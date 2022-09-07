The fictional character Roxie Hart has many awful attributes — she's adulterous, narcissistic, scheming, manipulating and murderous. Next week she'll also be something unexpected: Inspirational.“Pose” star Angelica Ross on Monday will step onstage in Hart's high heels, becoming the first openly transgender woman to play a leading part on Broadway.“I think about the trans women who are looking at me right now and are now thinking that this is possible,” Ross tells The Associated Press. “I am really excited to embrace the audience as they embrace me.”Ross' journey to the Ambassador Theatre seems almost fated, starting as a youngster...

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO