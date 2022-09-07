Read full article on original website
13abc.com
1 killed in East Toledo shooting Saturday, police say
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man died at a hospital after a shooting in East Toledo that happened Saturday afternoon, according to police. It happened on Platt Street just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Police blocked off the street from Starr Avenue to about halfway to Sixth Avenue. There was a...
huroninsider.com
Felon arrested for allegedly walking with firearm in front of officer
SANDUSKY – A 20-year-old man with a prior felony weapons conviction was arrested and charged with three felonies early Sunday morning after a police officer observed him carrying a firearm while walking on a sidewalk. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, an officer observed Kenneth McCarty...
13abc.com
TPD attempting to identify suspects involved in aggravated robbery
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is attempting to identify four suspects involved in an aggravated robbery. The aggravated robbery occurred in the area of 1200 Berdan Ave. on Sept. 7. Police said they allegedly pistol-whipped a Toledo mother while she was getting in her car. If you...
13abc.com
Man found dead inside Toledo home
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was found dead inside a Toledo home Saturday evening, according to authorities. Police arrived at the house after 5 p.m. Saturday in the area of Grantley Road and Westbrook Drive. Police are still at the scene. They haven’t released details about the man or...
11 Investigates: Transgender man says he was targeted for false DUI arrest
TOLEDO, Ohio — For many, the idea of being falsely accused of a crime is a nightmare. But for some people in marginalized communities, that fear can be even worse. Rob Shaffer, a transgender man from Defiance, experienced that nightmare when he was charged with drunken-driving in 2021. "I...
13abc.com
Toledo police chase ends in multi-car crash
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A police chase that raced through Toledo Thursday night ended in a multi-car crash at a busy intersection. Toledo Police tell 13abc the suspect was on their radar for nationwide warrants. It started at the Manhattan Shopping Plaza off E. Manhattan Blvd. in Toledo. Crews tried to make a traffic stop when police say the suspect fled the scene in his car.
Toledo man sentenced to multiple years in prison for role in drug trafficking conspiracy
TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man is now behind bars for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy. Mohamed Ismial, 32, was sentenced on Aug. 26 to more than eight years in prison after he pleaded guilty to his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy. According to court documents,...
Grand jury decides Ackerman ‘justified’ in Pritchett shooting
LIMA — A special grand jury session on Friday determined that Allen County Sheriff’s Deputy Izak Ackerman was justified in the fatal shooting of Quincy Pritchett, who was shot and killed in June after fleeing a traffic stop. Ackerman was also struck in the face by a bullet...
Lima News
Armed man taken into custody after Lima Walmart evacuation
LIMA — Details are emerging following an incident Thursday afternoon at the Allentown Road Walmart that prompted the evacuation of all staff and customers and a large response from multiple law enforcement agencies and other first responders. According to a release by Lima Police Det. Steve Stechschulte, at about...
13abc.com
Toledo pastor accused of pulling gun on his wife facing charges
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local pastor was court-ordered to stay away from his wife after an alleged domestic incident involving a gun. According to court documents, Reverend Charles Ross of New Prospect Baptist Church “loaded a firearm and stated ‘it is going end’ while he held the firearm in front of the victim”.
wktn.com
Limited Information Provided on Two Accidents on Thursday
There are still no details being provided on an injury accident that occurred Thursday afternoon in Kenton. The crash occurred at around 3:50 Thursday afternoon in the 200 block of North Detroit Street. It involved a head-on crash between a car and semi in the northbound lane of Detroit Street...
huroninsider.com
Willard double murder suspect arrested; victims identified
WILLARD – A man has been arrested and charged the murders of a woman and a child, who were found dead in a Willard home on Saturday. Zachary Thomas Boster, 25, of Norwalk, is currently being held in the Huron County Jail on two charges of aggravated murder. He was denied bond at his initial court appearance on Monday.
Man with rifle sends Woodward High School into lockdown Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Woodward High School went into lockdown on Thursday morning after a man was seen with a rifle outside of the building, according to a report by Toledo police. Crews arrived at the Central Avenue school shortly after 10 a.m. after reports were made to both Toledo police and TPD security. Police located an 18-year-old man who was holding a rifle on the 500 block of Bronson. Police said the "individual was stopped." He was not arrested and it remains unclear why he was carrying the weapon near the school.
Men featured in WTOL investigation denied bid for new trial
TOLEDO, Ohio — Lucas County Common Pleas Court Judge Gary Cook said Wayne Braddy and Karl Willis have not done enough to prove that they deserve a new trial. The men were convicted in 2000 for the 1998 murder of 13-year-old Maurice Purifie in central Toledo. Their story was told in a 30-minute broadcast in 2019 by our 11 Investigates team.
sent-trib.com
Culture change in Rossford PD
ROSSFORD — The Rossford Police Department is at your service. At the first Citizens Police Academy session, the participants learned how the department has evolved. “I don’t want a ‘just writing tickets’ attitude,” said Police Chief Todd Kitzler said of the modern department. “It’s been a culture change.”
Motorcyclist critically injured in Lenawee County crash
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI – A motorcyclist is in critical condition after crashing his bike when he lost control while going over railroad tracks Wednesday in Lenawee County. Rescue crews were called at 4:44 p.m. Sept. 7, for a report of a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of S. Main and Wells streets in the village of Britton, according to Michigan State Police.
Youth basketball coach killed, 2 people wounded in overnight shooting in north Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE: When officers arrived they located the victim, Melvin Thomas, 27, suffering from at least one gunshot wound on the front steps of the building. Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene. One person is dead and two others were shot overnight in North Toledo. Officers...
One person shot outside west Toledo bar early Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was shot outside a west Toledo bar early Thursday. The incident happened on W. Sylvania Ave. and Bowen Rd. outside of the Orchard Inn Bar around 2 a.m. Toledo Police confirmed to WTOL 11 that one person was shot and transported to a local...
Hit-and-run turns into chase and discovery of missing Ohio girl
"She was reported missing on August 16 of this year. And turned up here with a person that is a convicted pedophile," said Lt. TJ Stewart, St. Clairsville Police.
