Boone, NC

Post Game Wrap: Appalachian State 17, No. 6 Texas A&M 14

Following No. 6 Texas A&M's 17-14 loss to Appalachian State at Kyle Field, TexAgs' David Nuño and former Texas A&M football player Chris Taylor reflect on all of the action as the Aggies have suffered a major setback early in the 2022 season. Higginbotham is your single source solution...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Fisher, No. 6 Aggies wary of the challenges Appalachian State brings

Despite all the moves in realignment, Appalachian State is not moving to the SEC. The Mountaineers aren’t in Texas A&M’s conference, but they are in the Aggies’ league. That’s the message delivered by A&M coach Jimbo Fisher as the sixth-ranked Aggies (1-0) clash with Appalachian State (0-1) on Saturday at Kyle Field.
BOONE, NC
COLLEGE STATION, TX

