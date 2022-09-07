Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Register
Marion football-Week 2 Wildcats handle Jerseyville 48-22, stay undefeated
After shutting out Herrin last week the Marion defense came within 54 seconds of doing it again at Jerseyville, leading the Wildcats to a 48-22 win and a 2-0 record to start the season. "We had a lot of improvement and with the next several weeks we better keep getting...
wsiu.org
Bruce Weber will be back in southern Illinois to highlight Saluki Tipoff Dinner
Saluki Basketball Hall of Fame coach Bruce Weber will highlight the Saluki Tip-Off Dinner next month at Kokopelli Golf Club. During his five seasons at SIU, Weber’s teams compiled a 103-54 record, advanced to two NCAA Tournaments, including a Sweet 16 appearance, plus an NIT appearance. The Salukis beat...
Daily Register
Franklin County area briefs
Franklin County Collector Steve Vercellino says 2022 Mobile Home tax bills have been mailed, and payment is due no later than Friday, Oct. 28. Payments can be accepted in person at the Treasurer's Office in the Campbell Building on the Benton Public Square or by mailing to P.O. Box 967, Benton, IL. Also, there is a drop box on the south side of the Campbell Building.
Daily Register
New SIC scholarship honors Richard Edward Dunk Jr.
Southeastern Illinois College has announced the first recipient of the Richard Edward Dunk Jr. Memorial Scholarship. This scholarship is being awarded to a diesel or welding student who exhibits academic excellence and responsibility. The first recipient is Dorothy Clucas of Harrisburg. Clucas, originally from DeKalb, Illinois, is in her second...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daily Register
Briefly
The Crawford Campground Cemetery is preparing to hold its Popcorn Day raffle in Ridgway. Stop by the booth located in the craft vendor section, next to Banterra Bank and the Tin Shop. Tickets will be sold from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 and 9 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. The drawing will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday. You do not have to be present to win. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5. Raffled items are donated by businesses, families, individuals and friends of the cemetery. All the proceeds go to the mowing and maintenance of the cemetery.
14news.com
Tropicana Evansville facing class action lawsuit
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tropicana Evansville/Aztar Indiana Gaming Company LLC. is facing a class action lawsuit over allegations of violations of Indiana’s wage payment statute. Alex Ricke, an attorney leading the case, says that they first started talking with Tropicana Evansville employees who tried to opt in on another...
wpsdlocal6.com
Carbondale man found guilty of first-degree murder
The Jackson County state’s attorney announced Devale Johnson, 25, of Carbondale, Illinois, was found guilty of first-degree murder following a two-week jury trial in Jackson County, Illinois. The jury heard evidence that on Aug. 17, 2020, Carbondale police were dispatched to a residence on Robert A. Stalls Avenue for...
Illinois Business Journal
SIUE revitalizes former Lindenwood Belleville campus into new Justice, Workforce Development Hub
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is addressing a critical shortage of forensic scientists, advancing criminal justice research, and supporting reform through the launch of the new Southwestern Illinois Justice and Workforce Development Campus at the vacated Lindenwood-Belleville campus, in partnership with the City of Belleville, Illinois State Police, Southwestern Illinois College (SWIC), and other collaborators.
RELATED PEOPLE
x95radio.com
JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – SEPTEMBER 8TH, 2022
MT. VERNON, IL — On Thursday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mt. Vernon Police Department reported the following arrests;. 36-year-old Brianne Deason of West Frankfort was arrested Wednesday by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for a Probation Violation & Violation of Bail Bond. 29-year-old...
southernillinoisnow.com
Three Centralia schools locked down Thursday following two separate incidents
Centralia Police Lieutenant Steve Whritenour says three schools in Centralia went on lockdown Thursday following two separate incidents that ended up being unfounded. Centralia Junior High and BCMW Head Start in the former Field School Building went on lockdown around 11:40 Thursday morning after Centralia Police received a call from a residence in the 1200 block of South Lincoln that she saw a rifle sitting on her porch. When police arrived, there was no gun and no one around the porch. Whritenour says in an overabundance of caution, the Junior High which is three blocks away through a wooded area, and the Head Start building which is a little further away were placed on lockdown. Centralia Police searched the wooded area and around other area houses without finding anything. A neighbor who had watched police arrive at the home told them there had been no one else around the house. The lockdown was lifted about 45 minutes after it started.
104.1 WIKY
Missing Helicopter And Pilot Found
The search is over for a missing helicopter and it’s pilot after both were found around 3:00 Monday afternoon near Mammoth Cave National Park. David Stone left around noon on Saturday from St. Louis and stopped in Sparta, Illinois to call his wife and reported no issues at that time.
wpsdlocal6.com
2 adults, 1 juvenile injured in Jackson County, Illinois, crash
JACKSON COUNTY, IL — Three people were hospitalized after the pickup truck they were in crashed into a culvert and overturned on Brick Plant Road in Campbell Hill, Illinois, over the weekend, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office says. The sheriff's office says it received a report about the single-vehicle...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Deceased woman found under Pigeon Creek Bridge identified
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman found deceased underneath Pigeon Creek Bridge as Tonya Cardwell, 51, of Evansville. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office along with the Evansville Police Department are investigating the woman’s death. Officials say the woman’s body was found under Pigeon Creek Bridge on First Avenue […]
KFVS12
One person charged in Marion altercation involving gunfire
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Marion Police Department (MPD) have arrested a suspect after getting reports of gunfire during an altercation in the early morning hours on Thursday, Sept. 8. According to MPD, David Jennings, 34, of Benton, Ill. was arrested and charged with aggravated battery. Officers say they discovered...
Daily Register
Gallatin County Fair, Ridgway Popcorn Day It's festival week in Gallatin County
Southeast Illinois' end of summer tradition, the Gallatin County Fair, kicks into high gear starting Thursday, and then things really start popping (sorry) on Saturday for the 58th annual Ridgway Popcorn Day. The festivities are all faily-friendly and all entertainment is free (except the carnival rides). For details, check the Ridgway Popcorn Day Facebook page.
Electric bills have tripled for some Illinois businesses
The co-owner of Belleville restaurant Copper Fire, Renae Eichholz, said her bill from Ameren Illinois has more than tripled. It’s not just her – it’s the way Ameren Illinois is set up. Hear why from KMOX.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wevv.com
Evansville church suffers vandalism Thursday
The Evansville Police Department continues to investigate a case of vandalism that happened at a local church late Thursday night. According to EPD, officers arrived to the Christian Tabernacle Church on Washington Avenue after 9 p.m. Thursday. The pastor at the church told officers that 17 windows were broken around the church.
wrul.com
Curtiss Facing Attempted Murder Charges Following Shooting
Sean Adam Curtiss, 42 of Altamont is now facing attempted murder charges after he allegedly shot a former Carmi woman last month in rural Edwards County. Curtiss is being held in the White County Jail in Carmi for Edwards County. He has been formally charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm, both Class-X felonies, aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class-1 felony and being a felon in possession of a firearm with a prior conviction, a Class 2 felony. Curtiss is being held under a $1 million bond pending further court action. The shooting occurred on Sunday, August 21 in rural Edwards County. The victim has been identified as Malinda Williams. Ms. Williams was taken to the hospital in Mount Carmel and was later airlifted to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds. Ms. Williams stated she received gunshot wounds to the leg, side and chest. If convicted Curtiss faces up to 30 years in prison. The case currently remains under investigation by Edwards County authorities and the Illinois State Police.
wfcnnews.com
Objectors' petition filed against Williamson Co. State's Attorney
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - The Republican Party Chairman and Sheriff Elect of Williamson County has filed an objector’s petition challenging the eligibility of Democrat State’s Attorney candidate Marsha “Marcy” Cascio-Hale. Cascio-Hale is the acting State's Attorney following the resignation of Brandon Zanotti this year. Chairman Jeff Diederich...
wpsdlocal6.com
Woman charged with burglary of two Carbondale businesses
CARBONDALE, IL — A woman has been arrested after police say she burglarized two businesses in Carbondale, Illinois. The woman, 26-year-old Antonia G. Turby of Carbondale, is accused of burglarizing a business in the 800 block of East Main Street on Aug. 24 and another business in the 1200 block of West Main Street on Sept. 3.
Comments / 0