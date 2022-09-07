Analysis: What we learned about Idaho football from loss to Washington State last Saturday

Read full article on original website
Related
nbcrightnow.com
The pick: Why Wisconsin will beat Washington State
MADISON, Wisconsin – Washington State’s new-look program will need time to settle in. The Cougs – playing under a first-year staff and with a remade offensive system – are still in the early stages of their developmental process. That much was apparent last weekend, especially on...
nbcrightnow.com
Commentary: Jake Dickert challenges Cougar Corollary and it's just what Washington State needs
Spend enough time around fans of Washington State University athletics and eventually you will run into what I call the “Cougar Corollary.”. This theory, shared by many WSU fans and independent observers alike, is that because WSU’s rural setting and pastoral Pullman vibes are unique among its Pac-12 conference peers, its athletic programs need to be similarly distinctive to compete.
Comments / 0