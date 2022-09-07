ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Comments / 0

Related
topgear.com

These are the 10 most reliable used cars you can buy

First things first: these aren’t just our best guesses at reliable cars – this is hard data pulled by Warrantywise from 131,000 used-car insurance plans of cars less than 10 years old. Of course, if people are taking out used-car insurance plans, they’re probably already on the more sensible side of things, which you would imagine might skew the purchasing decisions (and therefore results) a bit. The other side of that coin, of course, is that brave souls are buying old Quattroportes, XJs and Range Rovers and very wisely covering their backside with an aftermarket warranty. The fact is that a reliable car is still a reliable car – whether it’s you or a warranty plan paying to keep them running.
BUYING CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

2023 Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Manual Answers Our Pleas

As soon as the current Supra was introduced for the 2020 model year, the calls flooded Toyota's PR desk: Where's the manual-transmission version? For many enthusiasts, something just didn't sit right about such a legendary nameplate at the top of the brand's Gazoo Racing–developed lineup being available only with an automatic. Fortunately, Toyota heeded the call to save the manuals, introducing a stick-shift Supra for 2023, and it's as good as we'd hoped.
CARS
Digital Trends

The PS5 is going gray with its new camouflage accessory line

Sony has announced a brand new color for its lineup of PlayStation 5 accessories: gray camouflage. PlayStation 5 console plate covers, DualSense controllers, and Pulse 3D wireless headsets will be made available for pre-order on September 15. The covers and the controllers will launch worldwide on October 14, while the headsets will ship sometime in December.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honda Civic Type R#Jdm#Carbon Fiber#Vehicles#Japanese#Wings N Things#Honda Access#Genuine Accessories
CarBuzz.com

GM Has A New Hybrid That Only Costs $14,500

Among the brands operated by General Motors, most of our readers will be familiar with Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac, plus a few defunct ones like Hummer, Oldsmobile, Pontiac, and Saturn. They are probably less familiar with SAIC-GM-Wuling (also abbreviated as SGMW). The joint-venture company between SAIC Motor, GM, and Liuzhou Wuling Motors currently builds China's cheapest electric vehicle, the Mini EV, which sells for only $4,500.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

GTO: What Does It Stand For?

The Pontiac GTO has been called many things like "the Goat." Still, its a special chapter in the American muscle car and its epic moniker deserves explanation. The post GTO: What Does It Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
SlashGear

The Electric Car Charging Problem Is Worse Than You Realized

Electric vehicles are becoming more and more mainstream every day. The success of Tesla has made Elon Musk the world's richest man while rival EV companies like Lucid have the backing of the Saudi Arabian royal family. Traditional car companies are shifting their focus to electric cars too. Ford is offering electric versions of some of its most popular vehicles — even gas-guzzling muscle cars like the iconic Mustang and workhorses like the F-150 have electric alternatives. And then there's Dodge which is retiring its two muscle car lines, the Charger and Challenger, in 2024. Dodge's gas-powered muscle is set to be replaced by at least one EV — they've gone so far as to unveil a concept car which was met with a mixed response.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Cars
torquenews.com

Mechanic Responds to Harbor Freight Tool Shaming

What brand of tools does one of the most respected mechanics on the internet rely on to make repairs on his customer’s cars? Find out now with this unique tool show and tell response to a Harbor Freight tool shaming comment. Where Do You Buy Your Tools?!. In past...
CARS
Motorious

Dodge Brings The Super Bee Back

This is the second special edition Mopar and I’m further underwhelmed…. It might be an unpopular opinion, at least among automotive journalists, but I’m just not all that excited about these final special edition Dodge models. First we saw the Challenger Shakedown, which is just some cosmetic mods for 1,000 Scat Packs. I mean, these look kind of cool and all, but I was really hoping for some factory performance mods to really send the Charger and Challenger out with a bang.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

The Real Cost of Owning an Electric Car

The Nissan Leaf was the first mass-market electric car sold in the United States. Yes, there were EVs available before the Leaf (General Motors' EV1 and Tesla's Roadster are two well-known examples), but it was Nissan that tried to thread the needle of zero-emission mobility with a cost of entry low enough to sell tens of thousands—as opposed to a few hundred or thousand—of EVs to interested customers.
CARS
Top Speed

The Best Classic Muscle Car Engines

Most automotive enthusiasts and historians typically place the classic age of the American muscle car between 1964 and 1972. During this period, the major American automotive manufacturers engaged in a war for customers thirsty for stoplight-to-stoplight performance. The manufacturers responded by placing ever more powerful engines in small to midsize vehicles to grab more of the market. Unfortunately, fate conspired against the muscle car and V8 performance. Various headwinds such as stricter emissions, oil embargoes, and skyrocketing insurance premiums put an end to the golden age of American performance. Here are ten of the best engines of those heydays of American muscle.
CARS
sneakernews.com

Hazard Orange Accents The Nike Air Force 1 Low “Multi-Swoosh”

The Nike Air Force 1 Low’s roster of styles is long enough to encompass those of various silhouettes’. For its latest proposition, Bruce Kilgore’s decades-old design has indulged in a predominantly muted ensemble complete with vibrant orange swooshes. Akin to other pairs included in expansive collections by...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SlashGear

The New EV Battery That Could Change The Industry

Electric vehicles have advanced rapidly over the last few years. They're becoming a common sight on the streets, Tesla and Lucid's best efforts are rivaling those of traditional luxury car brands, and high gas prices are making large numbers of Americans think about going electric. But electric car manufacturers aren't resting on their laurels, things may be about to get even better. Several companies, including Tesla and their Chinese rivals BTD, are looking into an innovative battery design that could increase an electric vehicle's performance and range. Batteries are vital to electric vehicles. They're also a point of concern skeptics like to bring up regularly.
CARS
Motorious

BMW Flies Off Bridge, Lands On Corvette

Is this not the most appropriate news story you could find on Motorious? The only thing that would make it better is if a stolen Hellcat somehow ended up in the mix, but we’re talking one in a billion odds on that one, so here’s the one in a million incident of the week. As shared on social media by Franklin Fire - Rescue from Franklin County, NC, this was one of their weirder calls they’ve gotten in a while.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NC
hypebeast.com

"Wheat" Hits the Nike Air Max Scorpion

While has yet to officially launch the newest entry in the Air Max series, the Air Max Scorpion, more colorways continue to surface. First spotted earlier this year, the Air Max Scorpion has certainly stood out as an experimental silhouette. Now, joining looks such as “Triple Black” and “Wolf Grey,” a fall-ready “Wheat” has arrived on the Air Max Scorpion.
APPAREL
TechCrunch

Jeep unveils the first three EVs coming to market, starting in 2023

The Jeep Recon and Wagoneer S will be the first fully electric Jeeps for the U.S. market when they enter production in 2024. Two more will be announced later, as the automaker charges ahead in electrifying its lineup. The 80-year-old rugged Detroit brand, which aims to become the global leader...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy