BRIDGEWATER, Va. – Bridgewater College women’s basketball coach Stephanie Flamini has announced Christine Mabry as the team’s newest assistant coach. Mabry comes to Bridgewater after spending the last several seasons with Virginia Wesleyan. She began as an assistant coach with the Marlins in April 2020 before rising to serve as the team’s interim head coach for the past season. Mabry also was the program’s recruiting coordinator for two years.

BRIDGEWATER, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO