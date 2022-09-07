ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvey Cedars, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
thesandpaper.net

At This Business, the Storage Unit Comes to Your Home

Earlier this year, Loaded Storage opened at 250 Route 9, Suite 3 in Barnegat Township near the Waretown border. Instead of driving to put things in a storage unit, through Loaded Storage the unit comes to your home in the form of 8- by 16-foot containers 8 feet tall. They can be utilized whether you’re updating your home, recovering from a flood or fire, or preparing to list your home for sale.
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
thesandpaper.net

The Chimney Medics: ‘We Sell Fire’

The Chimney Medics is not just blowing smoke: This comprehensive chimney and fireplace service promises top-notch, detail-oriented work and exceptional customer care. Owner Shane Brown responds to all calls, and oversees all jobs – ensuring satisfaction for any homeowner or business owner who hires the company. “Trust our experts...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Lights On: Red Alert Generators Keep Daily Life Going

For anyone who has ever been without electricity for more than a few hours, the novelty of camping indoors fades quickly. Still, it seems one of the last items on a creature comfort of home checklist has long been how to keep daily life flowing – regardless of if or when the lights go out. Well, no more.
SHIP BOTTOM, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Olympic Appliance Discounts New ‘Scratch and Dent’ Wares

Olympic Appliance stocks a wide range of affordable appliances. The sign outside announcing scratch and dent appliances is drawing customers to the store at 603 Route 9 South in West Tuckerton. The advertised “all brands at deep discounts” applies to an impressive stock for sale in the 2,500 square feet...
TUCKERTON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ocean County, NJ
Society
City
Harvey Cedars, NJ
City
Long Beach Township, NJ
County
Ocean County, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Find Great Bargains at Sept. 16 Book Sale

129 North Main St. (Route 9) Manahawkin (609-597-3381) The Friends of the Stafford branch of the Ocean County Library will hold a book sale Friday, Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the lower level meeting room. Hardcovers cost $1, and paperbacks are 50 cents. Children’s books are...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: FALL DOCUMENT SHREDDING SCHEDULE

THE OCEAN COUNTY 2022 Residential Document Shredding Program will begin its second string of dates on Sept. 10 at the Manchester Township Soccer Fields parking lot, 101 South Colonial Drive. “This program continues to be popular with our residents,” said Ocean County Commissioner Barbara Jo Crea, who is liaison to the Ocean County recycling program. “We are pleased to be able to give our residents the opportunity to rid their homes of personal documents that should be shredded for security reasons.”Sponsored by the Ocean County Board of Commissioners, the residential document-shredding program is free to Ocean County residents only and commercial documents will not be accepted at the collection sites. “You are not limited to which site you attend, so we encourage residents to go to whichever date is most convenient for them,” Crea said.While registration is not required, she noted the program is very popular and often sites fill up fast.The shred units feature an automatic feeding and dumping system that eliminates human contact with private documents. Residents are limited to five file boxes or 100 pounds of confidential documents per car. The contractor for the program is IDSAutoshred of Toms River. Each shredding event runs from 9 a.m. to noon or until the trucks are full. Each truck has a capacity to hold five to seven tons of paper and all documents are destroyed confidentially on site.The dates and locations for the fall 2022 schedule are:
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garden Club
thesandpaper.net

Architects Reflect, 10 Years Post-Sandy

When architect Robert Musgnug reflects on 10 years since one of the most expensive storms ever recorded in the United States walloped Long Beach Island, he marvels at how the market has recovered and flourished. In that time, the Island has seen a gradual, steady increase of wealth, he said....
BARNEGAT LIGHT, NJ
biteofthebest.com

Eating at the Shore, Long Branch, NJ

Long Branch has been our summer go-to place when heading to the shore for a day or longer stay. It’s about an hour and a half drive on weekdays to the white sand beach. Since we like eating outside in Pier Village, we frequent the same places along the boardwalk. We’re there more for the view of the Atlantic than the food.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Leisure Village West Celebrates Half Century In Manchester

MANCHESTER – Food trucks, musical groups, a giant craft fair, carnival games and a senior Olympics were all part of a half century celebration at Leisure Village West. The recent milestone event also featured performances by several groups in the village. A special parade that included township and county officials, representatives of the LVW Executive Board, township fire trucks, first aid squad and vehicles, and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office kicked off the event.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Recycling
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Treasure Hunter Finds Lost Riches

OCEAN COUNTY – Matt St. Germain admitted he sometimes feels like a big kid when he’s searching for lost riches. “It reminds me of when I was younger and watched movies like The Goonies,” shared St. Germain, 45, of Manchester. “I feel like I’m playing a part in the Goonies and out looking for pirate treasure.”
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Art Notes, Sept. 7

The Stockton Art Gallery in Galloway reopened Sept. 6 with two new exhibitions that will run until Nov. 13. In the lower gallery, view “Preaching to the Birds: Contemporary Painting from Georgia, Romania, and the Eastern-European Diaspora.” Drawing on folk traditions and mythical subjects of eastern Europe and the Middle East, these densely patterned paintings show the influence of medieval and mystical imagery in former Eastern-bloc nations.
GALLOWAY, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Community Invited to Celebrate Stafford Township Volunteer Fire Co.’s 100th Anniversary

The Stafford Township Volunteer Fire Co. definitely doesn’t look and feel the same as it did on July 24, 1922. First established as the Manahawkin Volunteer Fire Co. before it officially had its name changed to its current one in 1936, the Stafford fire department has altered and grown a lot during the past 100 years, and the men and women of the department invite the community to celebrate its centennial at a special gathering from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24.
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Cold Case in Barnegat Resolved After 31 Years

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that a collaborative, multi-agency investigation conducted by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Barnegat Township Police Department, New Jersey State Police Cold Case Unit and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit has conclusively identified John Pelletier, formerly of Barnegat Township, as the individual responsible for the murder of Deborah “Debbie” Ann Bloomquist of Ocean Township, Monmouth County, in Barnegat in 1991. Pelletier passed away in North Dakota in 2015.
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
Travel Maven

This Unique New Jersey Flea Market is a Must-Visit

There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, New Jersey is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the entire state.
PILESGROVE, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy