TOWN OF EUREKA (Polk County), Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after two vehicles collided, rolling over and crashing Sunday afternoon in Polk County. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said that the crash happened at 12:12 p.m. Sunday on County Highway G about a half-mile west of 210th Street in the Town of Eureka, or about five miles west of Milltown and eight miles north of St. Croix Falls.

POLK COUNTY, WI ・ 18 HOURS AGO