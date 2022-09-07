ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

wegotthiscovered.com

Fans furious as an acclaimed comic book show gets canned after one season

All of the critical adulation in the world for a TV series doesn’t mean a damn thing if not enough people check it out to merit further seasons, something Prime Video’s Paper Girls has discovered after being canceled just eight episodes in. Despite boasting a Certified Fresh Rotten...
Outsider.com

This ‘Gunsmoke’ Star Appeared in Over 100 TV Shows

While watching shows like Gunsmoke over the years, many actors have walked through the show at different times. There are some actors who built up quite prolific resumes in the medium of TV. Sure, a show like Gunsmoke has its set cast with James Arness, Amanda Blake, Milburn Stone, and in later seasons, Ken Curtis. Well, we have one actor who popped up in Dodge City and a lot of other places as well. In fact, Jack Kruschen appeared in more than 100 TV shows throughout his career.
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Sweetheart Turned Into!

Before this cutie pie turned into a home cleaning expert and an accomplished actress, she was just a little girl with big dreams and high hopes of being a famous performer while growing up in Missouri and Southern California. This kiddo made her acting debut in the 1995 film "Boys...
MISSOURI STATE
Outsider.com

Mark Wahlberg Reveals His Kids Are ‘Terribly Embarrassed’ by These Choices From His Marky Mark Days

Mark Wahlberg probably wasn’t thinking about his future kids when he began performing as Marky Mark with his Funky Bunch friends. This was all back in the early 1990s. His wild and carefree lifestyle even inspired Entourage, the huge HBO comedy from the mid-aughts. Vincent Chase = Mark Wahlberg. Plus, Wahlberg also appeared in an underwear ad for Calvin Klein. Since it was 1992, there was no such thing as going viral. But trust us. If the ad premiered in 2022, it would trend for days.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Andor’ star reveals the fantastic advice they got from their mother

Later this month, Andor arrives on Disney Plus. The show brings back Diego Luna, looks at early days of revolt against the Empire in Star Wars, features star of the iconic Morbius film Adria Arjona, and, Arjona says her mom helped her audition. The 30-year-old reveals the fact in a...
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

The 10 most spine-tingling ‘Are You Afraid Of The Dark?’ episodes ever

Picture the scenario: it’s a Saturday night during the 1990s, and you and your friends can be found gathered around your giant TV while the members of the Midnight Society gather around their campfire. It’s time for another chilling episode of the Nickelodeon favorite, Are You Afraid of the Dark?. With a spooky story, a bowl of popcorn, and a cozy blanket wrapped securely around you, yes it was a simpler time, but that was small comfort once the show started because with twisted tales of ghosts, ghouls, and even alien invasions, this show had us all reaching for the lights. So join us if you dare for a trip down memory lane, as we snap back to the days of Snick and recount the 10 most spine-tingling Are You Afraid of the Dark? episodes ever!
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Queen Elizabeth II’s death brings revived interest in The Smiths, and you can guess why

After many years of being stuck in the obituary drafts section for journalists, Queen Elizabeth II has passed away. With that has come a renewed interest in The Smiths. The Smiths’ second studio album was titled The Queen Is Dead, and with the, well, clear and obvious news, fans have decided to revisit the acclaimed 1986 rock album. A trendsetting album which paved the way for the miserable music of Thom Yorke, it only makes sense they’re back setting trends on social media following Her Majesty’s death.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

MCU’s ‘Thunderbolts’ fan trailer teases exciting adventure

Ever since Kevin Feige announced that The Thunderbolts will be introduced in the MCU by the end of Phase Five, fans went nuts, and they’re keen to know who will be in it. Viewers looked at previous and recent Marvel content to see who could be in it. There were theories and predictions about what the film could be about. Sadly, there’s been no news, not even the casting or any leaked images that could give a tiny glimpse of Marvel’s future anti-hero film. Fans decided that they should do it themselves.
MOVIES

