Read full article on original website
Related
L.A. Mayoral Candidate Karen Bass Has Home Robbed, Two Guns Taken
The rising crime rate in Los Angeles is a hot-button issue in this year’s race for Los Angeles mayor. And the issue just hit closer to home for one candidate. Democratic Congresswoman Karen Bass said Saturday that her home was burglarized. “Last night, I came home and discovered that my house had been broken into and burglarized,” the Bass campaign said in a statement. “LAPD was called, and I appreciate their assistance. At this time, it appears that only two firearms, despite being safely and securely stored, were stolen. Cash, electronics and other valuables were not. It’s unnerving and, unfortunately, it’s something that far too...
Thousands of LADWP customers without power in L.A.
Thousands of Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers experienced a prolonged power outage Saturday. The utility estimated about 24,700 services were knocked out, with the blame falling on damage caused by Post-Tropical Cyclone Kay. A spokesperson for LADWP said the hardest hit areas were Harbor Gateway, Wilmington and Vermont Knolls, although other areas […]
Rep. Karen Bass says home was burglarized; firearms stolen
Candidate for Los Angeles mayor and U.S. Rep. Karen Bass says her home was burglarized overnight. Bass said Saturday afternoon that her home had been broken into late Friday evening and two firearms were stolen, “despite being safely and securely stored.” A Bass spokesperson confirmed to the Los Angeles Times that the guns were in […]
Woman Sues Hilton Hotel Chain Over `Nightmare' Downtown Stay
A visiting businesswoman from Maryland who says she spent extra to stay at a downtown LA Hilton hotel in 2021 hoping to be safer is suing the hotel chain, alleging her life was "drastically changed" by the overnight intrusion into the establishment by a woman who began screaming and setting fires.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCET
A Brief History of L.A.'s Vintage Street Lights
Electric light first fell on Los Angeles in 1882 from eye-searing arc lamps at the top of a mast 150 feet tall. By 1885, there were 30 of these "moonlight towers" in the downtown business district and 200 more in the city's suburbs. The pervasive glow all night long became an annoyance that insomniacs, chickens and strolling lovers could do without.
2urbangirls.com
Community Alert: Bringing attention to suspicious vans possibly stalking women in DTLA
LOS ANGELES – A community social media account is bringing awareness to suspicious activity near a CVS in downtown Los Angeles. The account describes a suspicious white van that represents a utility vehicle that bears no back license plate. It is alleged the van is stalking women in the area of 8th Street and Wilshire Blvd.
foxla.com
VIDEO: Cars spin out on 10 Freeway in downtown LA due to standing water
LOS ANGELES - Some communities in Southern California were drenched by rain overnight as the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay continue to move through the area. The rain caused damp roadways that made for dangerous driving conditions throughout the area. Around 6:20 a.m. Saturday, SkyFOX was over the 10 Freeway...
foxla.com
Tiny homes for vets destroyed by overnight fire in West Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES - A group of veterans has once again fallen on hard times and have been displaced after a fire broke out overnight in a village of tiny homes in West Los Angeles, destroying 11 and damaging at least four others. The fire was reported just before 12:20 a.m....
IN THIS ARTICLE
crescentavalleyweekly.com
The Choices: Alternative 1 and Alternative 2 on La Crescenta Avenue
After several outreach meetings by the City, the Glendale City Council will vote on Sept. 13 between two alternatives for the La Crescenta Avenue Rehabilitation project. Alternative 1. Alternative 1 includes a “dedicated and protected colored bicycle lane – ‘Bike Lane.’”. The Bike Lane option would...
easyreadernews.com
New Redondo fire chief begins
Retired Los Angeles Fire Department Assistant Chief Patrick “Pat” Butler, of Westchester, has been named Redondo Beach’s interim fire chief. “I love being the interim. They get to test drive me,” Butler said in an interview last week. As a child in the ‘70s, he and...
Homeless count reveals nearly 42,000 people are living on the streets of LA
The new homeless count revealed that the number of unhoused people in Los Angeles County and the City of Los Angeles has gone up once again. According to officials, there are now 69,144 homeless residents in L.A. County, a 4.1% increase from 2020. Currently, in the City of LA, there are 41,980 people experiencing homelessness, a 1.7 increase from 2020. Despite the rising numbers, Mayor Eric Garcetti said the data showed that Los Angeles had flattened the curve of the homeless crisis. "The good news here ..., is we finally feel like we flattened the curve," Garcetti said. "Flattening is different than reducing...
This Renegade California Developer Wants To Build a 2,300-Unit Megaproject in a NIMBY Stronghold
Shortly after news broke that Los Angeles developer Leo Pustilnikov was intent on acquiring and converting an aging power plant in the beachside community of Redondo Beach, California, into new shops and apartments, a business acquaintance offered him a strange form of congratulations. "You must be smarter than me," the...
RELATED PEOPLE
2urbangirls.com
Shooting on LA freeway leaves one injured
MONTECITO HEIGHTS, Calif. – A person was hospitalized Saturday after being shot near Montecito Heights. The shooting was reported at 1:15 am. and officers from the California Highway Patrol responded to State Route 110 and Avenue 26 where they found the victim, according to reports from the scene. The...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadenans David and Lynn Angell, Killed in the Sept. 11 Terrorist Attacks, Remembered As A Kind, Loving and Generous Couple
After visiting Cape Cod, David and Lynn Angell of Pasadena decided to head back to Los Angeles early that Tuesday morning — Sept. 11, 2001 — on American Airlines Flight 11 out of Boston’s Logan International Airport. The couple was excited to be going back, with the...
Rent is rising in many California cities, except for this specific rental type
In news that surprises probably no one: rent is on the rise in California. Data from Rent.com, an “apartment search engine and online marketplace,” found that rent in a number of cities is increasing significantly year over year. In Los Angeles, studio and two-bedroom rentals are up 4% from last year; three-bedrooms are up 3%. […]
High tides and ocean water advisories: SoCal beaches feeling effects of Kay
High tides and massive swells were spotted off the shore of Los Angeles area beaches Saturday, and cities and residents alike took precautions to protect homes and businesses. Video from Sky5 showed high tides cut across the sand from Long Beach to Huntington Beach, coming dangerously close to hundreds of homes. In Long Beach, aerial […]
smobserved.com
Fire Closes Peet's Coffee on Montana Avenue in Santa Monica
Three fire trucks responded to an early morning kitchen fire at Peet's Coffee on 14th Street and Montana Avenue Saturday morning. A note on the door said "unfortunately last night's power outage caused a small fire. We will remain closed until the store is cleaned and ready for customers and staff. Thank you for understanding. " A photo of the sign is at the bottom of this story.
Local history: The world came to Long Beach with the 1928 Pacific Southwest Exposition
The Pacific Southwest Exposition was Long Beach's own World’s Fair-style event. When it wrapped up, it had drawn more than a million people. The post Local history: The world came to Long Beach with the 1928 Pacific Southwest Exposition appeared first on Long Beach Post.
El Segundo Declares State Of Emergency Over Lingering Effects Of Massive Sewage Spill
More than a year after the Hyperion wastewater treatment plant spilled 17 million gallons of raw sewage, residents are still smelling foul odors.
knock-la.com
LAPD Officers Admit Man Is Unarmed, Shoot Him
Newly released video shows that Los Angeles Police Department officers shot Jermaine Petit three times after telling each other that he did not have a gun. Petit, a 41-year-old veteran of the United States Air Force, has been described as struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder and substance use. Although Petit...
Comments / 3