Polygon

A Plague Tale: Requiem ups the stakes of its indie darling predecessor

As the sequel to the indie darling A Plague Tale: Innocence, A Plague Tale: Requiem is ready to make the next chapter a family affair. The headstrong Amicia is once again set on protecting her brother Hugo from a church that would seek to use his ability to control swarms of vicious rats for its own personal gain. But while players primarily controlled Amicia in the first outing (sneaking around and slinging rocks to solve puzzles), her younger brother takes a much more active role in the sequel.
Polygon

All three secret chests in the Destiny 2: King’s Fall raid

Destiny 2’s version of the King’s Fall raid — which just entered the game in Season of Plunder — is filled with secrets. Like Vow of the Disciple, there’s a guaranteed red border Deepsight Resonance chest you can earn via a puzzle. The infamous basketball court returns as an exciting quest for the Touch of Malice Catalyst. And like most raids before it, there are three hidden chests where you can easily pick up extra loot each week.
dotesports.com

How to challenge a character to a Duel in Fortnite

Dueling is a fun mechanic that allows players to loot rare loot in Fortnite. In previous seasons, Fortnite fans were able to defeat Mancake, Ronin, or Shanta, and Epic Games can also introduce challenges that require players to try the Dueling mechanic versus NPCs. Another Dueling challenge was introduced during...
happygamer.com

The Elder Scrolls 3 Version 6.0 Of Morrowind’s Rebirth Mod, Created By A Lone Modder, Adds A Tonne Of Fresh Material To The Vintage Game

The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind restoration mod Morrowind Rebirth has released version 6.0, providing a tonne of new material and improvements, and updating the game to look relatively similar to modern titles. Johan Rosen, a lone modder, began work on the fantastic Morrowind Rebirth mod 11 years ago. It completely overhauls Morrowind, resolving all of the game’s issues—including the most severe bugs and providing enough new material to warrant several expansions.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Rings of Power’ episode 3 recap: Mysteries pile up as Númenor is revealed

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Rings of Power episode 3, ‘Adar’. For decades, The Lord of the Rings fans have been clamoring to see the story of Númenor depicted in live-action. Now, with The Rings of Power finally beginning its run a week ago, we get the opportunity to bear witness to the Land of the Star in all its glory.
Polygon

Witchy Life Story’s cozy cute character creator has social media fans eager to bewitch themselves

Sundew Studios founder Allie Ast intended to pitch Witchy Life Story at the now infamous — and canceled — E3 2020. It’s a position a lot of game developers were in as COVID-19 sent the world into lockdown; once thought to be a three month hold quickly turned into years. “I knew the game probably wasn’t going to get funded, because hell broke loose,” Ast told Polygon.
Collider

'Glass Onion' Game Invites Fans to Solve Puzzles for Clips of Benoit Blanc's Latest Mystery

Are you a master puzzle solver with the skills to match Benoit Blanc? Rian Johnson invites you to take a crack at a series of puzzles for more clues on the mystery behind his highly anticipated sequel film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. The official Knives Out Twitter sent out a link to a website to test your mettle against a series of four unique head-scratchers that open up as the film's December 23 release date approaches.
Pocono Update

A Revisit To Some Of Gaming's Greatest Monsters

If there is one thing gaming has done, it has been bringing monsters, both real and imagined, to life in a way no other media has done. We can face dragons, demons, and all other forms of evil or oddity across various titles and series. Yet some remain with us forever, haunting our dreams, making us laugh, and fueling our gaming experience with adrenaline and panic. While others have foundicon status, becoming a visual representation of their series. So here is a small look into the origin or purpose of some of the most iconic creatures in major franchises. (All information has been based on canon information and may not reflect on games that distort the main timeline.)
Polygon

Splatoon 3’s Zipcaster is the game’s best new special weapon

When the ink-shooting game Splatoon first launched, a huge novelty of the game was spraying paint on walls, and swimming up them as your squidlike character. But Splatoon 3, the most recent installment in the series, kicks this mechanic up a notch with a new special weapon called the Zipcaster, which allows you to hookshot from wall to wall. It’s a joy to use, and by far one of the best new mechanics in the game.
Polygon

Tron: Identity brings players to a new Grid next year

Disney’s Tron universe is returning to video games in 2023 with Tron: Identity, a visual novel/puzzle game being developed by Mike Bithell (Thomas Was Alone, The Solitaire Conspiracy). The game was announced Friday during Disney and Marvel’s D23 games showcase. In Tron: Identity, players will follow Query, a...
Polygon

Overwatch 2 will lock new heroes behind its battle pass, leaked details say

Overwatch 2 will seemingly make a major change to how Blizzard Entertainment rolls out new heroes for the game, according to leaked details about the sequel’s battle pass design. Instead of being available to all players immediately when they launch, new heroes will be available to premium battle pass owners on release, while other players will unlock them by progressing through the free battle pass track — or outright paying for them.
LiveScience

Ancient ‘dragons’ were Earth’s first gliding reptiles

While most ancient reptiles crawled, scuttled and hopped through their prehistoric habitats, one stealthy creature opted for an airborne technique: gliding. Tiny, "dragonlike" Coelurosauravus elivensis (see-luh-roh-SAW'-rah-vus eh-lih-VEN'-sis) used a pair of patagials — thin membranes that extended from its torso to its front limbs, forming a winglike structure to travel from treetop to treetop, according to a new study published online Friday (Sept. 9) in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology (opens in new tab).
Polygon

MultiVersus’ Gizmo goes Rambo on your ass this week

So, we’ve got new information on Gizmo the Mogwai, the next fighter joining Warner Bros.’ MultiVersus, on Thursday, Sept. 8. He’s a support-class character, which means he’s not going to deal much damage on his own, but he will help allies deal more of it themselves.
Polygon

PSA: Play Immortality with a controller

In Her Story creator Sam Barlow’s new murder-thriller game, Immortality, players investigate one central question: What happened to Marissa Marcel?. Marcel is a dazzling film starlet who has met a tragic fate — or, at least, an ambiguous one. It’s not clear what happened to her at the game’s outset, but she’s disappeared, and it’s up to players to figure out what happened to her by scrubbing through a newly unearthed collection of all her work.
