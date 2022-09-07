ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Deadline

L.A. Mayoral Candidate Karen Bass Has Home Robbed, Two Guns Taken

The rising crime rate in Los Angeles is a hot-button issue in this year’s race for Los Angeles mayor. And the issue just hit closer to home for one candidate. Democratic Congresswoman Karen Bass said Saturday that her home was burglarized. “Last night, I came home and discovered that my house had been broken into and burglarized,” the Bass campaign said in a statement. “LAPD was called, and I appreciate their assistance. At this time, it appears that only two firearms, despite being safely and securely stored, were stolen. Cash, electronics and other valuables were not. It’s unnerving and, unfortunately, it’s something that far too...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Thousands of LADWP customers without power in L.A.

Thousands of Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers experienced a prolonged power outage Saturday. The utility estimated about 24,700 services were knocked out, with the blame falling on damage caused by Post-Tropical Cyclone Kay. A spokesperson for LADWP said the hardest hit areas were Harbor Gateway, Wilmington and Vermont Knolls, although other areas […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Rep. Karen Bass says home was burglarized; firearms stolen

Candidate for Los Angeles mayor and U.S. Rep. Karen Bass says her home was burglarized overnight. Bass said Saturday afternoon that her home had been broken into late Friday evening and two firearms were stolen, “despite being safely and securely stored.” A Bass spokesperson confirmed to the Los Angeles Times that the guns were in […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KCET

A Brief History of L.A.'s Vintage Street Lights

Electric light first fell on Los Angeles in 1882 from eye-searing arc lamps at the top of a mast 150 feet tall. By 1885, there were 30 of these "moonlight towers" in the downtown business district and 200 more in the city's suburbs. The pervasive glow all night long became an annoyance that insomniacs, chickens and strolling lovers could do without.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

VIDEO: Cars spin out on 10 Freeway in downtown LA due to standing water

LOS ANGELES - Some communities in Southern California were drenched by rain overnight as the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay continue to move through the area. The rain caused damp roadways that made for dangerous driving conditions throughout the area. Around 6:20 a.m. Saturday, SkyFOX was over the 10 Freeway...
LOS ANGELES, CA
crescentavalleyweekly.com

The Choices: Alternative 1 and Alternative 2 on La Crescenta Avenue

After several outreach meetings by the City, the Glendale City Council will vote on Sept. 13 between two alternatives for the La Crescenta Avenue Rehabilitation project. Alternative 1. Alternative 1 includes a “dedicated and protected colored bicycle lane – ‘Bike Lane.’”. The Bike Lane option would...
GLENDALE, CA
easyreadernews.com

New Redondo fire chief begins

Retired Los Angeles Fire Department Assistant Chief Patrick “Pat” Butler, of Westchester, has been named Redondo Beach’s interim fire chief. “I love being the interim. They get to test drive me,” Butler said in an interview last week. As a child in the ‘70s, he and...
REDONDO BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Homeless count reveals nearly 42,000 people are living on the streets of LA

The new homeless count revealed that the number of unhoused people in Los Angeles County and the City of Los Angeles has gone up once again. According to officials, there are now 69,144 homeless residents in L.A. County, a 4.1% increase from 2020. Currently, in the City of LA, there are 41,980 people experiencing homelessness, a 1.7 increase from 2020. Despite the rising numbers, Mayor Eric Garcetti said the data showed that Los Angeles had flattened the curve of the homeless crisis. "The good news here ..., is we finally feel like we flattened the curve," Garcetti said. "Flattening is different than reducing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Shooting on LA freeway leaves one injured

MONTECITO HEIGHTS, Calif. – A person was hospitalized Saturday after being shot near Montecito Heights. The shooting was reported at 1:15 am. and officers from the California Highway Patrol responded to State Route 110 and Avenue 26 where they found the victim, according to reports from the scene. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
smobserved.com

Fire Closes Peet's Coffee on Montana Avenue in Santa Monica

Three fire trucks responded to an early morning kitchen fire at Peet's Coffee on 14th Street and Montana Avenue Saturday morning. A note on the door said "unfortunately last night's power outage caused a small fire. We will remain closed until the store is cleaned and ready for customers and staff. Thank you for understanding. " A photo of the sign is at the bottom of this story.
SANTA MONICA, CA
knock-la.com

LAPD Officers Admit Man Is Unarmed, Shoot Him

Newly released video shows that Los Angeles Police Department officers shot Jermaine Petit three times after telling each other that he did not have a gun. Petit, a 41-year-old veteran of the United States Air Force, has been described as struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder and substance use. Although Petit...
LOS ANGELES, CA

