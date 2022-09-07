Read full article on original website
tooeleonline.com
Cedar Valley soars past Tooele 49-13
Coming off their first win of the season last week, the Tooele Buffaloes looked to defeat the Cedar Valley Aviators on Homecoming Night on Friday. Things started off rocky early for the Buffaloes, as a bobbled kickoff return led to a deep first down. Then, on their opening drive, Tooele fumbled the ball at their own 12-yard-line. Setting up a favorable field position for Cedar Valley.
tooeleonline.com
Stallions roll past Hillcrest 56-7
During its Friday night home game, the undefeated Stansbury Stallions kept the scoreboard busy as it hosted the Hillcrest Huskies. Stansbury opened the scoring early with quarterback Ezra Harris rushing for a 20-yard touchdown to put the team up 7-0 two minutes into the first quarter. A failed drive by Hillcrest on the ensuing possession set the Stallions up to extend their lead to 14-0 halfway through the frame.
