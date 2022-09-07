Somerset Valley Players is hosting auditions for its production of “A Wicked Christmas Carol,” inspired by the works of L. Frank Baum and Charles Dickens. The show runs weekends December 2 through 18. Parts are open for 8 to 10 adults and 10 to 15 young actors ages 10 and up. Auditions take place at the theater located at 689 Amwell Road in Hillsborough on Sunday, September 11, at 6 p.m., and Tuesday, September 13, at 7 p.m. Readings will be from the script. Bring a resume and headshot if available. Callbacks are by invitation only on Wednesday, September 14. Visit www.svptheatre.org for more information.

HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO