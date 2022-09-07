Read full article on original website
smobserved.com
Power Outages at Santa Monica High School Continue Into Wednesday, as School Considers Sending Students Home Early Friday
It appears that the power outages at santa monica high school, go beyond one building. This with September heat creating the highest temperatures of 2022, with temperatures in the high 80's and low 90's. Yesterday, we reported that the $200 million Discovery Building completed last year had no air conditioning....
spectrumnews1.com
Little change to LA County’s COVID hospitalization numbers
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County is seeing little change to its coronavirus hospitalizations, with the number of COVID-positive patients in the county increasing by six people to 771, according to the latest state figures reported Saturday. Of those patients, 106 were being treated in intensive care, unchanged...
myburbank.com
Burbank Teachers Association Files Grievance After Not Receiving Retroactive Raises
MyBurbank received a copy of a letter by the Burbank Teachers Association President, Diana Abasta, that the Association has taken the first step in the grievance process against the District after retroactive wages were not given to teachers during the time frame that was negotiated. According to the letter, the...
California’s College Savings Program Offers Money For All Kids, And Some 2022 Graduates Can Get It Now
Students from low-income backgrounds will have seed money that research suggests will help make college much more accessible.
lbccviking.com
Cafeteria crisis on LBCC’s campus
Long Beach City College started off the 2022 fall semester with the added pressure to find alternative food services in the wake of S&B Foods dissolving their contract with the school immediately. The contract termination was revealed to LBCC only two weeks ago and resulted in the closure of the...
myburbank.com
Authority Says Burbank Has a Decline in its Homeless Population
Today the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) released their 2022 Homeless Point-in-Time Count numbers. This was the first official Homeless Point-in-Time Count since 2020 due to a hiatus during Covid. Burbank’s homeless numbers declined by 9% from 291 (2020) to 264 (2022) while the County of Los Angeles homeless numbers continued to increase by 4.1% from 66,436 (2020) to 69,144 (2022).
smobserved.com
Fire Closes Peet's Coffee on Montana Avenue in Santa Monica
Three fire trucks responded to an early morning kitchen fire at Peet's Coffee on 14th Street and Montana Avenue Saturday morning. A note on the door said "unfortunately last night's power outage caused a small fire. We will remain closed until the store is cleaned and ready for customers and staff. Thank you for understanding. " A photo of the sign is at the bottom of this story.
California Psychiatrist Takes To The Streets With 'Rare' Medical Practice
He is the first in the county to treat patients on sidewalks.
californiaglobe.com
LA Mayoral Candidate Karen Bass’ Free USC Degree Has Landed Her In a Federal Corruption Case
Los Angeles Mayoral candidate and Congresswoman Karen Bass (D-CA) found herself in a growing scandal Thursday amid allegations that a corrupt former Dean of University of Southern California (USC) had given her a $95,000 scholarship in exchange for helping pass legislation for more federal funding. The dean in question, Marilyn...
theavtimes.com
New COVID vaccine booster shots now available in LA County
A newly approved COVID-19 vaccine booster shot targeting the Omicron variant started being offered Wednesday in Los Angeles County. The booster shots are designed to target the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the Omicron strain of the virus, and they are available at providers throughout the county. Details on where the vaccines are available can be found at vaccinatelacounty.com, or in Spanish, vacunatelosangeles.com.
westsidetoday.com
Los Angeles Homeless Service Authority Releases 2022 Homeless Count Results
Results show a small increase countywide in homeless and a decrease on the Westside. The Los Angeles Homeless Service Authority (LAHSA) has released the results of the 2022 homeless count showing a small increase countywide in homeless and a decrease on the Westside. This year’s count was LA County’s first...
orangecountytribune.com
COVID-19 new cases, deaths up
In a reversal of recent improvements, Friday’s tally of confirmed new coronavirus cases and deaths showed increases. According to Orange County health care agency, over the period of Sept. 6 to 8, confirmed new cases were 1,422, an average of 474 per day. That’s a big jump from Tuesday’s average of 225.25.
2urbangirls.com
Community Alert: Bringing attention to suspicious vans possibly stalking women in DTLA
LOS ANGELES – A community social media account is bringing awareness to suspicious activity near a CVS in downtown Los Angeles. The account describes a suspicious white van that represents a utility vehicle that bears no back license plate. It is alleged the van is stalking women in the area of 8th Street and Wilshire Blvd.
Caruso describes Bass's USC scholarship as 'corruption'; US attorney says Bass not subject of probe
Things are starting to get ugly in the race for L.A. mayor. Rick Caruso and Karen Bass exchanged sharp criticisms over a scholarship Bass received to attend USC's School of Social Work.
irei.com
Orange County Employees Retirement System invests $175m in two new real estate managers
The $20.9 billion Orange County (Calif.) Employees Retirement System (OCERS) has placed $175 million of capital with two real estate managers that are new for the pension fund. OCERS committed $125 million to Cortland Partners Growth and Income Fund and $50 million to EQT Exeter US Industrial Value-Add Fund VI.
rtands.com
Preferred alternative for 30-mile high-speed rail segment in Calif. calls for tunnel construction
The California High-Speed Rail Authority has released the draft environmental document for the more than 30-mile segment between Palmdale and Burbank in southern California. “The release of this draft environmental document underscores the momentum taking place with this transformational project,” said Southern California Regional Director LaDonna DiCamillo. “We have environmentally cleared 422 of the 500-mile Phase 1 system between the Bay Area and Los Angeles/Anaheim. We look forward to hearing from residents and stakeholders during this public comment phase as we work to deliver a clean, fast, and safe transportation network for all Californians.”
High tides and ocean water advisories: SoCal beaches feeling effects of Kay
High tides and massive swells were spotted off the shore of Los Angeles area beaches Saturday, and cities and residents alike took precautions to protect homes and businesses. Video from Sky5 showed high tides cut across the sand from Long Beach to Huntington Beach, coming dangerously close to hundreds of homes. In Long Beach, aerial […]
anaheim.net
VIRTUAL: Grow It Now: Cool Season Vegetables: The Home Horticulture Garden Series
Cool season vegetables are cool! From gourmet selections to a stir-fry garden, this presentation covers everything you need to know about starting and growing vegetables that you can harvest in fall, winter and early spring. UCCE Master Gardeners of Orange County will show you how to "start something" this weekend that you can harvest and eat throughout the cool season.
California Rent Is Rising For Every Space Except This Bedroom Type
Some cities are seeing as much as a 28% decrease in prices.
irvinestandard.com
City of Hope opens $1 billion cancer center
City of Hope has opened the doors to a new outpatient center – the first component of its $1 billion Irvine campus. The four-story Lennar Foundation Cancer Center, at Barranca and Alton parkways, offers patients treatment, surgeries and clinical trials. Patients have access to City of Hope’s more than...
