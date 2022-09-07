During its Friday night home game, the undefeated Stansbury Stallions kept the scoreboard busy as it hosted the Hillcrest Huskies. Stansbury opened the scoring early with quarterback Ezra Harris rushing for a 20-yard touchdown to put the team up 7-0 two minutes into the first quarter. A failed drive by Hillcrest on the ensuing possession set the Stallions up to extend their lead to 14-0 halfway through the frame.

TOOELE, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO