Thursday NKY sports round-up: NewCath boys soccer continues to roll

Just more than halfway through the regular season, the Newport Central Catholic boys soccer team still has no losses on its record. The Thoroughbreds (9-0-2 overall) ventured on the road out of the 9th Region and shut out the Scott Eagles, 5-0, for their sixth shutout of the season. They have outscored opponents, 43-7 on the season.
Prep football: Riverhawks break tight game with Mustangs open in second half

HYRUM — A tight game became a bit of a runaway in the second half as the Mustangs hosted the Riverhawks in both teams Region 11 opener. Ridgeline scored 15 points in less than three minutes midway through the third quarter to break the close game open. The Riverhawks went on to notch their third straight win, beating Mountain Crest, 25-6.
