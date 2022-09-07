THE OCEAN COUNTY 2022 Residential Document Shredding Program will begin its second string of dates on Sept. 10 at the Manchester Township Soccer Fields parking lot, 101 South Colonial Drive. “This program continues to be popular with our residents,” said Ocean County Commissioner Barbara Jo Crea, who is liaison to the Ocean County recycling program. “We are pleased to be able to give our residents the opportunity to rid their homes of personal documents that should be shredded for security reasons.”Sponsored by the Ocean County Board of Commissioners, the residential document-shredding program is free to Ocean County residents only and commercial documents will not be accepted at the collection sites. “You are not limited to which site you attend, so we encourage residents to go to whichever date is most convenient for them,” Crea said.While registration is not required, she noted the program is very popular and often sites fill up fast.The shred units feature an automatic feeding and dumping system that eliminates human contact with private documents. Residents are limited to five file boxes or 100 pounds of confidential documents per car. The contractor for the program is IDSAutoshred of Toms River. Each shredding event runs from 9 a.m. to noon or until the trucks are full. Each truck has a capacity to hold five to seven tons of paper and all documents are destroyed confidentially on site.The dates and locations for the fall 2022 schedule are:

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO