ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Little change to LA County’s COVID hospitalization numbers

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County is seeing little change to its coronavirus hospitalizations, with the number of COVID-positive patients in the county increasing by six people to 771, according to the latest state figures reported Saturday. Of those patients, 106 were being treated in intensive care, unchanged...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Monica, CA
Health
Santa Monica, CA
Coronavirus
Local
California Education
Santa Monica, CA
Education
City
Santa Monica, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
lbccviking.com

Cafeteria crisis on LBCC’s campus

Long Beach City College started off the 2022 fall semester with the added pressure to find alternative food services in the wake of S&B Foods dissolving their contract with the school immediately. The contract termination was revealed to LBCC only two weeks ago and resulted in the closure of the...
LONG BEACH, CA
myburbank.com

Authority Says Burbank Has a Decline in its Homeless Population

Today the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) released their 2022 Homeless Point-in-Time Count numbers. This was the first official Homeless Point-in-Time Count since 2020 due to a hiatus during Covid. Burbank’s homeless numbers declined by 9% from 291 (2020) to 264 (2022) while the County of Los Angeles homeless numbers continued to increase by 4.1% from 66,436 (2020) to 69,144 (2022).
BURBANK, CA
smobserved.com

Fire Closes Peet's Coffee on Montana Avenue in Santa Monica

Three fire trucks responded to an early morning kitchen fire at Peet's Coffee on 14th Street and Montana Avenue Saturday morning. A note on the door said "unfortunately last night's power outage caused a small fire. We will remain closed until the store is cleaned and ready for customers and staff. Thank you for understanding. " A photo of the sign is at the bottom of this story.
SANTA MONICA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Muir
theavtimes.com

New COVID vaccine booster shots now available in LA County

A newly approved COVID-19 vaccine booster shot targeting the Omicron variant started being offered Wednesday in Los Angeles County. The booster shots are designed to target the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the Omicron strain of the virus, and they are available at providers throughout the county. Details on where the vaccines are available can be found at vaccinatelacounty.com, or in Spanish, vacunatelosangeles.com.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
orangecountytribune.com

COVID-19 new cases, deaths up

In a reversal of recent improvements, Friday’s tally of confirmed new coronavirus cases and deaths showed increases. According to Orange County health care agency, over the period of Sept. 6 to 8, confirmed new cases were 1,422, an average of 474 per day. That’s a big jump from Tuesday’s average of 225.25.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#An Education#Education Policy#Harvard#K12#Linus Covid#General Health#Smmusd Lacks
rtands.com

Preferred alternative for 30-mile high-speed rail segment in Calif. calls for tunnel construction

The California High-Speed Rail Authority has released the draft environmental document for the more than 30-mile segment between Palmdale and Burbank in southern California. “The release of this draft environmental document underscores the momentum taking place with this transformational project,” said Southern California Regional Director LaDonna DiCamillo. “We have environmentally cleared 422 of the 500-mile Phase 1 system between the Bay Area and Los Angeles/Anaheim. We look forward to hearing from residents and stakeholders during this public comment phase as we work to deliver a clean, fast, and safe transportation network for all Californians.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Distance Education
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
anaheim.net

VIRTUAL: Grow It Now: Cool Season Vegetables: The Home Horticulture Garden Series

Cool season vegetables are cool! From gourmet selections to a stir-fry garden, this presentation covers everything you need to know about starting and growing vegetables that you can harvest in fall, winter and early spring. UCCE Master Gardeners of Orange County will show you how to "start something" this weekend that you can harvest and eat throughout the cool season.
ANAHEIM, CA
irvinestandard.com

City of Hope opens $1 billion cancer center

City of Hope has opened the doors to a new outpatient center – the first component of its $1 billion Irvine campus. The four-story Lennar Foundation Cancer Center, at Barranca and Alton parkways, offers patients treatment, surgeries and clinical trials. Patients have access to City of Hope’s more than...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy