Adam Pearson gives 'sarcastic' apology to Celebrity MasterChef viewers

Celebrity MasterChef contestant Adam Pearson gave a “sarcastic” apology after he was eliminated from the competition on Tuesday, 30 August.Pearson, a disability advocate who was diagnosed with neurofibromatosis type I at five years old, posted a video where he apologised to fans after the chicken in his jambalaya failed to impress judges.“I know. I’m sorry, I know. You don’t have to tweet me, you don’t have to tell me, you don’t have to call me – I know,” he said.The 37-year-old later tweeted to clarify that he was being sarcastic.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Tory minister admits lengthy leadership race has been ‘disruptive’The Rings of Power: Stars arrive for London premiere of new Lord Of The Rings seriesJoe Rogan calls Jen Psaki a ‘propagandist’ in review of White House press secretaries
The nun Sister Monica Joan who was addicted to taking cabs and went straight to Heaven — by taxi...

When retired midwife Jennifer Worth read an article asking if there was a writer who ‘can do for midwifery what James Herriot did for vets’, she took up the challenge. Her three memoirs of delivering babies in one of the most deprived areas of London were the basis for the BBC’s hugely popular Call The Midwife, still going strong after 11 series.
Dr Ling Felce: Husband's tribute to "wonderful and loving" wife

The husband of an Oxford scientist who was killed by a lorry driver who was more than eight times over the drug-drive limit previously paid tribute to his "wonderful, intelligent and loving" wife. Dr Ling Felce died at the roundabout junction of St Clement's Street and The Plain in Oxford...
Today host Karl Stefanovic explains Allison Langdon's health issue a day after she walked off the show feeling 'wobbly' - as 60 Minutes reporter Sarah Abo fills in

Today host Allison Langdon is still feeling 'crook' and missed Tuesday's show, a day after walking off the set due to ill health. Karl Stefanovic explained her absence at the start of the broadcast at 5:30am, with 60 Minutes reporter Sarah Abo filling in. 'Good morning, it's good to have...
