The southbound lanes of Triviz Drive, between Missouri Avenue and Don Roser Drive, will be closed overnight, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15.

For information, contact Joe Atencio, Supervisor, Locating & Mapping, at 575/528-3571, or 575/541-2182 (TTY), or by email at jatencio@las-cruces.org