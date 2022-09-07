Read full article on original website
Hornets scoreless versus Montgomery Academy
On September 2, 2022, the Bullock County Hornets faced the Montgomery Academy Eagles. Bullock County High School started the season with a 2-0 record, but they took on a squad that played in the 3A State Championship last season (lost to Piedmont 27-18). It was a wet night at home,...
The Extra Point: Smiths Station vs Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Coming off back-to-back weeks facing the top two teams at the 7A level, the Enterprise Wildcats return home to host Smiths Station. Enterprise has not lost to Smiths Station since 2018 and the Cats really needed a win Friday night. Wildcats win 58-16.
What Nick Saban said about penalties, QB play after Alabama beats Texas
Crammed into a tiny room under the stadium, Nick Saban is set to address the 20-19 win over Texas. It was a wild one so this should get interesting. We’ll have all the updates. Stay tuned. -- Saban said they showed great resilience after not playing Alabama football for...
Alabama is losing daylight at the fastest rate all year
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For summer lovers it’s one of not-so-great times of year. Those who like fall, on the other hand, probably enjoy what I’m about to say about September and October. During September and October the days get shorter and shorter. Not only that, but they...
Georgiana @ Kinston | 2022 Week 3
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 3 matchup, as Georgiana takes on Kinston. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Frieda Cross is committed to Fort Deposit
The Town of Fort Deposit, located in the southern portion of Lowndes County, is known for its beginnings as supply depot during the Creek Indian War when General Ferdinand J. Claiborne engaged the Creeks at the Battle of The Holy Ground, but is now known primarily for Calico Fort, the arts and crafts festival each April, and for Priester’s Pecans, located just off Interstate 65 where locals and weary travelers alike stop for lunch or to buy their famous pecan pies, gifts, and baked goods. In a quieter part of town there is a small printing business that once housed The Lowndes Signal and still houses Cross Printing, owned by Frieda Cross.
Illegal street racing seriously injures one
An illegal drag race held on County Road 7 in the High Log Community has severely injured a Bullock County citizen on Labor Day, September 6, 2022. Reportedly, two cars lined up side by side to race. Allegedly, Qyedarrious Williams was located in an area in front of the cars...
A look to next week: Our first true shot of fall?
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Who’s ready to step outside in the morning and take a deep breath of autumn air? I know I certainly am! It has been a hot, muggy and wet summer with plenty of sauna-like air in Alabama (as expected, of course). Now with mid-September just...
Guthrie’s plans 2023 return to Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fast food chain Guthrie’s is making its return to Montgomery. The Auburn-based chicken finger chain recently broke ground on a new location on EastChase Parkway, near Taco Bell. “We’ve just begun construction and anticipate opening early next year,” said Matthew Myers, Guthrie’s chief operating officer....
9/11 events in the Wiregrass
WIREGRASS (WDHN)— With 9/11 right around the corner, communities are gathering together to celebrate the lives that were lost, and the memory of that fateful day. Keep up with the local events that you can attend. The New Amvets Post 7, based in Daleville, will hold a 9/11 ceremony...
World’s Largest Peanut Boil: Sold Out
Late on Sunday afternoon, two cars “came trickling in” around the same time at the World Largest Peanut Boil in Luverne. The occupants had great goober expectations. Those in one car left happy. Those in the other car left disappointed. “It came down to that; we just didn’t...
Wetumpka High School students launch Tribal Talk
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - It all started with a challenge from a high school teacher. Four seniors at Wetumpka High School decided to give it a try. “Mr. Goodin showed us a clip from Auburn High School,” said student Evan Ward. “They have a pre-game show and we thought we could do better.”
Spire warns of scammers targeting customers in several areas of Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Spire is raising community awareness of recent scam attempts targeting customers in the Mobile, Prattville and Prichard, Alabama areas. In this scam, customers are contacted by someone posing as a Spire representative and are told if they purchase pre-paid gift cards and divulge the information on the cards, they will receive 50% off their gas bill.
Guthrie’s coming back to the River Region
An Alabama-based chicken finger chain is coming back to Montgomery. Guthrie’s announced in 2019 that they would be coming near Taco Bell on Eastchase Parkway, but the COVID-19 pandemic slowed down the process. Ground has officially been broken and construction is underway. This will be the first location in...
Prattville police searching for woman missing over a week
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police are asking for the public’s help finding a woman who’s been missing since Aug. 29. Authorities say 67-year-old Dawn Marie Evans was last seen in the area of Business Park Drive in Prattville. She may have been driving a plum or purple 2006 Hyundai Azera with Alabama license plate number 32A039B.
Missing person alert canceled for Prattville man
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has canceled a missing person alert for a Prattville man. Authorities said 64-year-old George William Davis was last seen in the area of Interstate Park Drive at approximately 1:30 a.m. Thursday. Friday afternoon, the alert was canceled. No further details were...
2 Birmingham men killed in weekend crash in Autauga County
Two Birmingham men were killed early Sunday in a single-vehicle crash in Autauga County. Alabama State Troopers on Thursday identified the victims as Miguel A. Hernandez-Lopez, 24, Evangalist A. Alfredo, 28. Trooper Sgt. Jeremy Burkett said the wreck happened at 6:40 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 65, about three miles north...
The need for home health services is rising
As the nation’s geriatric population continues to rise and diseases such as dementia and Alzheimer’s remain prevalent, so does the need for in-home care services from companies like Ivy Creek Butler Home Health. Ivy Creek Butler Home Health has offices in Greenville and Georgiana, but serves the surrounding counties with a team of healthcare professionals who make in-home visits to patients.
Lowndesboro couple creates buzz with local bee farm
Kate Pugh and her husband, Ralph, started Sweetgum Ridge Apiaries, a bee farm located in Lowndesboro, and have been honing their craft at beekeeping and producing local honey for eight years. She said the couple decided to start the endeavor after they noticed the bees near their home. “They kept...
