Analysis: What we learned about Idaho football from loss to Washington State last Saturday

Live updates: Washington State heads into hostile environment at No. 19 Wisconsin
While the oddsmakers weren't impressed with the Cougars' Week 1 win over Idaho, a 17.5-point line will be the least of Washington State's worries when they march into Camp Randall Stadium. The Cougars (1-0) face their toughest nonconference test at No. 19 Wisconsin (1-0) on Saturday at 12:30 p.m., in...
The pick: Why Wisconsin will beat Washington State
MADISON, Wisconsin – Washington State’s new-look program will need time to settle in. The Cougs – playing under a first-year staff and with a remade offensive system – are still in the early stages of their developmental process. That much was apparent last weekend, especially on...
Big Sky notebook: Oregon still poses tall task for Eastern Washington, despite drop in rankings
Imperfect as they are at predicting any game’s outcome – especially early in the season – the week’s AP college football poll removed one potential upshot of an Eastern Washington upset this weekend in Eugene. It wouldn’t come against an indisputably ranked team. That’s because...
North Idaho man sentenced for murder of longtime partner, Tina Swor
SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho - John Dalton, the North Idaho man who pled guilty to murdering his longtime partner, Tina Swor, was sentenced this morning. The judge ordered 20 years to life, with the first 20 years being fixed. More details about the sentencing, as well as comments from Swor's family,...
Spokane man arrested in Colfax for assault and stolen car
COLFAX, Wash. - The Whitman County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a Spokane man for hauling a stolen car behind his vehicle. Deputies say 44-year-old Adam Phipps was arrested early Thursday morning after he was stopped for an equipment violation. While investigating, deputies found that the car Phipps was towing...
Marquee letters stolen from Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre in Moscow
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre in Moscow says someone has been stealing its marquee letters for the past two weeks. “It’s really disappointing and really demoralizing to come into work and to find that the signage has been defaced as we walk in in the mornings,” Director Colin Mannex said.
