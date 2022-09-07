Read full article on original website
WSFA
Multi-vehicle crash cleared on I-65 SB
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A multi-vehicle crash has been cleared on I-65 in Lowndes County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA said the crash happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-65 near the 154 mile marker. That’s between Letohatchee and Hope Hull. The crash brought on major delays for nearly four hours.
alabamanews.net
Prattville Police Searching for Missing Woman
Prattville police say they need your help finding a missing woman. Dawn Marie Evans is 67 years old, and investigators say she may be living with a condition that impairs her judgment. She was last seen on Monday, August 29, at approximately 8:15AM in the area of Business Park Drive...
WSFA
Victim killed in Montgomery double shooting identified
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of one victim killed in an early Sunday morning double shooting. Police have since opened a death investigation in connection to the fatal shooting of Jarquerious Turner, 19, of Montgomery. Police and fire medics found Turner’s body around midnight Sunday after responding to a report of a shooting in the 800 block of Air Base Boulevard.
Attempted murder suspect apprehended by Alabama officials following multi-agency manhunt
BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) aided in a man hunt that brought one attempted murder suspect into custody. ALEA says that the manhunt began at around 7 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 9. 26-year-old Notorius Crenshon Baldwin of Union Springs, Alabama, was apprehended at around 11:27 a.m. in the woods […]
alabamanews.net
Manhunt Leads to Arrest of Attempted Murder Suspect in Bullock County
A manhunt for an attempted murder suspect in Bullock County has ended with his arrest. The manhunt began around 7:00 this morning, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, which used several units from its divisions to help the Bullock County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect, 26-year-old Notorius Crenshon Baldwin...
WSFA
Police ID man shot to death Friday in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of a man who was killed in a Friday morning shooting. Investigators say 24-year-old Adarius Felder, of Montgomery, was pronounced dead on the scene after police and medics responded to 3500 block of Carter Hill Road around 4:10 a.m.
WSFA
Man killed in Friday morning Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man is dead after a shooting Friday morning. According to Montgomery Police Maj. Saba Coleman, police and fire medics responded to the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road around 4:10 a.m. regarding a person being shot. There, they found a man with a gunshot wound.
WSFA
Missing person alert canceled for Prattville man
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has canceled a missing person alert for a Prattville man. Authorities said 64-year-old George William Davis was last seen in the area of Interstate Park Drive at approximately 1:30 a.m. Thursday. Friday afternoon, the alert was canceled. No further details were...
wtvy.com
Enterprise Police mourn the loss of an officer
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their officers. Sergeant Angela Brown, age 52, lost her battle with cancer on Thursday, EPD announced in a Facebook post earlier today. Brown had served as a part of EPD since April of 1994 in...
WSFA
Prayer vigil held for Prattville man killed in hit-and-run
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Prattville family is mourning the loss of their loved one on what would have been his birthday on Thursday. Perez Bowman Pickett, 23, died in a hit-and-run pedestrian crash Sunday evening. Pickett’s father, Rashaad Pickett, said he is still struggling to process the tragic loss....
WSFA
Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in Montgomery overnight
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are looking for person who hit and killed a pedestrian with their vehicle early Wednesday. Police found the victim on the East South Boulevard service road near Ivy Lane at about 2:50 a.m. Maj. Saba Coleman said the vehicle drove off before officers arrived.
Montgomery police investigating early morning fatal shooting
Montgomery police say a man was shot to death early this morning. Major Saba Coleman said the incident happened at about 4:10 a.m. in the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road. Police and medics responded to a call of a person shot. They found an adult male with a fatal gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene.
alabamanews.net
Two Men Sentenced, One Extradicted in Dallas Co.
A busy week of cases at the Dallas County Courthouse — saw several high profile being resolved this week. Two murder suspects — are now headed to prison — while another — is headed back to Mississippi to stand trial. Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson...
unionspringsherald.com
Illegal street racing seriously injures one
An illegal drag race held on County Road 7 in the High Log Community has severely injured a Bullock County citizen on Labor Day, September 6, 2022. Reportedly, two cars lined up side by side to race. Allegedly, Qyedarrious Williams was located in an area in front of the cars...
thegreenvillestandard.com
Smith arrested for kidnapping
After a manhunt and barricaded suspect situation, Darrius Smith, age 35, was arrested on Aug. 31 for multiple charges to include attempted murder and kidnapping. According to the Georgiana Police Department, at approximately 4 p.m. that day Georgiana officers responded to a 911 call in reference to an assault and possible kidnapping.
wdhn.com
The caregiver returns to the scene of a weekend fire in Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN)–Earlier this week, we told you about a neighbor saving the lives of two occupants in an Enterprise house fire. WDHN followed one of those occupants as she returned for the first time since the blaze. Last Sunday afternoon, Mary Griffin and her caretaker, Angie Byrd, were...
Greenville Advocate
Frieda Cross is committed to Fort Deposit
The Town of Fort Deposit, located in the southern portion of Lowndes County, is known for its beginnings as supply depot during the Creek Indian War when General Ferdinand J. Claiborne engaged the Creeks at the Battle of The Holy Ground, but is now known primarily for Calico Fort, the arts and crafts festival each April, and for Priester’s Pecans, located just off Interstate 65 where locals and weary travelers alike stop for lunch or to buy their famous pecan pies, gifts, and baked goods. In a quieter part of town there is a small printing business that once housed The Lowndes Signal and still houses Cross Printing, owned by Frieda Cross.
WSFA
1 dead in Monday night shooting near downtown Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Police are searching for a suspect after a 31-year-old was found shot to death late Monday night near downtown Montgomery. Montgomery police and fire medics responded to the 500 block of Percy Street around 10:40 p.m. where they found the victim, later identified as Takata Floyd.
WSFA
ADOC: Elmore Correctional Facility administrator retiring following arrest
ELMORE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections confirms a warden at Elmore Correctional Facility will leave his post following an arrest last week. An ADOC representative said Jeffery Baldwin, who is warden II at the prison, was arrested in Cullman on Aug. 30 for suspicion of driving under the influence.
WSFA
Guthrie’s plans 2023 return to Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fast food chain Guthrie’s is making its return to Montgomery. The Auburn-based chicken finger chain recently broke ground on a new location on EastChase Parkway, near Taco Bell. “We’ve just begun construction and anticipate opening early next year,” said Matthew Myers, Guthrie’s chief operating officer....
