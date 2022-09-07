The following is an article provided by Supt. Quintin Shepherd of the Victoria I.S.D. Innovation is an interesting word. When asked to describe an innovation, most people say things like the iPhone (or iAnything really). The blackberry was an innovation for its time. The introduction of the automobile was an innovation to be sure. Electric lights were also an innovation. These are big innovations of course, but there are small innovations as well that have massively impacted our lives. Take luggage, for example. Bernard Sadow applied for, and was granted, a patent in 1970 to put wheels on a suitcase. Before that, people actually carried a suitcase (that’s why they have handles!). Innovation happens in both grand and discrete ways, and I think this is something you’ve known for a long time.

