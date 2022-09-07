Mac Considers the Possibility That Cody Is His Son — and Mason Gives Austin Orders Regarding an Incoming Mystery Patient

Read full article on original website
Who Is Mason on GENERAL HOSPITAL?
The mysterious Mason on GENERAL HOSPITAL has viewers wondering exactly who the guy is and what he’s after in Port Charles! The character first appeared in the June 15, 2022, episode, although his face was not seen. When Mason resurfaced in the July 20 show, he was played by actor Nathanyael Grey, who has had roles in the films Dead South and A Machete Killer. While Mason remains quite the mystery, here’s what we know so far!
General Hospital's Jaw-Dropping Cliffhanger Has Fans Theorizing Who Really 'Hooked' Ava
Recently, "General Hospital" posted a trailer on Twitter for upcoming episodes showing a montage of scenes. One of the clips showed a mysterious person donning a pair of leather gloves in the Quartermaine boathouse, and then that person's right hand was wielding a hay hook slashing downwards — indicating that there's a new threat to the citizens of Port Charles. Although the clip showed that it was the person's right hand, fans speculated it was Ryan Chamberlin (Jon Lindstrom), even though the audience knows that Ryan severed his right hand to fake his death, as noted by Blasting News. Yet, as the episode played out on Friday, the mysterious person was wielding the hook in their left hand, so clearly the video was flipped in the promo to sow the seeds of confusion with astute viewers who pay attention to every little detail.
Will General Hospital reveal Mac as Cody's dad and Esme as Felicia's daughter?
Mac and FeliciaYoutube General Hospital screenshot. General Hospital has been giving viewers mixed signals related to Esme Prince ( Avery Krisan Poh)land now Cody Bell (Josh Kelly). Fans are trying to figure out who sired Cody and who is Esme's birth mother. Spoilers have teased that Felicia Scorpio( Kristina Wagoner) and Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) are the parents of the demented Ms. Prince and now some suggest that Mac Scorpio (John J York) might be the bio dad of both Cody and Esme.
Who Are Liam And Wyatt's Mothers On The Bold And The Beautiful?
On "The Bold and the Beautiful," the Spencer brothers are probably best known for their continuous competition over women, particularly Hope Logan and Steffy Forrester, which played no small part in their feud. Liam, played by soap vet Scott Clifton, showed up in the soap's fictional version of Los Angeles in 2010 searching for his biological father (via Soaps in Depth). Though several of the show's leading men revealed themselves as potential fathers for Liam, money-hungry businessman Bill Spencer Jr. (Don Diamont) ended up being the lucky winner. Though the pair didn't initially get along, the father-son duo eventually formed a relationship, even if it's occasionally disrupted by Bill's uncanny ability to get himself into trouble.
‘NCIS’ Confirms Return of Fan Favorite Character in Season 20
NCIS will start its 20th season when it returns on September 19th, and an original cast member is set to return. Joe Spano will reprise his role as FBI agent Tobias Fornell. Long-time fans will recall that Spano was with the series on the very first episode from 2003, “Yankee White.”
Michael on GENERAL HOSPITAL Recast With Robert Adamson Again
Heads up! Robert Adamson is going to be playing Michael again on GENERAL HOSPITAL! As before, it’s just going to be for a couple of episodes, the first of which is scheduled to air the week of Aug. 29 according to the new issue of Soap Opera Digest. Adamson,...
Who Switched Steffy's DNA Baby Daddy Results On The Bold And The Beautiful?
Since "The Bold and the Beautiful" teased Steffy and Finn's epic reunion after so many outside sources coming between them, they have more than delivered. Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) suffered a near-death experience at the hands of his birth mother and criminal mastermind Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown), reports Soaps.com. Finn's shooting was unintentional and broke her, but that did little to stop Sheila's reign of terror as she attempted to silence her real target, his wife.
GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers: Is Ava Going To Die?
An attacker remains on the loose in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers but as everyone reels from the shocking act of violence at the picnic, Ava fights for her life. Who was responsible and will there be another victim?. After a mysterious figure grabbed gloves and a giant hook, they plunged...
‘Chicago Fire’ Fans Slam Series as ‘Terrible’ Without This Beloved Character
It’s been almost a full year since Chicago Fire fans bid goodbye to longtime cast member Jesse Spencer. Spencer played the beloved character Captain Matt Casey for an impressive 10 seasons. The show continues to carry on, but many fans believe the isn’t the same as it was without Casey. Some have even deemed it “terrible.”
James Patrick Stuart will be off General Hospital while taping The Villains of Valley View
When James Patrick Stuart began the first season of The Villains of Valley View his General Hospital fans were concerned that he was leaving the ABC soap. Stuart's character Valentin Cassadine was not shown for quite some time but once filming for the Disney sitcom was over the actor returned to GH.
Is Mishael Morgan Really Leaving The Young And The Restless?
Mishael Morgan has become a staple of "The Young and the Restless" since first joining the soap as Hilary Curtis in 2013. She gained critical acclaim in the role of Hilary, earning herself two Daytime Emmy Award nominations (via Daytime Confidential). Unfortunately, the Hilary character was abruptly killed off in 2018, marking the end of Morgan's stellar run on "Y&R" (via Soaps In Depth). However, once a new regime took over the series, Morgan found her way back to Genoa City. This time, she stepped into the role of Amanda Sinclair, the identical twin sister of Hilary (via CBS).
Everything Evicted ‘Big Brother 24’ Contestants Have Said About How Taylor Hale Was Treated in the House
Gameplay getting personal. Big Brother alums and fans alike have called out the season 24 houseguests for their behavior toward contestant Taylor Hale. “The treatment of Taylor in #BB24 is a prime example of why The Cookout was formed,” season 23 winner Xavier Prather wrote via Twitter in July, referencing the all-Black alliance he helped […]
‘NCIS’: Jimmy Palmer’s Daughter Has A Very Special Namesake
Since welcoming his daughter Victoria Palmer in season 12 of NCIS, one of the most important Jimmy Palmer character traits is his status as a dad. While he’s an esteemed medical examiner and a loyal and genuine friend, Palmer takes special pride as a father of one. But while we’ve seen Jimmy’s growth as a father over the seasons, where exactly did he and his late wife Breena get the name Victoria from?
Days of Our Lives
The soap’s first day on Peacock is going to be a big one for Gabi: She is stunned to come face to face with lost love Stefan. EJ, too, will find his jaw on the floor when he finds Ava and Johnny in a compromising position… yet again! And the shocks keep on coming as Chanel and Allie are left reeling by what Paulina shares with them.
‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: Brittany’s Plan to Throw Taylor Under the Bus Backfires
Taylor Hale's famous karma might come around to infect Brittany Hoopes' game during week nine of 'Big Brother 24' on CBS.
EW.com
Julie Chen Moonves reacts to Big Brother jury house drama
Each week, host Julie Chen Moonves will answer a few questions about the latest events inside the Big Brother house. Here, she weighs in on Terrance and Michael storming out of the house, if Michael's competition dominance did him in, the reaction to Kyle in the jury house, and who's the new frontrunner to win it all. (Also read our exit interviews with Michael Bruner and Terrance Higgins.)
General Hospital's Michael Blake Kruse is headed to Chicago P.D.
Michael Blake KruseInstagram screenshot Michael Fairman. General Hospital fans are wondering about the fate of Officer Rory Cabrero because his portrayer has a new primetime role. Michael Blake Kruse recently announced on Instagram that he will be working on Chicago P.D. The actor said he is happy to be filming in the Midwest again but gave no other details.
'Big Brother' Fans Praise Taylor As She Calls Out Terrance After Racism Row
Taylor Hale is not buying the excuses of her "Big Brother" co-star Terrance Higgins as the aftermath of Kyle Capener's racism scandal continues.
Nick Gehlfuss says Jesse Lee Soffer exit will leave a ‘void’
The news that Jesse Lee Soffer is leaving Chicago PD has been a tough one for fans, but it’s been even tougher on the cast. Several of his PD cohorts have already released statements wishing him the best, but now his onscreen brother, Nick Gehlfuss, has talked about seeing Soffer go.
‘General Hospital’: Fans Want Dex Paired With Kristina
'General Hospital' fans believe Dex Heller and Kristina Davis would make a better couple than him and Joss Jacks.
