Despite all the moves in realignment, Appalachian State is not moving to the SEC. The Mountaineers aren’t in Texas A&M’s conference, but they are in the Aggies’ league. That’s the message delivered by A&M coach Jimbo Fisher as the sixth-ranked Aggies (1-0) clash with Appalachian State (0-1) on Saturday at Kyle Field.

BOONE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO