Pittsburgh, PA

numberfire.com

Chad Pinder not in Athletics' Saturday lineup

Oakland Athletics infielder/outfielder Chad Pinder is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Pinder is being replaced in right field by Seth Brown versus White Sox starter Lance Lynn. In 336 plate appearances this season, Pinder has a .231 batting average with a .642 OPS, 11...
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Hunter Dozier not in Royals' Saturday afternoon lineup

Kansas City Royals infielder Hunter Dozier is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Dozier is being replaced at third base by Bobby Witt Jr. versus Tigers starter Matt Manning. In 449 plate appearances this season, Dozier has a .237 batting average with a .676 OPS, 10...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Haase leads Tigers against the Royals following 5-hit performance

Detroit Tigers (51-85, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (56-81, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Joey Wentz (0-1, 8.10 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, five strikeouts); Royals: Daniel Lynch (4-9, 4.75 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 101 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -133, Tigers +113; over/under is 8...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Ji-Man Choi not in Rays' lineup Saturday

Tampa Bay Rays infielder/outfielder Ji-Man Choi is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Choi is being replaced at first base by Harold Ramirez versus Yankees starter Jameson Taillon. In 366 plate appearances this season, Choi has a .228 batting average with a .706 OPS, 9...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
FOX Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals play in game 2 of series

St. Louis Cardinals (81-58, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (51-86, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-1, 4.15 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Pirates: JT Brubaker (3-11, 4.35 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 137 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -204, Pirates +171; over/under is 7...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Friday night

Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Vogt is being replaced at designated hitter by Shea Langeliers versus White Sox starter Lucas Giolito. In 159 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .179 batting average with a...
OAKLAND, CA
FOX Sports

Eric Haase homers twice, Tigers beat Royals 10-2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Eric Haase hit wo solo homers, Jeimer Candelario had a three-run shot and the Detroit Tigers beat the Kansas City Royals 10-2 on Friday night. Haase opened the second inning by blasting Daniel Lynch’s second pitch 444 feet to the seats above the left-field fountains for his seventh consecutive hit.
DETROIT, MI
ESPN

Dodgers look to stop 3-game road losing streak, play the Padres

LINE: Dodgers -151, Padres +127; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers will look to break their three-game road slide in a matchup against the San Diego Padres. San Diego has gone 38-29 in home games and 76-62 overall. The Padres are 55-15 in games when they...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

Astros face the Angels leading series 1-0

Los Angeles Angels (60-78, third in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (89-49, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Shohei Ohtani (11-8, 2.58 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 181 strikeouts); Astros: Jose Urquidy (13-5, 3.51 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 117 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -139, Angels +117; over/under is 7...
HOUSTON, TX
