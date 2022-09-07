Read full article on original website
Two of Iowa’s Three Public Universities Saw Declining Enrollment
(Radio Iowa) Two of Iowa’s three public universities saw declining enrollment this fall. The University of Iowa is the only university to see an increase in its fall enrollment. Associate Vice President of Enrollment Management Brent Gage says part of the increase is out-of-state students who were kept away during the pandemic.
tamatoledonews.com
Kwik Star ready to serve community from new location
On Sept. 1, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the new Kwik Star location on the Lincoln Highway in Toledo. The Kwik Star team worked tirelessly, moving everything to the new store in less than twelve hours for the community. Assistant lead Tyler Jones noted the necessity during an interview.
kxel.com
KXEL Morning News for Thu. Sep. 08, 2022
FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) – On September 2nd, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 100 block of 7th St. N in Maynard. Upon search of the residence, authorities found illegal substances and items. A 4-month-old child was also present in the residence during the execution of the warrant. Officers observed garbage, diapers not disposed of, feces, and urine all inside the residence. It was found during the investigation process that Evans had custody of the child when the mother was away/gone. 37-year-old Jaron Evans and 19-year-old Karylann Lewin were both arrested and charged with Child Endangerment, Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Officials say more charges are pending at this time.
KIMT
Northeast Iowa Vietnam veteran finally gets his medals
GREENE, Iowa – A Vietnam veteran finally received his due honor Thursday. U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley presented several awards to Thomas William Johnson of Greene. Johnson served in Battery A, 7th Battalion, 15th Artillery for the U.S. Army from December 1969 to March 1971. “It was an honor to...
Iowa Landowners Are Being Sued By Carbon Pipeline Companies
Debates continue to heat up as three companies are trying to obtain hundreds of miles of land to install carbon pipelines. Much of the debate is over how the pipelines are gaining access to all this land, and whether or not using eminent domain is the best way to get this land procured. However, one company, Navigator CO2 Ventures, is turning to the courts.
KCCI.com
Neighbors consider leaving Iowa community over pit bull ban
KEYSTONE, Iowa — Some people are thinking about moving out of a small eastern Iowa town because of the controversy surrounding their dogs. We've been following the city of Keystone's pit bull ban for months. Over the Memorial Day weekend, the city officially told some residents they had just...
KELOLAND TV
Carbon pipeline Navigator files lawsuit against 4 Iowa landowners over the right to survey land
(KCAU) — Navigator Heartland Greenway, LLC, is suing four Iowa landowners to gain access to their land to survey it as part of their proposed carbon dioxide pipeline. The four landowners are in in Woodbury, Clay, and Butler counties. Navigator is asking for the court to stop the property...
Carbon pipeline company takes unwilling landowners to court
Navigator CO2 Ventures, one of three companies that have proposed liquid carbon pipelines in Iowa, recently sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties to survey the land, according to court records. The company filed petitions in August for injunctive relief against landowners in Butler, Clay and Woodbury counties. The company claims […] The post Carbon pipeline company takes unwilling landowners to court appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Six-Year-Old Attacked by Four Dogs in Small Eastern Iowa Town
It sure seems that dogs attacking humans have gone on nonstop over the last month, or that dogs are in the news for one reason or another. Recently people in a small Iowa town were given incredibly short notice that they'd have to get rid of their pit bull or pit bull-like dogs.
KIMT
Northern Iowa man will be sentenced for the death of a child in Franklin County
HAMPTON, Iowa – A plea deal is struck over the death of a 23-month-old child in Franklin County. Jhonny Junior Salvator Suarez Rivera, 26 of Humboldt, has agreed to enter an Alford plea to child endangerment resulting in the death of a child. Suarez Rivera had been charged with first-degree murder.
kwayradio.com
Parents Arrested for Leaving Children Unattended
A couple has been arrested after their four children were found unattended in a Waterloo motel, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Staff at the Motel 6 on Logan Avenue called police on August 27th saying they found the children, that ranged from three years old to 11 years old, in a room by themselves. Police found that the three year old had developmental disabilities. Their parents, 37 year old Dontavius Burens and 35 year old Roshaun Holman, returned to the room three hours later. They told police they had been shopping for school clothes. They were both arrested on four counts each of Child Endangerment. Burens was also ticketed for Driving While Suspended. The children have been placed with family members.
KCRG.com
Bremer County Sheriff’s Office investigating Thursday afternoon crash
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Around 3:52 p.m. on Thursday, September 8th, the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office responded after receiving a report of a 3 vehicle accident at State Highway 3 and Aspen Avenue. John Egts from Shell Rock, driving a 2019 Ford F150, was stopped, facing westbound on...
nhtrib.com
Chickasaws steamroll Huskies behind stout defense and big-play run game
Carter Steinlage hadn’t seen this much green grass in well – ever. To read the full version of all available articles, you must be a subscriber to the New Hampton Tribune's website. To become a subscriber, please click here to be taken to our subscription page. If you already are a subscriber, please click here to login to the site and continue reading. Thank you.
KCRG.com
Waterloo Police warn over possible phone scam
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Waterloo Police Department have received multiple complaints of a possible scam involving their dispatch number 319-291-2515. The callers receive a phone message from that dispatch number asking them to call back a Detective Payne at 319-333-7614. The number is not associated with the Waterloo Police...
cbs2iowa.com
Former police officer arrested in Polk County fraud investigation
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Safety released a statement on Friday saying an arrest has been made in an ongoing fraud investigation. Chad Koch, 42, of Indianola, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with two counts of first-degree theft and two counts of fraudulent practices.
Sioux City Journal
Waterloo woman charged in money laundering investigation
WATERLOO — A Waterloo woman is the latest person to be arrested in connection with alleged drug proceeds sent from Iowa to Mexico. On Wednesday, 33-year-old Karissa Sue Foust, of 2201 Regal Ave., was arrested on a warrant for one count of money laundering, a felony. Bond was set at $25,000.
KCRG.com
Two charged in Fayette County drug bust with child endangerment
