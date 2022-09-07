Just more than halfway through the regular season, the Newport Central Catholic boys soccer team still has no losses on its record. The Thoroughbreds (9-0-2 overall) ventured on the road out of the 9th Region and shut out the Scott Eagles, 5-0, for their sixth shutout of the season. They have outscored opponents, 43-7 on the season.

NEWPORT, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO