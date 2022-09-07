Read full article on original website
Broadway Plans Confirmed For ‘Sweeney Todd’ With Josh Groban & Annaleigh Ashford
As widely speculated, a new Broadway production of the Stephen Sondheim-Hugh Wheeler classic musical Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street starring Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford will begin performances on February 26, 2023, at Broadway’s Lunt-Fontanne Theatre with an official opening night of March 26, 2023. Directing will be Thomas Kail (Hamilton). The news was announced today by producer Jeffrey Seller, who is leading the revival. Additional casting will be announced at a later date. The production will mark the first time since 1980 that Broadway audiences will experience Sweeney Todd as it was performed in the original production, with a...
Daytime Alum Robert LuPone Dead at 76
Daytime alum Robert LuPone has died at the age of 76 after a three-year battle with pancreatic cancer. The brother of Broadway icon Patti LuPone, he earned a Tony nomination for playing Zach in the original Broadway cast of A Chorus Line and went on to found the off-Broadway company MCC Theater.
Trans actor Angelica Ross to make history on Broadway
The fictional character Roxie Hart has many awful attributes — she's adulterous, narcissistic, scheming, manipulating and murderous. Next week she'll also be something unexpected: Inspirational.“Pose” star Angelica Ross on Monday will step onstage in Hart's high heels, becoming the first openly transgender woman to play a leading part on Broadway.“I think about the trans women who are looking at me right now and are now thinking that this is possible,” Ross tells The Associated Press. “I am really excited to embrace the audience as they embrace me.”Ross' journey to the Ambassador Theatre seems almost fated, starting as a youngster...
