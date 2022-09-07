ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin Rapids, WI

WEAU-TV 13

Police: Missing Hayward man found dead

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Black River Falls Police Department says a man who was reported to be missing and endangered is dead. The Police Department cancelled an alert for a missing person, 22-year-old Kenneth William Taylor of Hayward, and in the cancellation, said Taylor was found dead.
BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI
1 person killed in 2-vehicle rollover crash in Polk County Sunday

TOWN OF EUREKA (Polk County), Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after two vehicles collided, rolling over and crashing Sunday afternoon in Polk County. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said that the crash happened at 12:12 p.m. Sunday on County Highway G about a half-mile west of 210th Street in the Town of Eureka, or about five miles west of Milltown and eight miles north of St. Croix Falls.
POLK COUNTY, WI
Johnson, Michels address Wisconsinites during first Republican rally

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - Republicans across Wisconsin gathered in Wisconsin Dells Saturday morning for the first Wisconsin Republican Rally. Speakers included Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels, Senator Ron Johnson and former Governor Tommy Thompson, among others. Those who spoke addressed many matters including education, economic uncertainty and illegal drug use here in Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE

