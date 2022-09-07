Read full article on original website
Related
Would you Move to South Texas to Live in One of These Stunning and Affordable Homes?
If you think Lubbock is an affordable place to live, you should see the homes in South Texas, specifically the McAllen and Weslaco area that's west of South Padre Island. The new houses being built in this area have a luxurious feel that you couldn't get for less than $400,000 or $500,000 in Lubbock, but are selling within the $200,000 to $300,000 range. These homes are large, 3-to-4-bedroom houses with gorgeous kitchens, spacious living areas, and stunning master suites.
kurv.com
Pipe Painting Artists Wanted In McAllen
The city of McAllen is looking for a few good artists. The recruitment effort is for the city’s Irrigation Pipe Art Project in which artists paint a colorful mural on those large agricultural irrigation pipes that stick up from the ground. The art project was started by the nonprofit...
Gladys Porter Zoo announces Discount Days for select weekends
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gladys Porter Zoo announced special discount admission prices for select weekends only. The zoo’s social media post said guests can take part in savings of 68 to 80 percent off regular admission rates. Admission for Brownsville residents will be only $2.00 per adult or child on September 9th, 10th, and 11th. On the weekend […]
sbnewspaper.com
San Benito area hotbed for dove hunts
The 2022-23 hunting season got underway last weekend with the special white-winged dove. Hunters have two, three-day weekends to go after the fast flying birds starting Sept. 2 through Sunday, Sept. 4 and from Sept. 9-11 in the South Central region of the state, which includes the Rio Grande Valley.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
exploremcallen.com
5 McAllen Restaurants to Enjoy Brunch
If you’re looking for places to unwind with good food, a brunch from one of our local McAllen restaurants is a great way to bring you and your favorite people together. Prepare your brunch date, and book a table at these fine diners!. Jimmy’s Egg. 4100 N 10th...
First Wing Snob in RGV opens in Mission
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The fast-growing chicken franchise Wing Snob has opened its first location in the Rio Grande Valley in Mission. The fast casual restaurant includes drive-thru and dine-in option. The chicken wing franchise was founded in 2017 in Michigan and now has locations in Texas, Michigan, Ohio, Florida, Illinois and Canada. The new […]
Harlingen CISD adds sanitation system to school buses
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen CISD is stepping up its safety and sanitation on school buses by adding a new technology to protect against viruses and bacteria. The school district is the first in Texas to feature CleanTransit Automated Infection Control systems by CleanSpray Technologies, LLC. “The clean spray system is something that automatically shoots […]
losfresnosnews.net
Teen-Scape Program a hit in Los Fresnos
After a long day of school, students look to find multiple ways to relax, and rest from the stresses of class, assignments, quizzes and so on. At Los Fresnos High School, The Teen-Scape program is one of those ways to unwind and have a great time. Taking place at the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wing Snob opens new store in Mission
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Wing Snob has announced the opening of its location in Mission. The company said the store opened on Sept. 1 as a dine-in and a drive-thru. The new Wing Snob restaurant is located at 801 N. Shary Rd, Ste. 100 For more information, menu offerings, and franchise opportunities, visit Wing Snob.
City of Brownsville to host largest career expo in RGV
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Careers and Coffee, the largest career expo in the Rio Grande Valley, returns to Brownsville with career and networking opportunities for job seekers. The career expo is hosted by the City of Brownsville and the Greater Brownsville Incentives Corportation. Careers and coffee is a free event open to all. The career […]
Kevin Fowler and Eli Young Band to headline at Riofest
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Harlingen announced Kevin Fowler and the Eli Young Band will headline the return of Riofest. After a 12-year hiatus, the city announced the two-day event will return with two major headliners. Kevin Fowler is scheduled to headline Friday and the Eli Young Band will perform Saturday. Riofest aims […]
Brownsville native selected to lead RGV Border Patrol Sector
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul L. Ortiz announced the selection of Gloria I. Chavez as the new Chief Patrol Agent of the Rio Grande Valley Sector. The media release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection stated Chief Chavez, who previously served as Chief Patrol Agent at the El Paso Sector, has […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Brownsville Latina-owned business makes Target debut
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Local business women behind the Latina Power T-shirt worn by celebrities across the nation, launched an exclusive Capsule collection with Target for LatinX Heritage Month. JZD, is owned by wife duo Jennifer Serrano, 30, and Veronica Vasquez, 32. The Latina-owned brand is based in Brownsville and aims to build a sense […]
valleybusinessreport.com
VIDA Program Sparks Future Electrician
Four years ago, Brownsville resident Rogelio Garcia depended on government assistance to feed himself, his wife and their five children. Today, thanks to the Valley Initiative for Development and Advancement, that’s no longer the case. In early August of 2013, Garcia had a near-fatal accident that resulted in him...
laferianews.net
UT System Board of Regents Approves $145M Funding for UT Health RGV Cancer and Surgery Center
EDINBURG, TEXAS – AUG. 29, 2022 –The University of Texas System Board of Regents has approved more than $145 million in funding for the new UT Health RGV Cancer and Surgery Center that will provide imperative healthcare services to the Rio Grande Valley. The approved funding – $145,723,401...
No kill shelter in dire need of funds or else
The Harlingen Humane Society funding gap could grow even wider if Harlingen’s proposed budget does not include more money for the cash-strapped facility. Annual funding for the animal shelter is currently set at $287,000. According to Executive Director Luis Quintanilla, the facility needs over $1 million to function. “My job is to raise that other […]
CDCB reopens to help with rent and utility assistance
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Come Dream Come Build (CDCB) reopened its doors this week after taking two weeks to restructure and regroup, according to the organization’s program manager, Crystal Losoya. The non-profit organization is working alongside Cameron County to provide residents in the county with the option to apply for the Cameron County Emergency Rental […]
KRGV
New ordinance in Brownsville to protect LGBTQ+ community
The Brownsville LGBTQ+ Task Force is celebrating after what they are calling a "historic win for the city." Brownsville City Commissioners passed the Fair Practices ordinance during a Tuesday meeting. Bryan Martinez, chairman of the task force, says this ordinance will protect members of their community against discrimination in public...
News Channel 25
2 Texas medical workers indicted for fraud against adult daycare patients
MCALLEN, Texas — Two Texans were indicted for fraud for their roles in a healthcare scheme exploiting adult daycare patients. The Department of Justice reported Dr. Osama Balhir Nahas of McAllen and Isabel Moreno Pruneda of Edinburg were taken into custody on Aug. after being accused of charging around $3.5 million to Medicare for services not needed or not provided to multiple patients.
megadoctornews.com
DHR Health Now Offering New Covid-19 Boosters
EDINBURG, Texas – The new Pfizer COVID-19 bivalent boosters have arrived at DHR Health with 9,000 doses available to the public. The vaccine clinic team will begin administering the boosters today (Friday) at 1:00pm and will continue until 8pm. Normal hours resume for all doses next Tuesday through Friday.
Comments / 0