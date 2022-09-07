Read full article on original website
Related
Victoria downtown painted crosswalks finished
VICTORIA, Texas—The Downtown Victoria Crosswalks Painted Project was finished early Friday morning. Nine downtown crosswalks were painted. The Victoria Main Street Program, the Victoria Fine Arts Association, and local artist Josh Vega of Free Art Victoria led this program. The project should help Victoria Main Street pursue a special...
A word from Victoria I.S.D. Superintendent Quintin Shepherd
The following is an article provided by Supt. Quintin Shepherd of the Victoria I.S.D. Innovation is an interesting word. When asked to describe an innovation, most people say things like the iPhone (or iAnything really). The blackberry was an innovation for its time. The introduction of the automobile was an innovation to be sure. Electric lights were also an innovation. These are big innovations of course, but there are small innovations as well that have massively impacted our lives. Take luggage, for example. Bernard Sadow applied for, and was granted, a patent in 1970 to put wheels on a suitcase. Before that, people actually carried a suitcase (that’s why they have handles!). Innovation happens in both grand and discrete ways, and I think this is something you’ve known for a long time.
9/11 Memorial Events in the Crossroads
VICTORIA, Texas – 9/11 Memorial events in the Crossroads:. On Friday, September 9, 2022, there will be a free drive-thru breakfast for first responders from 8 am to 11 am at Mercy House located at 4409 John Stockbauer across from Parkway Chruch. This event is put on by Victoria Hospice, Mercy House, and Angels Care Home Health and invites all first responders to come by for a free breakfast.
Jewelry store theft in Victoria Mall
VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria Police Department is searching for a suspect who stole several pieces of jewelry from Regal Jewelers inside the Victoria Mall Saturday. On Saturday, September 10 around 3:50 pm a subject entered Regal Jewelers inside of the Victoria Mall and asked to see a display of bracelets. Once the jewelry was out for viewing, the subject grabbed several pieces of jewelry and ran from the location. He was last seen running out of the Victoria Mall Food Court exit where he entered a black 4-door car that was waiting for him outside.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salvation Army of Victoria Family Store opens next week
VICTORIA, Texas – The Salvation Army of Victoria Family Store, located at 4303 N Navarro, will reopen Wednesday, September 14. The store was closed in June. Salvation Army of Victoria’s Commanding Officer Captain Kenny Jones says they have a new store manager and that they have made some great improvements to the store.
“Mysterious” Statues in Victoria Have Gone Viral on Tiktok
Most Victorians have become custom to seeing these 'mysterious' statues on the side of Loop 463. However, people are just discovering these statues on social media. TikTok user, googlethecurious, posts videos of coordinates that lead to 'creepy's sites around the world. He has accumulated 345 K + followers and millions of people watch his videos.
Victoria County Sheriff’s Office searching for two suspects wanted in vehicle theft
VICTORIA COUNTY, Texas – On Sunday, August 28, around 2:30 p.m., officers with the Victoria Police Department tried to pull over a stolen vehicle on U.S. 59. Authorities chased the driver who eventually stopped in the 8600 block of Salem Road. The two men ran off. Later that same...
Sone Quintero Rojas scheduled for arraignment
DEWITT COUNTY, Texas – Sone Quintero Rojas is scheduled to be arraigned at the DeWitt County courthouse on September 28. Rojas, who has been in the DeWitt County Jail since early August, is facing a murder charge in the shooting death of Bradley Bowles on March 6 in Cuero. Rojas is also facing an aggravated assault charge for that, along with theft charges in Victoria. Rojas is held without bond on a parole violation charge.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Victoria County Jail receiving fewer inmates from Nueces County Jail
VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Will Franklin says there are 400 inmates in the County Jail. Franklin said the County is now receiving fewer inmates from the Nueces County Jail. 16 Inmates arrived from there on Thursday, they are receiving under 20 per week on average. Nueces County has been sending inmates to the Victoria County Jail since last October.
Officials arrest, charge 40-year-old male following pursuit
VICTORIA, Texas – On Wednesday, Sept. 7, at approximately 9:15 a.m., the Victoria Police Department, in partnership with the US Marshals Service Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force, actively searched for Arturo Suniga, 40, who had an outstanding parole warrant. Officials observed Suniga operating a green Mazda in the...
22-year-old convicted felon arrested, charged following a traffic stop
VICTORIA, Texas – On Tuesday, Sept. 6, members of the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force (HIDTA) stopped a vehicle in the 1800 block of E. Power Ave. for a traffic violation. The Victoria Police Department and the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office assisted with this stop. Through...
Comments / 0