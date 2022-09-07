Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
This Is The Most Expensive City In Colorado
One of the key considerations before moving to another place is how much it's going to cost to live there. Metro cities offer many features and amenities, from nationally-recognized sites and restaurants to public transit and unique cultures. Depending on where you live, however, it could be more pricey. That's...
Four Colorado cities among top 10 US cities for vehicle thefts
According to a report published by Common Sense Institute, car thefts in Colorado currently occur at a rate of 4,007 per month, on pace for an all-time high of 48,000 over the course of the year. At that rate, it seems likely that Colorado we retain its spot as the number one state for car thefts in the country, following the state passing Washington DC in 2021.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
These are the Most Beautiful Roads to Drive in Colorado
When you think of Colorado, you probably picture magnificent drives over the state's gorgeous mountain ranges. Here's a short list of some of the most beautiful roads. Check out the gallery below and you'll probably find at least one road trip on your bucket list. Some of these are easier than others, and not all are open year-round.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lightning sparks fire in Colorado ski country, reminding of persistent natural risk
A small wildfire that sparked late on Thursday night may have been ignited by a lightning strike, according to officials from Summit Fire and EMS. The fire, dubbed the Cemetery Trail Fire, is located between Keystone and Dillon, near the Summit County Archery Range. "Earlier in the evening, the crew...
Colorado’s Largest Ghost Town was Once Home to 2,500 People
Because of Colorado's rich history, our great state is full of reminders of the past, including numerous ghost towns. However, one Colorado ghost town is unique in that it was once home to roughly 2,500 people, making it the largest ghost town in the state. That town is the now-abandoned Ashcroft, Colorado.
Plastic Bag Ban Coming to Colorado Sooner Than You Think
Colorado is typically known as green because of its association with cannabis, but now there's a new green initiative on the way. In March of 2021, HB21-1162 was proposed to Colorado legislators regarding the management of single-use plastics. That bill was passed and now starting in 2023 there will be some big changes happening at large retail stores.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
The ‘Make Colorado Affordable’ initiative could create unintentional consequences for rural resort towns
A “Make Colorado Affordable” initiative on the ballot this year to address the need to create affordable housing statewide could bring unintended consequences to the Western Slope. “It is not a new tax, it just impacts the potential refund of TABOR,” Glenwood Springs Mayor Jonathan Godes said. “That...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Temperatures set to drop nearly 50 degrees in Colorado
A major cooldown is expected in Colorado after a week of record-breaking heat, with a wild temperature swing on the way. According to the Weather Channel, a high of 97 degrees in Denver on Thursday will be followed by a high of 71 on Friday and a high of just 59 on Saturday (with a low of 50). Meanwhile, the temperature swing in Pueblo will also be notable, with a high of 100 degrees on Thursday followed by a high of 82 on Friday and 68 on Saturday (with a low of 51 degrees). With a low of 48 expected in Pueblo on Sunday, this will make this city as cold as some high elevation mountain towns (Breckenridge has a low of 47 degrees on the same day).
This Colorado City Has One of the Highest Gun Suicide Rates in the Country
The laws surrounding guns are highly debated in Colorado and the U.S. and startling new data is sure to add more fuel to an already powerful fire. NYU Langone Health recently released a new report illustrating a rise in firearm suicides here in Colorado and across the country. Vetting the...
Colorado spot among 'world's most popular' ski resort towns, different town more popular in US
By analyzing Google search data, UK-based company Money recently calculated which ski resort towns were most popular worldwide, based on how many unique countries search for a specific resort town the most. Multiple spots in Colorado were found among the most popular places in the world, but what the world is searching for and what Americans are searching for varied.
cpr.org
Colorado’s largest electric cooperative no longer wants to own a piece of the state’s troubled Comanche coal plant
Colorado’s largest electric cooperative is giving up its ownership stake in the Comanche Generating Station in Pueblo, citing “mismanagement and incompetence” by the plant’s operator, Xcel Energy. CORE Electric Cooperative announced its departure from the power plant’s ownership group in a press release Tuesday. CEO Jeff...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Colorado Woman Plunges Over 900 Feet To Her Death
Hiking in Colorado is just a way of life and, without a doubt, is one of the best places anywhere to strap on the gear and go. Whether it's a little stroll through a park or scaling one of the world-famous 14'ers, there's something for everyone and every skill level.
cpr.org
Colorado weather: High temperatures persist as out-of-state wildfire smoke triggers alerts
Smoke from wildfires burning in Idaho and Montana has turned Colorado’s skies hazy and gray. Due to the smoky skies, as well as high temperatures and dry conditions, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued an air quality health advisory for much of the northern Front Range, including Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. By early Wednesday morning, air quality had already reached moderate or unhealthy conditions for most of the state.
Hunter spends night lost in Colorado backcountry
A missing hunter has been found, after spending a night lost in the Colorado backcountry, according to a news release from Summit County Rescue Group (SCRG). The man was a member of a hunting party that set up an off-trail camp near the Upper Cataract Lake area in Silverthorne. The man's brother reported him missing on Wednesday morning after he did not return to camp the previous night.
This Railroad Traveling Cycle Is the Greatest Way to See Colorado
It's "old school" meets current ingenuity, for about $80. Imagine the fun you and a friend, or you and the family, could have riding easy along Colorado's Rio Grande. For a company that has only been around for about five years, you have to give them credit, because they're doing great, and it looks like blast. People are getting out, getting some exercise and seeing beautiful Colorado.
World's largest flat top mountain located in Colorado
While Colorado is home to plenty of stunning sights to see, one often-overlooked spot is actually the world's largest flat top mountain – Grand Mesa. Visit Grand Junction describes the Grand Mesa as a "distinctive formation, with its flat top and steep cliff sides, [covering] hundreds of square miles." Home to more than 300 alpine lakes found at over 11,000 feet of elevation, this destination is truly one-of-a-kind.
iheart.com
Rare Hurricane Set To Bring Heavy Flooding To Southern California
As California deals with a historic heatwave and growing wildfires, residents in the southern part of the state are bracing for heavy rain and winds as Hurricane Kay churns just off the coast. While the storm is expected to stay about 250 miles off the coast, its impact will be felt well inland. The last storm to get that close to California was Hurricane Nora in 1997.
How cold is it going to get in Colorado this weekend?
DENVER — Buckle up, Colorado, a temperature roller coaster is underway. After three days of record-setting temperatures, a September cold front arrived in Colorado on Thursday night. The high temperature in the Mile High City has been in the 90s every day so far in September. Relief finally arrives...
A Travel Website puts a city in Missouri on their “Worst” List
Missouri is filled with a bunch of great cities to explore with friends and family. So you'll be shocked to find out one of the cities that people absolutely love in Missouri made a travel website list of "The Worst Cities in the United States" ... Kansas City, Missouri ended...
Comments / 0