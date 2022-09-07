Read full article on original website
Related
Voices: The Queen lying in state has the makings of a disaster to shame the nation
Anyone thinking about attending the lying-in-state for the Queen will need the kind of reserves of physical and mental stamina normally associated with running a marathon or climbing Ben Nevis. There can be very few people who will be able to queue for five miles and for more than a day in order to pay their last respects. And when I say more than a day, I don’t mean a working day of eight hours or even 24 hours – but a full 30 hours. That’s just the latest guesstimate. It could, conceivably, be even longer.Nor is this going...
U.K.・
An internal report explains why Instagram is struggling to keep up with TikTok
In internal documents viewed by the Wall Street Journal, Instagram outlines Reels' failure to keep up with rival TikTok.
B100
Davenport, IA
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
B100 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://b100quadcities.com
Comments / 0