy. Those in the other car left disappointed. “It came down to that; we just didn’t...
Tennessee Tribune
“The Boy From Troy” Recognized by Hometown
NASHVILLE, TN — City leaders and residents of Troy, AL unveiled a marker on the family land of Rep. John Lewis to recognize him as the “Boy from Troy.” The event included family, friends, elected officials, and his American Baptist College schoolmate, along with other supporters and dignitaries.
WSFA
Missing person alert canceled for Prattville man
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has canceled a missing person alert for a Prattville man. Authorities said 64-year-old George William Davis was last seen in the area of Interstate Park Drive at approximately 1:30 a.m. Thursday. Friday afternoon, the alert was canceled. No further details were...
