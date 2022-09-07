Read full article on original website
Ray Collins Spends Twelve Hours in Salt Lake City
I’m the kind that likes to make the most of vacations, jam as much as I can into one day—and sleep later. After a great week in Park City, Utah, I thought it would have been short-sighted not to spend time in the city in which we flew in and out. So, we saved our final day to absorb the capital of Utah, Salt Lake City!
Utah’s big game hunting season gets underway, conflicts already starting
Old Town Park City resident Annie Hazlehurst said she runs on the Vail and Park City trail system daily in all seasons. She frequently interacts with hunters on private or city-owned trails where hunting is not permitted. "One set of hunters that I ran into actually had the audacity to...
Deer Creek State Park shuts down boat ramps early
Due to low water levels, a popular state park in Wasatch County closed its boat ramps at its reservoir Thursday. Deer Creek State Park near Midway, the seventh most-visited state park in Utah last year, is no longer allowing most boats on the lake. The main boat ramp is barricaded, and the ramp at the Island Resort area is open for people to use at their own risk.
Three moose were recently relocated from Park City; neighbors are asking why
Fall is fast approaching and so are the moose. They are looking for mates, hanging out with their calves and wandering the streets. Carol Dalton, a long-time resident of Park City, lives on the uphill side of the Rail Trail area called Chatham Hills. She said neighbors have been on moose watch.
ABC 4
Opa! Head to the Salt Lake Greek Festival
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The 46th Annual Salt Lake Greek Festival is underway this weekend in downtown Salt Lake City. This is one of Utah’s largest cultural festivals and the largest Greek Festival west of the Mississippi River. Event Details:. Holy Trinity Cathedral 279 South...
kslnewsradio.com
Portions of U.S. 89 in Davis County will be closed beginning Sunday night
SALT LAKE CITY — Late night Davis County drivers, put a reminder on your phone for Sunday night; The Utah Department of Transportation will close both directions of U.S. 89 between Oak Hills Drive in Layton and 400 North in Fruit Heights. The agency said the road will be...
Utah trees' leaves are dying early due to extreme heat
Some Utahns have been noticing trees that look like they already turned over for the fall season — but they've literally been burned out from the recent extreme heat.
Man wearing flip flops falls 30 feet at Bridal Veil Falls
A man wearing flip flops while hiking up popular Bridal Veil Falls nearly died after falling about 30 feet.
KUTV
Brutal 'heat dome' caused record-breaking temperatures across Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — There has been a significant late-summer heat wave in Utah and the entire western US. In Salt Lake City, nine out of the last ten days have been in the triple digits. Salt Lake City was not anticipated to reach 100 degrees or higher...
wvcjournal.com
Changes coming to Bangerter Highway in West Valley City when funding allows
Don’t expect to see orange barrels and heavy equipment any time soon, but the planning process is underway to convert Bangerter Highway through West Valley City into a freeway-style expressway. The Utah Department of Transportation has been conducting public hearings and seeking other feedback recently as part of a...
KUTV
Here's how Utah plans to spend $55 million on affordable housing
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah leaders have announced how they plan to spend $55 million appropriated by the Legislature for affordable housing. In a news release, the Utah Office of Homeless Services announced the money will build 1,078 affordable housing units across Utah, including a planned tiny home community in Salt Lake City. Specific projects were approved Friday at a meeting of the Utah Homelessness Council.
kjzz.com
Utah Pride Center responds after Zions Bank withdraws from Boise Pride Festival
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Pride Center said they are ending their relationship with Zions Bank after the Salt Lake City-based company announced their withdrawal from the Boise Pride Festival. In a social media statement, the Utah Pride Center claimed the LGBTQIA+ community, allies and sponsoring organizations...
The Justice Files: New book sheds new light on the deaths of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A famous outlaw may have died here in Salt Lake City, while his partner–who was born in Beaver–also lived beyond previously thought. That’s the discovery of local author Dr. Steve Lacy who claimed Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid didn’t die in South America in a shoot out with the […]
VIDEO: Utah bus driver tells kids she'll shoot them after missing stop
Two bus drivers in Utah have been placed on administrative leave this week for how they responded to students telling them they made a wrong turn.
Dump truck crashes in deep Weber Co. ravine, driver airlifted
WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – At around 2 p.m. Friday, Weber Fire District crews responded to a traffic accident on Trapper Loop Rd. at approximately mile marker 11. Emergency crews arrived to find a dump truck that had crashed in a heavily-wooded, deep ravine just after Hwy 39 and adjacent to Pineview Reservoir after losing […]
5 Utah cities make the ‘Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S.’
UTAH (ABC4) – Recently, Livability, otherwise known as “the go-to resource for anyone looking to discover the best places to live, work, and visit,” released its annual data-driven list of the “Top 100 Best Places to Live in America.” Of the vast number of cities in the U.S., over 19,000 to be specific, five of […]
Head to a community event this weekend in Utah!
Peach days, a Greek festival, Vegfest and more! With temperatures cooling off slightly, it's the perfect opportunity to get out and enjoy a community event happening in Utah!
Salt Lake City ties all-time record temperature at 107F
Calling it simply a "dry heat" just won't cut it as Salt Lake City tied its all-time record for hottest temperature ever on Wednesday.
utahstories.com
Hundreds of Unsheltered People are Sleeping on Salt Lake City’s Streets Tonight. Why?
Every night there are anywhere from 1,000 up to 2,000 people in Utah sleeping on the streets, along riverways, squatting in parks, or wandering around trying to find safety and security, most are in Salt Lake County, but the number is growing as every city along the Wasatch Front is facing housing shortages.
