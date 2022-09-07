Read full article on original website
Bridgewater adds Mabry to women’s basketball staff
BRIDGEWATER, Va. – Bridgewater College women’s basketball coach Stephanie Flamini has announced Christine Mabry as the team’s newest assistant coach. Mabry comes to Bridgewater after spending the last several seasons with Virginia Wesleyan. She began as an assistant coach with the Marlins in April 2020 before rising to serve as the team’s interim head coach for the past season. Mabry also was the program’s recruiting coordinator for two years.
Bridgewater Men’s Soccer earns a draw at William Peace
CARY, N.C. – The Bridgewater College men’s soccer team worked a 2-2 tie against William Peace on Wednesday night. • The Eagles applied plenty of pressure in the very early stages tallying three corner kicks and two shots on net in the first three minutes of the contest.
Eagles’ Field Hockey comes up short against Mary Washington
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — The Bridgewater College field hockey team fell, 2-1, to Mary Washington after the game-winning goal was scored in the waning minutes of the contest on Wednesday evening. Final Score: Mary Washington 2, Bridgewater 1. Records: Bridgewater 0-2; Mary Washington 2-0 How it Happened:. Mary Washington got...
EMU Volleyball drops home opener to Mary Washington
HARRISONBURG, Va. – After a weekend in Ohio, the EMU women’s volleyball team opened their 2022 home slate on Wednesday, taking on Mary Washington. The Eagles used runs in all three sets to take the match, 3-0 (25-19, 25-15, 25-11) from the Royals. Records: EMU 1-4, 0-0 ODAC...
Eastern Mennonite Women’s Soccer suffers 1-0 loss to St. Mary’s
HARRISONBURG, Va. – EMU’s defense continued its strong play to start the 2022 season, but a St. Mary’s goal in the 88th minute gave the Seahawks a 1-0 win. Records: EMU 0-2-1, 0-0-0 ODAC | St. Mary’s (Md.) 1-2-1, 0-0-0 United East. Highlights. 8′ – Aja...
City opens interviews for chairman
The Harrisonburg City School Board held open interviews during last night’s meeting to fill the vacant seat left by Board Chair Nick Swayne, who left last month to become president of North Idaho College. Three candidates were interviewed, including former board members Tom Domanske and Diane Szocki as well...
Protest scheduled today at Augusta Sheriff’s Office
Protests are set to resume in front of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. In an email to the media, Black Lives Matter protestors are calling for an investigation of Sheriff Donald Smith for what they say are unconstitutional tactics and apparent perjury. They plan on protesting today in front...
