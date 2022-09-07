Read full article on original website
Related
thesandpaper.net
At This Business, the Storage Unit Comes to Your Home
Earlier this year, Loaded Storage opened at 250 Route 9, Suite 3 in Barnegat Township near the Waretown border. Instead of driving to put things in a storage unit, through Loaded Storage the unit comes to your home in the form of 8- by 16-foot containers 8 feet tall. They can be utilized whether you’re updating your home, recovering from a flood or fire, or preparing to list your home for sale.
thesandpaper.net
The Chimney Medics: ‘We Sell Fire’
The Chimney Medics is not just blowing smoke: This comprehensive chimney and fireplace service promises top-notch, detail-oriented work and exceptional customer care. Owner Shane Brown responds to all calls, and oversees all jobs – ensuring satisfaction for any homeowner or business owner who hires the company. “Trust our experts...
thesandpaper.net
Lights On: Red Alert Generators Keep Daily Life Going
For anyone who has ever been without electricity for more than a few hours, the novelty of camping indoors fades quickly. Still, it seems one of the last items on a creature comfort of home checklist has long been how to keep daily life flowing – regardless of if or when the lights go out. Well, no more.
thesandpaper.net
Olympic Appliance Discounts New ‘Scratch and Dent’ Wares
Olympic Appliance stocks a wide range of affordable appliances. The sign outside announcing scratch and dent appliances is drawing customers to the store at 603 Route 9 South in West Tuckerton. The advertised “all brands at deep discounts” applies to an impressive stock for sale in the 2,500 square feet...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sailfest New Jersey Back For Its 31st Year
ISLAND HEIGHTS – The 31st Annual Sailfest NJ will once again be hoisting it’s sails in the beautiful Island Heights area of Toms River on September 10 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sailfest NJ has become the largest sailing festival in New Jersey with vendors, live music,...
thesandpaper.net
Find Great Bargains at Sept. 16 Book Sale
129 North Main St. (Route 9) Manahawkin (609-597-3381) The Friends of the Stafford branch of the Ocean County Library will hold a book sale Friday, Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the lower level meeting room. Hardcovers cost $1, and paperbacks are 50 cents. Children’s books are...
News 12
Retired NYC firefighter, Wall Township mayor hopes to raise thousands for the Tunnel to Towers charity
A retired New York City firefighter, and current mayor of Wall Township, hopes to raise thousands of dollars for the Tunnel to Towers charity. Twenty one years ago, Kevin Orender had just retired from the FDNY, Ladder 11, and watched in horror as his friends gave their lives to help so many others.
ocscanner.news
OCEAN COUNTY: FALL DOCUMENT SHREDDING SCHEDULE
THE OCEAN COUNTY 2022 Residential Document Shredding Program will begin its second string of dates on Sept. 10 at the Manchester Township Soccer Fields parking lot, 101 South Colonial Drive. “This program continues to be popular with our residents,” said Ocean County Commissioner Barbara Jo Crea, who is liaison to the Ocean County recycling program. “We are pleased to be able to give our residents the opportunity to rid their homes of personal documents that should be shredded for security reasons.”Sponsored by the Ocean County Board of Commissioners, the residential document-shredding program is free to Ocean County residents only and commercial documents will not be accepted at the collection sites. “You are not limited to which site you attend, so we encourage residents to go to whichever date is most convenient for them,” Crea said.While registration is not required, she noted the program is very popular and often sites fill up fast.The shred units feature an automatic feeding and dumping system that eliminates human contact with private documents. Residents are limited to five file boxes or 100 pounds of confidential documents per car. The contractor for the program is IDSAutoshred of Toms River. Each shredding event runs from 9 a.m. to noon or until the trucks are full. Each truck has a capacity to hold five to seven tons of paper and all documents are destroyed confidentially on site.The dates and locations for the fall 2022 schedule are:
IN THIS ARTICLE
thesandpaper.net
Architects Reflect, 10 Years Post-Sandy
When architect Robert Musgnug reflects on 10 years since one of the most expensive storms ever recorded in the United States walloped Long Beach Island, he marvels at how the market has recovered and flourished. In that time, the Island has seen a gradual, steady increase of wealth, he said....
biteofthebest.com
Eating at the Shore, Long Branch, NJ
Long Branch has been our summer go-to place when heading to the shore for a day or longer stay. It’s about an hour and a half drive on weekdays to the white sand beach. Since we like eating outside in Pier Village, we frequent the same places along the boardwalk. We’re there more for the view of the Atlantic than the food.
This New Jersey Diner is One of the Best in the Entire Country
Diners are unique in so many different ways. One, you can get anything at a diner, two, most are open 24/7, and three, they are a staple to a specific region in the country. There are diners throughout the country, but arguably, the most famous is on the east coast.
Leisure Village West Celebrates Half Century In Manchester
MANCHESTER – Food trucks, musical groups, a giant craft fair, carnival games and a senior Olympics were all part of a half century celebration at Leisure Village West. The recent milestone event also featured performances by several groups in the village. A special parade that included township and county officials, representatives of the LVW Executive Board, township fire trucks, first aid squad and vehicles, and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office kicked off the event.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ocean County Treasure Hunter Finds Lost Riches
OCEAN COUNTY – Matt St. Germain admitted he sometimes feels like a big kid when he’s searching for lost riches. “It reminds me of when I was younger and watched movies like The Goonies,” shared St. Germain, 45, of Manchester. “I feel like I’m playing a part in the Goonies and out looking for pirate treasure.”
thesandpaper.net
Art Notes, Sept. 7
The Stockton Art Gallery in Galloway reopened Sept. 6 with two new exhibitions that will run until Nov. 13. In the lower gallery, view “Preaching to the Birds: Contemporary Painting from Georgia, Romania, and the Eastern-European Diaspora.” Drawing on folk traditions and mythical subjects of eastern Europe and the Middle East, these densely patterned paintings show the influence of medieval and mystical imagery in former Eastern-bloc nations.
thesandpaper.net
Community Invited to Celebrate Stafford Township Volunteer Fire Co.’s 100th Anniversary
The Stafford Township Volunteer Fire Co. definitely doesn’t look and feel the same as it did on July 24, 1922. First established as the Manahawkin Volunteer Fire Co. before it officially had its name changed to its current one in 1936, the Stafford fire department has altered and grown a lot during the past 100 years, and the men and women of the department invite the community to celebrate its centennial at a special gathering from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24.
Family haunted by bizarre electricity problem in their yard
A New Jersey family refuses to use their backyard swimming pool or even walk on their lawn after they began experiencing a strange problem with electricity on their property.
thesandpaper.net
Cold Case in Barnegat Resolved After 31 Years
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that a collaborative, multi-agency investigation conducted by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Barnegat Township Police Department, New Jersey State Police Cold Case Unit and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit has conclusively identified John Pelletier, formerly of Barnegat Township, as the individual responsible for the murder of Deborah “Debbie” Ann Bloomquist of Ocean Township, Monmouth County, in Barnegat in 1991. Pelletier passed away in North Dakota in 2015.
Locals wanted to ditch offensive names of 2 N.J. spots, but hate new monikers they got
Two old and familiar places in New Jersey are about to get new names, thanks to a massive effort by the federal government to redraw the geographic map and take back an insult that Native Americans have endured for generations. The U.S. Department of the Interior on Thursday released a...
This Unique New Jersey Flea Market is a Must-Visit
There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, New Jersey is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the entire state.
Two Long-Term Ocean County Officials Lauded Upon Retirement
TOMS RIVER – Regular meetings of the Ocean County Commissioners routinely run short – albeit not necessarily sweet. Last month’s gathering was the exception on both accords as officials spent time lauding two long-time public servants. Both Carl Block and Stephen Scaturro ended decades of government work.
Comments / 0