Visit the Largest Fall Festival in Pennsylvania
There are tons of ways to enjoy Pennsylvania in the Fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Keystone State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
LIST: Where to pick apples in Pennsylvania this fall, plus recipes
Here are more than 20 places to pick your own apples in Pennsylvania this season.
There's a Massive ATV Park Opening in Pennsylvania Soon
There are some pretty big changes coming to Pennsylvania over the next few years. In a recent announcement, Governor Tom Wolf has revealed a budget change that allows for 3 new state parks and a brand new, massive ATV park. These new additions come after an uptick in state park and state forest attendance over the past couple of years, likely due to the pandemic.
More Than 3 Years Ago, This Delco Town Was the Best Place to Retire in PA. Now in 2022, It Still Is
SmartAsset continues to give high marks to this small but thriving Delaware County borough as the best place for a Pennsylvania retirement, writes Deb Kiner for Penn Live. Media Borough is the best place to retire in Pennsylvania, according to a SmartAsset analysis. SmartAsset, a personal finance company, gathered data...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Pennsylvania
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best cinnamon rolls in each state. Here's the top choice for PA.
Pennsylvania man drowns while swimming off Ocean City
Shawn Reilly was in the water at an unprotected beach on 12th Street when trouble struck.
Fall fairs and festivals in Central Pennsylvania: 2022 list
Although the weather may still be warm, Pennsylvania is slipping into fall. Here's a list of fall fairs and festivals around the Midstate this year.
Dead deer at Middle Creek suspected victims of hemorrhagic disease
Dead deer suspected of dying from epizootic hemorrhagic disease or bluetongue virus have been found at the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area. At least four dead deer have been found, leading to the cancellation of this year’s archery hunt at the site, according to Lauren Ferreri,...
Multiple counties see increase in COVID-19 transmission
Pa. (WTAJ) — A number of counties in Pennsylvania have seen an increase in the transmission of COVID-19 in the past week, according to CDC data. The seven-day total, from Sep. 2 to Sep. 8, pushed Centre County into the high category, something they haven’t seen in 15 weeks. Cambria and Huntingdon County have also […]
Many People Ride Pennsylvania Turnpike Free, $155M Loss Annually
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — AP is reporting… The amount of uncollected tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike grew by nearly 50% last year, and a new government audit is urging the Turnpike Commission to address the problem and make changes to improve its finances. Following up on an internal study that said more than $104 million in tolls went uncollected last year, an update in May found the amount had grown to $155 million. Nearly $1.5 billion in tolls was paid or expected to be paid during the one-year period from April 2021 to March of this year.
New law that cracks down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes in Pa. takes effect
HARRISBURG, Pa. - People who ride ATVs and dirt bikes illegally in Pennsylvania will now have to pay a bigger price when they're stopped by police. A new law on the issue that was signed by Gov. Tom Wolf this summer went into effect Friday. Under the legislation, police can...
New diner; Mastriano’s rise; laser show explanation: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Mastriano’s rise: State Sen. Doug Mastriano, Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor, is Exhibit A for how fate and timing can rocket-launch a political career. Victim’s voice: When Jenay Aikey was 8 years old, she was trafficked into having...
Want a Pa. liquor license? 21 available in PLCB auction
The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is auctioning off a stockpile of expired restaurant liquor licenses. Bidding is open with one license available in each of 21 counties including Dauphin, Lebanon and York counties. It is the 11th PLCB auction since the change in liquor laws related to Act 39, a...
Now is the time to stock up on ammo for hunting in Pennsylvania. Here's what you need to know
If you enjoy hunting, now is the time to take stock of your ammunition needs for your favorite deer rifle and shotgun. Last fall many sportsmen were left scrambling to find shells and cartridges for their guns because of an ammo shortage. This year, the inventory has improved, but prices have also increased by 20% or more.
LCE: 13 businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
Elk hunting seasons start Saturday as their numbers continue to grow
Pennsylvania’s 22nd slate of modern-day elk hunting seasons gets under way Saturday with the two-week 2022 archery the large deer relatives. That will be followed by a general hunting season on elk from Oct. 31 to Nov. 5 and then a late season from Dec. 31 to Jan. 7.
Pennsylvania DEP Announces Bigger Rebates to Help with EV Purchases
HARRISBURG, P.A. (WENY) - The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is offering consumer rebates for electric vehicles. The DEP says they are focusing on working-class households when it comes to the rebates. The amount has increased from 750 to $2,000 or $3,000 depending on household income. With a total of...
Flashes of blue in historically red South-Central Pennsylvania | Opinion
In South Central Pennsylvania, Republican extremism and Democratic voter registration gains could sweep Democrats into regional relevance for the first time in decades. While Republicans have made registration gains statewide in recent years, they still trail Democrats by about half a million voters and the critical South Central region — specifically Dauphin and Cumberland Counties — is evidently bucking the trend.
Changes proposed for Pennsylvania license plate law
State Senator Scott Martin (R) of Lancaster County has said the law as written appears to have criminalized thousands of drivers overnight.
Talk of a tax increase is driving a wedge between leaders of a growing Pa. township and its fire company
WALKER TOWNSHIP — On Pennsylvania Route 64 in Centre County, known locally as Nittany Valley Drive, what was once a stretch of farmland has become a bustling corridor. Gas stations, shops, and residential neighborhoods have brought more traffic and, invariably, more accidents. The volunteer firefighters and rescuers responsible for...
