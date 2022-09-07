Read full article on original website
‘Claim To Fame’ Winner Exclusive: Loreal Palmer Dishes On Her Superstar Sis KeKe & Her $100K Win
The gag is—we have a winner! After an intense competition of clues, tears, and “truth or dare” the big sister of KeKe Palmer took home to the top on ABC’s Claim To Fame. Loreal Palmer who went by “L.C.”
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans furious as an acclaimed comic book show gets canned after one season
All of the critical adulation in the world for a TV series doesn’t mean a damn thing if not enough people check it out to merit further seasons, something Prime Video’s Paper Girls has discovered after being canceled just eight episodes in. Despite boasting a Certified Fresh Rotten...
Single Woman! Madonna Grinds On Mystery Man At Twin Daughters' 10th Birthday Party
Single and ready to mingle! Madonna was seen dancing on a mystery man at her daughters Estere and Stella Ciccone’s 10th birthday party on Sunday, August 28. The Queen of Pop has been living it up ever since she and boyfriend of three years, Ahlamalik Williams, split back in April.
This ‘Gunsmoke’ Star Appeared in Over 100 TV Shows
While watching shows like Gunsmoke over the years, many actors have walked through the show at different times. There are some actors who built up quite prolific resumes in the medium of TV. Sure, a show like Gunsmoke has its set cast with James Arness, Amanda Blake, Milburn Stone, and in later seasons, Ken Curtis. Well, we have one actor who popped up in Dodge City and a lot of other places as well. In fact, Jack Kruschen appeared in more than 100 TV shows throughout his career.
tvinsider.com
‘American Idol’ Winner Just Sam Gives Health Update Following Recent Hospitalization
Season 18 winner of American Idol, Samantha Diaz (Just Sam), revealed on their Instagram Story they had recently been hospitalized. While Diaz did not disclose the reason for the hospitalization, they were reportedly admitted earlier this week and have since returned home. In an Instagram Story posted on Wednesday, August...
88-Year-Old ‘Partridge Family’ Star Shirley Jones Seen Out And About In Pink Track Suit
Shirley Jones was seen in Los Angeles in a rare sighting. The star, best known for her role as Shirley Partridge in The Partridge Family, is now 88 years old. She still works from time to time, as is apparent in her most recent role in Forgiven This Gun4hire, but she doesn’t often get caught by paparazzi going out in public.
TMZ.com
Guess Who This Sweetheart Turned Into!
Before this cutie pie turned into a home cleaning expert and an accomplished actress, she was just a little girl with big dreams and high hopes of being a famous performer while growing up in Missouri and Southern California. This kiddo made her acting debut in the 1995 film "Boys...
AOL Corp
Danny DeVito admits to getting Arnold Schwarzenegger stoned 'off the charts' on set of 'Twins'
Danny DeVito sat down Thursday with guest-host Nikki Glaser on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. The actor was there to promote his new animated series, Little Demon, but he ended up telling a story from the 1988 film Twins. The movie starred DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger as long lost fraternal twins. While...
Mark Wahlberg Reveals His Kids Are ‘Terribly Embarrassed’ by These Choices From His Marky Mark Days
Mark Wahlberg probably wasn’t thinking about his future kids when he began performing as Marky Mark with his Funky Bunch friends. This was all back in the early 1990s. His wild and carefree lifestyle even inspired Entourage, the huge HBO comedy from the mid-aughts. Vincent Chase = Mark Wahlberg. Plus, Wahlberg also appeared in an underwear ad for Calvin Klein. Since it was 1992, there was no such thing as going viral. But trust us. If the ad premiered in 2022, it would trend for days.
Angelina Jolie Once ‘Creeped out’ Brad Pitt When He Visited Her on the Set of ‘Salt’
Angelina Jolie once creeped out Brad Pitt during a scene she shot for 'Salt', which was something Jolie anticipated prior would happen.
John Travolta shares video of son Ben's impressive 'level 3 ninja' skills
John Travolta shared a video to Instagram of his 11-year-old son Ben showing off his impressive "level 3 ninja" skills.
HipHopDX.com
Chris Rock Called Out By Nicole Simpson’s Family For Comparing Her Murder Scene To The Oscars
Chris Rock has been called out by Nicole Brown Simpson’s family after making a distasteful joke comparing her 1994 murder to him returning to the Oscars after being slapped by Will Smith’s slap last year. Rock made the joke at a recent show in Phoenix, where he said...
Academy Apologizes to Sacheen Littlefeather for 1973 Oscars Mistreatment, Where John Wayne Nearly Stormed the Stage
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences issued an apology to Sacheen Littlefeather for her mistreatment at the 1973 Oscars, and she has something to say about it.
Mariah Carey Has ‘The Best Time’ at Amusement Park With Twins Amid Nick Cannon’s 10th Baby Announcement
As Nick Cannon prepares to welcome his 10th child, the superstar mother of his eldest two kids took “dem babies” to the amusement park. Mariah Carey took to Instagram to share an adorable family photo from her trip to Cedar Point Amusement Park in Sandusky, Ohio. “Had the...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Andor’ star reveals the fantastic advice they got from their mother
Later this month, Andor arrives on Disney Plus. The show brings back Diego Luna, looks at early days of revolt against the Empire in Star Wars, features star of the iconic Morbius film Adria Arjona, and, Arjona says her mom helped her audition. The 30-year-old reveals the fact in a...
wegotthiscovered.com
The 10 most spine-tingling ‘Are You Afraid Of The Dark?’ episodes ever
Picture the scenario: it’s a Saturday night during the 1990s, and you and your friends can be found gathered around your giant TV while the members of the Midnight Society gather around their campfire. It’s time for another chilling episode of the Nickelodeon favorite, Are You Afraid of the Dark?. With a spooky story, a bowl of popcorn, and a cozy blanket wrapped securely around you, yes it was a simpler time, but that was small comfort once the show started because with twisted tales of ghosts, ghouls, and even alien invasions, this show had us all reaching for the lights. So join us if you dare for a trip down memory lane, as we snap back to the days of Snick and recount the 10 most spine-tingling Are You Afraid of the Dark? episodes ever!
wegotthiscovered.com
Queen Elizabeth II’s death brings revived interest in The Smiths, and you can guess why
After many years of being stuck in the obituary drafts section for journalists, Queen Elizabeth II has passed away. With that has come a renewed interest in The Smiths. The Smiths’ second studio album was titled The Queen Is Dead, and with the, well, clear and obvious news, fans have decided to revisit the acclaimed 1986 rock album. A trendsetting album which paved the way for the miserable music of Thom Yorke, it only makes sense they’re back setting trends on social media following Her Majesty’s death.
wegotthiscovered.com
MCU’s ‘Thunderbolts’ fan trailer teases exciting adventure
Ever since Kevin Feige announced that The Thunderbolts will be introduced in the MCU by the end of Phase Five, fans went nuts, and they’re keen to know who will be in it. Viewers looked at previous and recent Marvel content to see who could be in it. There were theories and predictions about what the film could be about. Sadly, there’s been no news, not even the casting or any leaked images that could give a tiny glimpse of Marvel’s future anti-hero film. Fans decided that they should do it themselves.
wegotthiscovered.com
Florence Pugh once again declines to comment on a story revolving around Olivia Wilde
Once again, Florence Pugh is apparently taking the high road when it comes to making any kind of remark revolving around the drama surrounding Olivia Wilde and the film Don’t Worry Darling. While rumors persist that star Pugh quietly had a falling out with director Wilde during filming, such...
