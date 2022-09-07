Gun Buyback Event Planned for Sept. 17

New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to reduce injury and death from firearms, is hosting a Guns to Gardens Buyback Event on Sept. 17 in partnership with Viva Toyota and the Las Cruces Police Department.

The safe-surrender gun buyback event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the East Mesa Public Safety Complex, 550 N. Sonoma Ranch Blvd.

Law enforcement officers will be on hand to safely and anonymously accept handguns, shotguns and rifles that are in working condition. In exchange, New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence will provide gift cards – purchased fully by NMPGV and Viva Toyota – that range in value from $100 to $250 depending on firearm. Gift cards are from Albertson’s, Amazon, Chevron, Target and Walmart.

NMPGV will provide $250 in gift cards for assault-style weapons, $200 in gift cards for semi-automatic handguns and rifles and $100 in gift cards for long guns and pistols.

The gun buyback will be a drive-thru event at the East Mesa Public Safety Complex. No questions will be asked, and no identification is needed to take part in the program.

Firearms must be delivered unloaded, with magazines removed and carried separately from firearms.

The firearm should be placed in the trunk or backseat of your vehicle. Do not handle or reach for the firearm at the event or while in your vehicle. When you arrive, an officer will retrieve the weapon from your vehicle.

Ammunition and explosives will not be accepted.

Juveniles and others not permitted to carry firearms should refrain handling a firearm.

State law requires private sales of firearms to be processed through a licensed dealer who is required to conduct a federal background check on the buyer. No private transactions or sales will be permitted on premises.

Firearms collected during the event will be entered into the National Crime Information Center. Firearms that match an NCIC entry will be placed into evidence. Firearms determined to be stolen will be returned to their rightful owner. Eligible firearms will be properly dismantled or destroyed, and NMPGV will forge the scraps into useful gardening tools.

For information on NMPGV, visit their website at www.newmexicanstopreventgunviolence.org.